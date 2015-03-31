PI Industries Ltd (PIIL.NS)

Name Description

Narayan Seshadri Mr. Narayan K. Seshadri is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of PI Industries Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant. He started his career with Arthur Anderson in the business consultancy area. Later on, he joined KPMG and became the managing partner of the business advisory practice of the firm. He was the first and only Indian partner on Anderson’s Global CEO Advisory Council. He is also the founder Chairman and CEO of Halcyon Group, an investment advisory and management services organization. He is also on the Board of Halcyon Resources and Management Pvt. Ltd., Development Credit Bank Ltd., DHFL Venture Capital India Pvt. Ltd., HGB Holdings Pvt. Ltd., Magma Fincrop Ltd., Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd., WABCO TVS India Ltd., TranzMyoot Capital Management Pvt. Ltd., SBI Capital Markets Ltd., Radiant Life Care Pvt. Ltd., Halcyon Enterprises Pvt. Ltd, IRIS Business Services Ltd. and TVS Investments Ltd. Mr. Narayan K. Seshadri holds 130878 Equity Shares of the Company.

Salil Singhal Mr. Salil Singhal is Chairman Emeritus of the Company. He is no longer Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of PI Industries Limited., effective August 21, 2016. He has experience of more than 45 years in the fields of chemicals, intermediate and agrochemical industries. He brings with him a strong marketing and business development focus to the business. He is well known personality in agrochemical business in India and has been on several committees of the Govt. of India on agriculture and pesticide related policies. He is currently the Chairman, CII National Council on Agriculture. B.A (Hons.). he is Director of 1) Secure Meters Ltd. 2) PILL Finance & Investments Ltd. 3) Wolkem India Ltd. 4) Usha Martin Ltd. 5) Somany Ceramics Ltd. 6) Lake Palace Hotels & Motels Pvt. Ltd. 7) Historic Resorts Hotels Pvt. Ltd.

Mayank Singhal Mr. Mayank Singhal is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of PI Industries Ltd. He has more than 15 years of experience in the field of agrochemical industry. He has been instrumental for rapid growth and broadening of the customer base of PI. He has also been responsible for bringing changes in policies, operations and systems thus providing synergy to various business activities of the Company. He is Director of 1) PILL Finance & Investments Ltd. 2) PI Life Science Research Ltd. 3) TP Buildtech Private Ltd.

Rajnish Sarna Mr. Rajnish Sarna is Whole-time Director, Chief Investor Relations Officer of PI Industries Limited. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant, brings with him his diverse experience of over 24 years in areas of Business Development & Strategy, Customer Relationship Management, Operations, Finance & Risk Management, Legal Contracting & Compliances, Investor relations, Corporate Planning & Reporting, Information Technology & Process Reengineering etc. He has been associated with PI for nearly 20 years and over the years, has held a number of senior leadership roles including that of Executive Director, CFO, CIO etc. He has been a key member of the executive team instrumental in the overall transformation of Company over last several years. Using his enormous skills and knowledge of the PI Business model, he has been playing a facilitator role at the Board and the Management Committee for past several years and instrumental in formulation and implementation of growth strategies at PI. Some of the key initiatives at PI includes development of export market for Company’s Agro- Chemical products, maiden private equity funding, investor relations and creating visibility of PI with Financial Investor, setting up a robust Information Management System including implementation of SAP, establishing corporate planning cell, funding to meet corporate growth opportunities etc. His current role is focusing on strengthening the Custom Synthesis exports, evolving new business/partnership models, transforming R&D and operations in to cost effective service model, further strengthening Corporate Planning, Finance, Information Technology and Investor Relations processes at PI.

Ravi Narain Mr. Ravi Narain is Additional Director of the Company. He Currently serves as the Non-executive Vice Chairman of national stock exchange of India.

Arvind Singhal Mr. Arvind Singhal serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company.

T. Balganesh Dr. T. S. Balganesh serves as Independent Director of PI Industries Ltd.

Pravin Laheri Mr. Pravin Kanubhai Laheri is Non-Executive Independent Director of PI Industries Ltd. He is a Retd. IAS officer who has served to five Chief Ministers of Gujarat during his tenure. He was also the Chairman & Managing Director of Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam from 2005-08 and has experience of Public Administration, PSU, Joint Sector Companies, Private Companies spanning over 30 years. BA (Hons), M.Sc (Eco.), LLB. He is Director of Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. 2) New Light Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd. 3) Amap Management Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. 4) Narayani Hotels & Resorts Ltd. 5) RBG Minerals Industries Ltd. 6) DMCC Oil Terminals (Navlakhi) Ltd. 7) Pahal Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. 8) Gulmohar Greens Golf & Country Club Ltd.