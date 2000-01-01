Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investments SAE (PIOH.CA)
PIOH.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
9.17EGP
1:29pm BST
9.17EGP
1:29pm BST
Change (% chg)
£-0.05 (-0.54%)
£-0.05 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
£9.22
£9.22
Open
£9.35
£9.35
Day's High
£9.43
£9.43
Day's Low
£9.10
£9.10
Volume
3,312,179
3,312,179
Avg. Vol
2,186,214
2,186,214
52-wk High
£12.90
£12.90
52-wk Low
£7.37
£7.37
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Walid Ibrahim
|2013
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Mohammed Mohi Alddin
|2010
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Sharif Mahmoud
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Mohammed El Gawhergy
|Senior Vice President & Business Development Director
|
Ali Rezk
|Head of Marketing and High Networth
|
Taha Al Talbany
|2014
|Executive Member of Board
|
Khalid Al Tayeb
|Executive Member of the Board and Head of Investment Banking
|
Yaser Ibrahim
|2013
|Executive Member of the Board
|
Mohammed Ebaid
|Director of Investor Relations
|
Mohammed Abou Lghait
|Head of Brokerage
|
Mohammed Hasan
|Head of Brokerage
|
Walid Issameddine
|Head of Private Equity
|
Ziyad Al Saleh
|2012
|Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Al Muhaidab Group Holding
|
Manea Al Sanea
|2008
|Non-Executive Member of the Board, representing Wafra International Investment Co.
|
Hisham Hafez
|2016
|Non-Executive Member of the Board
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Walid Ibrahim
|--
|
Mohammed Mohi Alddin
|--
|
Sharif Mahmoud
|--
|
Mohammed El Gawhergy
|--
|
Ali Rezk
|--
|
Taha Al Talbany
|--
|
Khalid Al Tayeb
|--
|
Yaser Ibrahim
|--
|
Mohammed Ebaid
|--
|
Mohammed Abou Lghait
|--
|
Mohammed Hasan
|--
|
Walid Issameddine
|--
|
Ziyad Al Saleh
|--
|
Manea Al Sanea
|--
|
Hisham Hafez
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Walid Ibrahim
|0
|0
|
Mohammed Mohi Alddin
|0
|0
|
Sharif Mahmoud
|0
|0
|
Mohammed El Gawhergy
|0
|0
|
Ali Rezk
|0
|0
|
Taha Al Talbany
|0
|0
|
Khalid Al Tayeb
|0
|0
|
Yaser Ibrahim
|0
|0
|
Mohammed Ebaid
|0
|0
|
Mohammed Abou Lghait
|0
|0
|
Mohammed Hasan
|0
|0
|
Walid Issameddine
|0
|0
|
Ziyad Al Saleh
|0
|0
|
Manea Al Sanea
|0
|0
|
Hisham Hafez
|0
|0