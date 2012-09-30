Plastiques du Val de Loire SA (PLVP.PA)
PLVP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
22.45EUR
3:35pm BST
22.45EUR
3:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.37 (-1.62%)
€-0.37 (-1.62%)
Prev Close
€22.82
€22.82
Open
€22.80
€22.80
Day's High
€22.98
€22.98
Day's Low
€22.45
€22.45
Volume
7,444
7,444
Avg. Vol
27,943
27,943
52-wk High
€25.99
€25.99
52-wk Low
€12.45
€12.45
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Patrick Findeling
|65
|1985
|Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
|
Vanessa Belinguier
|2008
|Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer, Director
|
Robert Rouault
|2011
|Chief Technology Officer
|
Alain Noailles
|2011
|Director of Human Resources
|
Jean Pierre Baldet
|Multimedia Sector Sales Director
|
Sebastien Gallais
|2011
|Director of Purchase
|
Philippe Girard
|Automobile Sector Sales Director
|
Francois Janon
|Industry Sector Sales Director
|
Lucien Lachenal
|2011
|Industrial Director
|
Paul Leconte
|2011
|Quality Director
|
Dominique Manceau
|Director of Innovation
|
John Findeling
|2008
|Director
|
Marie-France Findeling
|58
|2008
|Director
|
Viviane Findeling
|64
|2008
|Director
|
Claude Belinguier
|2008
|Independent Director
|
Christian Chollet
|66
|2008
|Independent Director
|
Guillaume Le Floch
|Investor Relations Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Patrick Findeling
|Mr. Patrick Findeling has served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Plastiques du Val de Loire SA since 1985. He joined the Company in 1972. He serves also as Chairman of the Board Amiens Injection, Sable Injection, Ouest Injection, Cimest, Ere Plastique, Creutzwald Injection, Elbromplast, Cardonaplast, Automotives Plastics Slovakia, Automotive Plastics Belleme and Bourbon Automotive Plastics Voujeaucourt, among others. Mr. Findeling is also Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Duna Injection Plastic Factory, Director of Banque Populaire du Val de France, Manager of S.C.I. M.G. and Groupement Forestier de la Basse Foret, and Co-Manager of S.C.I. J.E.V. and S.C.I. J.S.
|
Vanessa Belinguier
|Ms. Vanessa Belinguier has served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer, Director of Plastiques du Val de Loire SA since March 28, 2008. In addition to her duties at the Company, Ms. Belinguier is Director of Bourbon Automotive Plastics and Aquifrance, as well as Member of the Management Committee of PVL BEAUTE.
|
Robert Rouault
|
Alain Noailles
|
Jean Pierre Baldet
|
Sebastien Gallais
|
Philippe Girard
|
Francois Janon
|
Lucien Lachenal
|
Paul Leconte
|
Dominique Manceau
|
John Findeling
|Mr. John Findeling has served as Director of Plastiques du Val de Loire SA as of March 28, 2008. He is also Co-Manager of S.C.I. J.S., as well as Director of Bourbon Automotive Plastics and Aquifrance.
|
Marie-France Findeling
|Ms. Marie-France Findeling has served as Director at Plastiques du Val de Loire SA as of March 28, 2008. In addition to her duties at the Company, Ms. Findeling is also Co-Manager of S.C.I. J.E.V. Previously, she was Member of the Management Board of the Company from December 23, 1989 to March 28, 2008.
|
Viviane Findeling
|
Claude Belinguier
|
Christian Chollet
|
Guillaume Le Floch
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Patrick Findeling
|527,415
|
Vanessa Belinguier
|97,977
|
Robert Rouault
|--
|
Alain Noailles
|--
|
Jean Pierre Baldet
|--
|
Sebastien Gallais
|--
|
Philippe Girard
|--
|
Francois Janon
|--
|
Lucien Lachenal
|--
|
Paul Leconte
|--
|
Dominique Manceau
|--
|
John Findeling
|69,577
|
Marie-France Findeling
|--
|
Viviane Findeling
|--
|
Claude Belinguier
|--
|
Christian Chollet
|--
|
Guillaume Le Floch
|--
As Of 30 Sep 2012
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Patrick Findeling
|0
|0
|
Vanessa Belinguier
|0
|0
|
Robert Rouault
|0
|0
|
Alain Noailles
|0
|0
|
Jean Pierre Baldet
|0
|0
|
Sebastien Gallais
|0
|0
|
Philippe Girard
|0
|0
|
Francois Janon
|0
|0
|
Lucien Lachenal
|0
|0
|
Paul Leconte
|0
|0
|
Dominique Manceau
|0
|0
|
John Findeling
|0
|0
|
Marie-France Findeling
|0
|0
|
Viviane Findeling
|0
|0
|
Claude Belinguier
|0
|0
|
Christian Chollet
|0
|0
|
Guillaume Le Floch
|0
|0