Plastiques du Val de Loire SA (PLVP.PA)

PLVP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

22.45EUR
3:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.37 (-1.62%)
Prev Close
€22.82
Open
€22.80
Day's High
€22.98
Day's Low
€22.45
Volume
7,444
Avg. Vol
27,943
52-wk High
€25.99
52-wk Low
€12.45

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Patrick Findeling

65 1985 Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Vanessa Belinguier

2008 Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer, Director

Robert Rouault

2011 Chief Technology Officer

Alain Noailles

2011 Director of Human Resources

Jean Pierre Baldet

Multimedia Sector Sales Director

Sebastien Gallais

2011 Director of Purchase

Philippe Girard

Automobile Sector Sales Director

Francois Janon

Industry Sector Sales Director

Lucien Lachenal

2011 Industrial Director

Paul Leconte

2011 Quality Director

Dominique Manceau

Director of Innovation

John Findeling

2008 Director

Marie-France Findeling

58 2008 Director

Viviane Findeling

64 2008 Director

Claude Belinguier

2008 Independent Director

Christian Chollet

66 2008 Independent Director

Guillaume Le Floch

Investor Relations Officer
Biographies

Name Description

Patrick Findeling

Mr. Patrick Findeling has served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Plastiques du Val de Loire SA since 1985. He joined the Company in 1972. He serves also as Chairman of the Board Amiens Injection, Sable Injection, Ouest Injection, Cimest, Ere Plastique, Creutzwald Injection, Elbromplast, Cardonaplast, Automotives Plastics Slovakia, Automotive Plastics Belleme and Bourbon Automotive Plastics Voujeaucourt, among others. Mr. Findeling is also Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Duna Injection Plastic Factory, Director of Banque Populaire du Val de France, Manager of S.C.I. M.G. and Groupement Forestier de la Basse Foret, and Co-Manager of S.C.I. J.E.V. and S.C.I. J.S.

Vanessa Belinguier

Ms. Vanessa Belinguier has served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer, Director of Plastiques du Val de Loire SA since March 28, 2008. In addition to her duties at the Company, Ms. Belinguier is Director of Bourbon Automotive Plastics and Aquifrance, as well as Member of the Management Committee of PVL BEAUTE.

Robert Rouault

Alain Noailles

Jean Pierre Baldet

Sebastien Gallais

Philippe Girard

Francois Janon

Lucien Lachenal

Paul Leconte

Dominique Manceau

John Findeling

Mr. John Findeling has served as Director of Plastiques du Val de Loire SA as of March 28, 2008. He is also Co-Manager of S.C.I. J.S., as well as Director of Bourbon Automotive Plastics and Aquifrance.

Marie-France Findeling

Ms. Marie-France Findeling has served as Director at Plastiques du Val de Loire SA as of March 28, 2008. In addition to her duties at the Company, Ms. Findeling is also Co-Manager of S.C.I. J.E.V. Previously, she was Member of the Management Board of the Company from December 23, 1989 to March 28, 2008.

Viviane Findeling

Claude Belinguier

Christian Chollet

Guillaume Le Floch

