Premier Oil PLC (PMO.L)

Name Description

Roy Franklin Mr. Roy Franklin, OBE., has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company with effect from 1st September 2017. Roy has more than 40 years experience as an executive in the oil and gas industry. He spent 18 years at BP after which he was Group Managing Director of Clyde Petroleum and then CEO of Paladin Resources, until its acquisition by Talisman Energy in 2005. Since then, Roy has served on a number of international energy boards in non-executive roles. He is currently interim Chairman of Statoil ASA and a non-executive director of Santos Limited. Roy is a non-executive director of Amec Foster Wheeler and, on completion of the proposed combination with Wood Group, will be appointed Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Director of the combined Group. He is also a member of the advisory board of Kerogen Capital LLC. In 2004, Roy was awarded the OBE for services to the UK oil and gas industry.

Anthony Durrant Mr. Anthony R. C. (Tony) Durrant is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Premier Oil PLC. His Current external roles : Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit & Risk and Remuneration Committees of Greenergy Fuels, Member of the Advisory Committee of Flowstream Commodities. His Past roles : Managing Director and Head of the European Natural Resources Group at Lehman Brothers. Tony has been involved in numerous financing and mergers and acquisitions transactions in the upstream sector and, since joining Premier in 2005 has been instrumental in transforming Premier’s portfolio from producing 35,000 boepd to one that is currently producing circa 80,000 boepd.

Richard Rose Mr. Richard A. Rose is Finance Director, Executive Director of Premier Oil Plc. His Past roles : Chartered accountant with Ernst & Young LLP, Partner in Equity Research at Oriel Securities, Managing Director at RBC Capital Markets, Strategy and Head of Corporate Communications at Ophir Energy. Richard brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Premier, including his time as an advisor to the Company in his previous corporate brokering roles. He has extensive knowledge of debt and equity markets which has been invaluable for Premier during the ongoing refinancing process.

Robin Allan Mr. Robin A. Allan is Executive Director, Director - North Sea and Exploration of Premier Oil Plc. His Current external roles : Chairman of The Association of British Independent Oil Exploration Companies (‘BRINDEX’), Board Member of Oil & Gas UK. His Past roles : Within Premier, Robin has previously served in a variety of roles including: Director: Asia, Director of Business Development and Country Manager in Indonesia, Robin joined Premier in 1986 from Burmah Oil. Robin has 30 years of experience in senior positions at Premier and has a deep understanding of the Company’s operations having worked both in South East Asia and the UK. He now plays a leading role within the UK oil industry, representing North Sea operators through his additional roles as Chairman of BRINDEX and as a Board member of Oil & Gas UK.

Dave Blackwood Mr. Dave Blackwood, CBE., serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Dave has over 40 years experience in the oil and gas sector, 27 years of which were spent in various global roles within BP, including heading up BP's upstream business in the UK and Norway. He has a strong understanding of the technical and commercial issues at play in an exploration and production company and has broad experience in developing and managing large scale complex energy assets throughout the world, from exploration through to decommissioning. Dave has held various non-executive and advisory roles, including Valiant Petroleum plc where he was Senior Independent Director. He is currently a Senior Advisor with Evercore, a global independent investment banking advisory firm. In 2006 Dave was awarded the CBE for his contribution to the UK oil and gas industry.

Mike Wheeler Mr. Mike Wheeler, CBE., serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mike has held senior roles in businesses in a variety of sectors, including serving, as the Global Managing Partner Financial Advisory Services and Member of KPMG's international executive board. His career at KPMG spanned thirty years, which included serving as Global Chairman, Restructuring. He has held various non-executive director roles and is currently serving as Non-executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee at Citadel Securities Europe, Non-executive Chairman of Glitnir and Non-executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Sunseeker International. In 2014, Mike was awarded the CBE for his services to healthcare following several years as a non-executive director at the UK Department of Health.

Anne Cannon Ms. Anne Marie Cannon is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Her Current external roles : Deputy Chair of Aker BP ASA, Non-Executive Director of Aker ASA, Non-Executive Director of STV plc. Her Past roles : Various roles at J Henry Schroder Wagg, Shell UK E&P and Thomson North Sea, Executive Director at Hardy Oil and Gas and British Borneo, Senior advisor to the natural resources group at Morgan Stanley. Anne Marie has over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas sector through senior roles within both investment banking and quoted companies. Having spent much of her career in the energy teams at Morgan Stanley and J Henry Schroder Wagg, Anne Marie has significant experience advising on mergers and acquisitions within the upstream sector.

Joe Darby Mr. Joe Darby is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Premier Oil PLC. He is Non-Executive Director of Gulfsands Petroleum plc. His Past roles : Chief Executive of LASMO plc, Non-Executive directorships at Nordaq Energy plc, British Nuclear Fuels plc, Mowlem plc, Faroe Petroleum plc and Centurion Energy, Inc. Joe brings a wealth of technical expertise to the Board built up over a 40 year career in the energy industry. Joe has served as Senior Independent Director since 2011, acting as a trusted channel of communication to the Chairman for the other Directors.

I. Jane Hinkley Ms. I. Jane Hinkley is Non-Executive Independent Director of Premier Oil PLC., since September 1, 2010. Her Current external roles : Non-Executive Director of Vesuvius plc, Chairman of Teekay GP LLC. Her Past roles : CFO and subsequently Managing Director of Gotaas-Larsen Shipping Corporation, Managing Director at Navion Shipping AS, Non-Executive Director of Revus Energy ASA. As a qualified accountant, Jane has a strong knowledge of finance and significant listed company experience within the oil and gas and shipping industries. In addition, Jane is an experienced remuneration committee chairman having served in such roles for the past six years within public companies.

David Lindsell Mr. David Clive Lindsell served as Non-Executive Independent Director of Premier Oil PLC. His Current external roles : Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Drax Group plc, Trustee and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Cancer Research UK, Deputy Chair of Governors of the University of the Arts London. His Past roles : Partner at Ernst & Young LLP, Deputy Chairman of the Financial Reporting Review Panel, from 2008 to 2012. Having spent 30 years as a partner in one of the Big 4 accounting firms and four years at the FRC, David has substantial recent and relevant financial experience and accordingly is extremely well qualified to chair the Audit and Risk Committee.