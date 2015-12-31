Pne Wind AG (PNEGn.DE)

Name Description

Alexis Fries Mr. Alexis Fries is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PNE WIND AG. He has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Poeyry PLC, a consulting and engineering company that provides services in the industrial, infrastructure and energy sectors worldwide. Mr. Fries has more than 30 years of experience in the engineering and energy business and has worked in global management positions (e.g. ABB and Alstom). Mr. Fries is a graduate physicist and has experience in the electrical machinery industry, the areas of Mergers & Acquisitions and industrial management at the international level.

Markus Lesser Mr. Markus Lesser is Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board effective May 26, 2016. He was Chief Operating Officer at PNE Wind AG from April 1, 2011 to May 26, 2016. He was responsible for operations and project development at the Company. He can look back on over 20 years of experience in the international energy sector. For more than ten years of this period, he worked in the supply industry for power station components. He has been working for various companies in the renewable energies sector since 2000. He initially worked as the Managing Director and Sales Director of wind power station constructor Nordex AG, where he was responsible for project funding, the turnkey realization of wind farms and sales of wind power stations to central, south-east and eastern Europe. Subsequently, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Renergys Group AG in Zurich, Switzerland. In this capacity, he was responsible for the Renergys Group's technical business and operations. Finally, he worked on the management of Epuron GmbH, where he was responsible for project development, construction and operation, particularly of offshore wind farms and wind power projects in Europe, Asia, South America and Australia.

Joerg Klowat Mr. Joerg Klowat has been Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer at PNE Wind AG since April 1, 2011. After completing his degree in economic science, the graduate economist started work in the financial division of PNE WIND in 1999. As the Head of Finance and Accounting, he was responsible for all financial affairs in the concern and at PNE WIND until 2011. Mr. Klowat's tasks specifically included financial planning, corporate development and financial accounting. Besides leading the finance department, he was also responsible for property and real estate, risk management, sponsoring and insurance during this period. His responsibilities at the Company encompass finance and accounting, controlling and risk management.

Kurt Stuerken Mr. Kurt Stuerken has been appointed Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Management Board of PNE WIND AG with effect from September 15, 2016. He has more than twenty years of operational experience in wind energy. The graduate mechanical engineer started with the development of wind energy projects in Sweden in 1995 to then found the Scandinavian subsidiary for the wind turbine manufacturer ENERCON GmbH in Malmo. Mr. Stuerken later moved to Germany to manage global project management for eight years for ENERCON. In this role he supported the company's launch on the market and its customers in various countries in Europe, Asia, Australia, South and North America. This was followed by positions as Investment Director for the project development company Platina Partners in London and Director Global Projects for the wind turbine manufacturer REpower SE (currently Senvion). He was most recently employed as Managing Director of K2 Management GmbH, a project consulting company for wind energy.

Per Pedersen Mr. Per Hornung Pedersen is Interim Member of the Management Board at PNE WIND AG effective May 26, 2016. He was Interim Chairman of the Management Board of Company from December 1, 2015 to May 26, 2016. He joined the Company's Supervisory Board as Member on October 23, 2015. He is a self-employed management consultant in the field of renewable energies. After he worked for 25 years within the construction, packaging and telecommunications industry in various executive board and senior management positions, he focused on the wind industry in 2000. First, he was responsible for the international business of the wind turbine manufacturer Suzlon, until he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of REpower Systems AG (currently Senvion) (2007- 2011). He has a Bachelor in Finance and Accounting and a Diploma in Auditing and Tax Law as well as an MBA degree. He is Independent Director of Suzlon Energy Ltd., Supervisory Board Member of SeaTower AS, Senior Advisor at MCF Corporate Finance, Senior Advisor at Atrium Partners and Senior Advisor at Apricum.

Andreas Beyer Mr. Andreas Beyer has been Member of the Supervisory Board of PNE WIND AG since October 23, 2015. He has worked as an entrepreneur and investment banker for many years. After training as a bank officer, he studied business management at the Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Muenchen and graduated with a Masters degree in business administration (Diplom-Kaufmann Univ.). He founded an investment bank which he led 14 years as Chief Executive Officer, organized its IPO and developed it into a full service bank. At present, he is Member of the Management Board of ACON Actienbank AG, Managing Director of Fonterelli GmbH & Co. KGaA and Managing Director of Consortiello GmbH. Moreover, he serves on the Supervisory Board of Janosch film & medien AG (Chairman), picturemaxx AG (Chairman), SHS VIVEON AG (Deputy Chairman) and LeaseTrend AG.

Wilken Freiherr von Hodenberg Mr. Wilken Freiherr von Hodenberg has been Member of the Supervisory Board of PNE WIND AG since October 23, 2015. He studied law in Hamburg and Lausanne and works as a self-employed lawyer. Previously, he was Chairman of the Board of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) for nearly 13 years. Prior to joining DBAG, he worked many years as Investment Banker, lately as Managing Director of the Frankfurt office of Merrill Lynch Capital Markets Bank. He has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bundesverband Deutscher Kapitalbeteiligungsgesellschaften (BVK) since June 2013, Supervisory Board Member of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG since March 2013, Supervisory Board Member of Sloman Neptun Schiffahrts-Aktiengesellschaft and Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Schloss VAUX Sektmanufaktur.

Christoph Gross Mr. Christoph Gross has been Member of the Supervisory Board of PNE WIND AG since October 23, 2015. He is an independent, German certified public accountant. From 1999 to 2002 he was Sole Managing Director of Arthur Andersen, Germany. After the merger of Arthur Andersen and Ernst & Young in Germany in 2002, he became Deputy Chairman of Ernst & Young. In 2006 he became Managing Partner of the Central and Eastern European Area of Ernst & Young and Member of the Global Executive Board of Ernst & Young AG. With the creation of the EMEIA Area (Europe, Middle East, India, Africa) in 2008, he took over as Member of the Global Executive Board the function of the Managing Partner Operations in EMEIA up until 2010. In 2010 he retired of Ernst & Young. Since then he is Member of the Supervisory and Advisory Boards of Amadeus FiRe AG (Chairman), AVECO Holding Aktiengesellschaft, IC Immobilien Holding AG (Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board), Halder Holding GmbH (Member of the Board) and Halder Beteiligungsberatung GmbH (Member of the Board).

Isabella Niklas Dr. Isabella Niklas is Member of the Supervisory Board at PNE WIND AG effective May 25, 2016. She is a lawyer and partner of the law firm Osborne Clarke in Hamburg and is responsible for the renewable energy practice. She advises investors, banks and project developers in all stages of project development with particular focus on wind (Onshore / Offshore) and solar projects. This includes legal advice on M&A transactions, on the project planning and development and on project financing. Before joining Osborne Clarke, Isabella Niklas was a founding partner of WKN Witter Khalilzadeh Niklas Rechtsanwälte, a law firm in Hamburg specialized on renewable energy. Previously, she worked as a member of the Team Renewables at PwC Legal AG and in the Hamburg office of White & Case. Isabella Niklas studied in Hamburg and from 1999 to 2002 she was a Research associate at the Max Planck Institute for Comparative and International Private Law in Hamburg. She is engaged with the Forum Finanzierung und Recht des Clusters Erneuerbare Energien Hamburg and regularly holds lectures.