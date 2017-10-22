Polisan Holding AS (POLHO.IS)

Name Description

Necmettin Bitlis Mr. Necmettin Bitlis is Chairman of the Board of Polisan Holding AS. He graduated from the Commercial Sciences High School and started his career in 1955. He is also Chairman of Polisan Boya, Polisan Kimya, Poliport, Polisan Tarim, Polisan Yapi and Sark Mensucat. He is also a Member of TUSIAD.

Erol Mizrahi Mr. Erol Mizrahi is Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Polisan Holding AS. He graduated from the Faculty of Law of Istanbul Universitesi in 1977. He joined the Company in 1976 and served in various positions. He was appointed as Group General Coordinator and General Manager in the second half of 1998, and as the CEO of the Company in 2005. He is also Board Member of Polisan Boya, Polisan Kimya, Polisan Tarim, Polisan Yapi, Sark Mensucat, Poliport and Ruhm and Haas.

Mehmet Bitlis Mr. Mehmet Emin Bitlis is Vice Chairman of the Board of Polisan Holding AS. He graduated from Bundesaufbau Gymnasium in 1978 and from Wirtschafts Universitaet in 1984. He started his career in 1985. He is also Vice Chairman of the Boards of Polisan Boya, Polisan Kimya, Polisan Tarim, and Polisan Yapi, and Board Member of Poliport, Sark Mensucat and Rohm and Haas.

Ali Yemeniciler Mr. Ali Firat Yemeniciler is Member of the Board, General Manager - Poliport of Polisan Holding AS. He graduated from Istanbul Saint Joseph Lycee in 1975 and from Istanbul Universitesi Department of Chemical Engineering in 1981. He also obtained a Masters degree on Petrochemicals in Brussels. He joined the Company in 1995. He is also General Manager and Board Member of Poliport.

Haluk Ersen Mr. Haluk Ersen is General Manager - Polisan Kimya of Polisan Holding AS. He graduated from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi department of Chemical Engineering and obtained a Masters degree from the same department of the same university. He acted as various managerial positions within Yasar Group companies. He joined Polisan Group in 1994.

Necati Hakoglu Mr. Necati Hakoglu is Administrative and Technical Director of Polisan Holding AS. He graduated from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi department of Chemical Engineering and obtained an MBA from Istanbul Universitesi. He has over 30 years of work experience at Henkel and Cognis and eight years of work experience at Polisan Group.

Ahmet Turkselci Mr. Ahmet Turkselci serves as Director of Human Resources at Polisan Holding AS. He is also Vice General Manager of Human Resources Group of Eurobank Tekfen AS. He has a Bachelors degree and 31 years of work experience.

Ahmet Bitlis Mr. Ahmet Ertugrul Bitlis is Board Member of Polisan Holding AS. He graduated from Boston University Department of Production Engineering in 1983 and received a Masters degree from the same university's Department of Mechanical Engineering in 1984. He started his career in 1986. He is also Board Member of Polisan Boya, Polisan Kimya, Polisan Tarim, Polisan Yapi and Sark Mensucat, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Poliport.

Ahmet Bitlis Mr. Ahmet Faik Bitlis is Board Member of Polisan Holding AS. He graduated from German High School in 1981, from Bogazici Universitesi Department of Industrial Engineering in 1986 and from Istanbul Universitesi with a Masters degree in Management in 1990. He also completed the Owners and Presidents Certificate program of Harvard Business School in 2004. He started his career in 1987. He is also Board Member of Polisan Boya, Polisan Kimya, Polisan Tarim, Polisan Yapi, Sark Mensucat, Poliport and Rohm and Haas, and Chairman of the Board of Polisan YapiKim and BOSAD.

Fatma Kasrat Ms. Fatma Nilgun Kasrat is Board Member of Polisan Holding AS. She graduated from Notre Dame de Sion French High School in 1983 and from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi Department of Chemical Engineering in 1987. She started her career in 1987. She is also Board Member of Polisan Boya, Polisan Kimya, Polisan Tarim, Polisan Yapi, Sark Mensucat and Poliport.

Izzet Ozberki Mr. Izzet Ozberki is Independent Board Member of Polisan Holding AS. He graduated from Ankara Universitesi Department of Finance and Economics and from Middle East Technical Universitesi with a Masters degree in Economics. He has taught in Gazi Universitesi for five years.