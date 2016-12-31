Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (POT.TO)
POT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
24.40CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.09 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
$24.31
Open
$24.36
Day's High
$24.50
Day's Low
$24.33
Volume
1,090,559
Avg. Vol
1,463,214
52-wk High
$26.62
52-wk Low
$20.68
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jochen Tilk
|53
|2014
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Non Independent Director
|
Wayne Brownlee
|64
|2006
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Treasurer
|
Stephen Dowdle
|66
|2010
|President - PCS Sales
|
Raef Sully
|49
|2016
|President - PCS Nitrogen & Phosphate
|
Joseph Podwika
|54
|2006
|Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary
|
Christopher Burley
|55
|2009
|Independent Director
|
Donald Chynoweth
|56
|2012
|Independent Director
|
John Estey
|66
|2003
|Independent Director
|
Gerald Grandey
|70
|2011
|Independent Director
|
C. Steven Hoffman
|68
|2008
|Independent Director
|
Alice Laberge
|60
|2003
|Independent Director
|
Consuelo Madere
|56
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Keith Martell
|54
|2007
|Independent Director
|
Aaron Regent
|51
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Zoe Yujnovich
|41
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Denita Stann
|47
|2016
|Senior Vice President, Investor and Public Relations
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Jochen Tilk
|Mr. Jochen E. Tilk is President, Chief Executive Officer, Non Independent Director of the Company effective July 1, 2014. He is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation (“CEO”). Prior to joining PotashCorp, Mr. Tilk was President and Chief Executive Officer of Inmet Mining Corporation (2009-2013), a Canadian metals company with operations and projects in numerous countries around the world. He is director of both The Fertilizer Institute and the International Fertilizer Association, is a member of the Business Council of Canada and the C. D. Howe Institute and the Chair of the board of directors of Canpotex Limited.
|
Wayne Brownlee
|Mr. Wayne R. Brownlee is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President and Treasurer of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. He was appointed Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer in 2006 after seven years as Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Brownlee is a director of the Saskatoon Community Foundation and the Saskatoon Public Schools Foundation and Co-Chair of the Wanuskewin Fundraising Campaign.
|
Stephen Dowdle
|Dr. Stephen Francis Dowdle, Ph.D., is President - PCS Sales of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. He was appointed President, PCS Sales in June 2010, after 11 years with the Fertilizer Sales division, most recently as Senior Vice President. He joined PotashCorp in 1999 as Vice President, International Fertilizer Sales. He is on the board of Canpotex Limited, Sinofert Holdings Ltd. (Sinofert) and the International Plant Nutrition Institute.
|
Raef Sully
|Mr. Raef Sully is President - PCS Nitrogen & Phosphate of the Company. He was appointed President, PCS Nitrogen and Phosphate in February of 2016. He most recently served as President, PCS Nitrogen, and was previously Vice President, Project Management and Capital after joining PotashCorp in 2012.
|
Joseph Podwika
|Mr. Joseph A. Podwika is Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan. He was appointed Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary in 2007. He joined PotashCorp in 1997 as litigation and general business counsel at its Memphis office and later became senior counsel to the phosphate business in Northbrook, where he also assumed responsibility for all US legal affairs.
|
Christopher Burley
|Mr. Christopher M. Burley is Independent Director of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. He is a Corporate Director and former Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Energy for Merrill Lynch Canada Inc., an investment banking firm. He has over two decades of experience in the investment banking industry. He is the Vice Chairman and a director of Westjet Airlines Ltd. and a former non-executive Chairman of the board of directors of Parallel Energy Inc. Mr. Burley is a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors’ Education Program and holds the ICD.D designation.
|
Donald Chynoweth
|Mr. Donald G. Chynoweth is Independent Director of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. He is Senior Vice President of SNC Lavalin O&M, one of the world’s leading engineering and construction groups. Mr. Chynoweth is a graduate of the University of Saskatchewan, with more than 30 years of management experience in business, politics, investment and business development. He is also a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) and is a member of the ICD Calgary Executive Committee. Mr. Chynoweth is a member of the board of directors of Hospice Calgary, a member of the Calgary International Airport Authority Advisory Council and a former director of AltaLink, L.P., a subsidiary of SNC Lavalin.
|
John Estey
|Mr. John W. Estey is Independent Director of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. He is Chairman of the Board of PotashCorp. He is also Chairman of S&C Electric Company, a global provider of equipment and services for electric power systems. He is a director of Southwire Company and the American Writers Museum as well as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Adler Planetarium & Astronomy Museum.
|
Gerald Grandey
|Mr. Gerald W. Grandey is Independent Director of Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc. He was formerly Chief Executive Officer and a board member of Saskatoon-based Cameco Corporation. He is Chair of Rare Element Resources Ltd., Chairman Emeritus of the World Nuclear Association and a member of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame. He also serves on the Dean’s Advisory Council of the University of Saskatchewan’s Edwards School of Business, the Board of Governors of the Colorado School of Mines Foundation and the Advisory Board of Kreos Aviation. He was formerly a director of Canadian Oil Sands Limited.
|
C. Steven Hoffman
|Mr. C. Steven Hoffman is Independent Director of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. He is a former senior executive of IMC Global Inc. With over 23 years of global fertilizer sales and marketing management experience, he retired as Senior Vice President and President, Sales and Marketing of IMC Global upon completion of the IMC Global and Cargill Fertilizer merger, which created the Mosaic Company. He is a former Chairman and President of the Phosphate Chemicals Export Association, Inc. and a former Chairman of Canpotex Limited.
|
Alice Laberge
|Ms. Alice D. Laberge is Independent Director of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. She is a Corporate Director and the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Fincentric Corporation, a global provider of software solutions to financial institutions. She was previously Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of MacMillan Bloedel Ltd. She is a director of the Royal Bank of Canada, Russel Metals Inc. and the B.C. Cancer Foundation and has served as a director of Silverbirch Holdings, Delta Hotels Ltd. and Catalyst Paper Corporation. Ms. Laberge is the past Chair of the Board of Governors of the University of British Columbia. She is a Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Directors.
|
Consuelo Madere
|Ms.Consuelo E. Madere is Independent Director of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. She is the President and Founder of Proven Leader Advisory, LLC, a management consulting and executive coaching firm. She is a former executive officer of Monsanto Company, a leading global provider of agricultural products and retired as Monsanto’s Vice President, Global Vegetables and Asia Commercial. Ms. Madere is a member of the Latin Corporate Directors Association as well as the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility and serves on the Dean’s Advisory Council of the Louisiana State University Honors College.
|
Keith Martell
|Mr. Keith G. Martell is Independent Director of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. He is Chief Executive Officer and a Director of First Nations Bank of Canada, a Canadian chartered bank primarily focused on providing financial services to the First Nations marketplace. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant, formerly with KPMG LLP. He is a director of River Cree Enterprises Ltd., serves on the Dean’s Advisory Council of the University of Saskatchewan’s Edwards School of Business and is a trustee of Primrose Lake Trust. Mr. Martell is a former director of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, Public Sector Pension Investment Board of Canada and The North West Company Inc., and a former trustee of the North West Company Fund.
|
Aaron Regent
|Mr. Aaron W. Regent CPA., is Independent Director of the Company. He is the Founding Partner of Magris Resources Inc. and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Niobec Inc. He was previously President and Chief Executive Officer of Barrick Gold Corporation, the world’s leading gold producer. Mr. Regent was Senior Managing Partner of Brookfield Asset Management and Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Brookfield Infrastructure Group, an asset management company, and President and Chief Executive Officer of Falconbridge Limited. Mr. Regent holds a B.A. from the University of Western Ontario and is a member of CPA Ontario. He is a director of The Bank of Nova Scotia.
|
Zoe Yujnovich
|Ms. Zoe A. Yujnovich is Independent Director of the company. She has over twenty years of global experience in the mining industry, and is currently Executive Vice President Oil Sands for Shell Canada, having previously been the Vice President Oil Sands Joint Venture. She recently concluded her term as Chair of the Mining Association of Canada, having been the first female chair in its 79 year history, and previously served as President and CEO Iron Ore Company of Canada and President of Rio Tinto Brazil. Ms. Yujnovich also served as a member of the advisory board of McGill University. Ms. Yujnovich holds an engineering degree from the University of Western Australia as well as a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and an Executive MBA from the University of Utah.
|
Denita Stann
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Jochen Tilk
|3,906,800
|
Wayne Brownlee
|2,089,990
|
Stephen Dowdle
|1,395,550
|
Raef Sully
|1,308,730
|
Joseph Podwika
|1,522,920
|
Christopher Burley
|255,638
|
Donald Chynoweth
|242,360
|
John Estey
|504,734
|
Gerald Grandey
|254,214
|
C. Steven Hoffman
|281,986
|
Alice Laberge
|300,267
|
Consuelo Madere
|244,232
|
Keith Martell
|275,267
|
Aaron Regent
|250,082
|
Zoe Yujnovich
|137,349
|
Denita Stann
|--
As Of 31 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Jochen Tilk
|0
|0
|
Wayne Brownlee
|837,200
|23,670,300
|
Stephen Dowdle
|198,140
|0
|
Raef Sully
|0
|0
|
Joseph Podwika
|0
|0
|
Christopher Burley
|0
|0
|
Donald Chynoweth
|0
|0
|
John Estey
|0
|0
|
Gerald Grandey
|0
|0
|
C. Steven Hoffman
|0
|0
|
Alice Laberge
|0
|0
|
Consuelo Madere
|0
|0
|
Keith Martell
|0
|0
|
Aaron Regent
|0
|0
|
Zoe Yujnovich
|0
|0
|
Denita Stann
|0
|0