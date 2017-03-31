PPC Ltd (PPCJ.J)

Name Description

Peter Nelson Mr. Peter Gill Nelson is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. He appointed to the Board as an independent non-executive director on 25 January 2015. His experience covers manufacturing, mining, telecommunications, healthcare, leisure, property, packaging and the motor industry in listed and private entities in South Africa, the United Kingdom, Zimbabwe and Nigeria. He has served as CFO on several Boards including Telkom, Netcare and Mondi.

Johannes Claassen Mr. Johannes Theodorus Claassen is Interim Chief Executive Officer, Managing director of PPC Cement RSA, Executive Director of the Company. He holds a BEng (University of Stellenbosch) and EDP (Wits Business School) and has served as a member of the group executive team since January 2013. Mr Claassen has more than 28 years’ experience in all facets of the cement industry and has been with PPC for that period.

Mmakeaya Tryphosa Ramano Ms. Mmakeaya Magoro Tryphosa Ramano is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Prior to joining PPC, Tryphosa was CEO of WIP International (a subsidiary of WIPHOLD focused on African expansion). She also served as the CFO of SAA, and prior to that, she was requested to join National Treasury, where she set up a business unit with financial oversight of state-owned entities. As Chief Director of this unit, she was instrumental in listing Telkom on the Johannesburg and New York stock exchanges. Under her leadership, PPC launched its maiden Domestic Medium Term Note ("Bond") programme with a total value of R6 billion which has been instrumental in PPC's expansion goals. She currently serves on the boards of Airports Company of SA and Land Bank of SA as a Non-Executive Director and Chairperson of both Audit Committees. Tryphosa is passionate about development; this can be evidenced throughout her career. While at WIPHOLD, she launched the WIPHOLD bursary scheme and at PPC, she championed the launch of the PPC CA training programme and the PPC Women's Forum. She currently serves as the President of ABSIP ("Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals") which has become widely recognised as an influential force in the transformation of the Financial Sector. As President of ABSIP she raised funds for the bursary programme which has funded more than ten students since becoming President.

F. Kgomotso Molefe Mr. F. Kgomotso Molefe is Chief Information Officer of the Company. He hold BSc Computer Science (hons)., He is started his career in business management consulting, focusing on process and technology aspects in telecommunications, utilities, government and financial services. He also worked for a multinational software development company, focused on enterprise strategy consulting and software deployments. At one of the major managed services companies in South Africa, he focused on service design and service delivery management before joining PPC. He is currently studying towards a master’s degree in information technology.

Njombo Lekula Mr. Njombo Lekula is Managing Director - International Operations of the Company. He is an engineer by profession and holds an MBA from the University of Stellenbosch. Having joined PPC in 1990, he has over 20 years of experience and has held various operational and management positions within the company including Executive Group services. He joined PPC Zimbabwe from May 2013 in the position of Managing Director and is a member of the PPC Ltd management committee.

Everhardus de Beer Mr. Everhardus Johannes (Hardie) de Beer is Executive - Technical of the Company. BEng (mechanical), MBL (University of South Africa). Engineering and technical expertise in cement industry – Operational and project management in South Africa and the rest of Africa.

Azola Lowan Ms. Azola Cubekile Lowan is an Executive - Strategy and Investor Relations of PPC Ltd. She has experience in investment management as well as economics, having headed economic strategy and research units at various asset management and actuarial consulting firms. Before joining PPC in 2012, she was a member of the financial analytics team at Absa.

Ndivhu Nepfumbada Ms. Ndivhu Nepfumbada is Group Human Resources Executive of the Company. BSocSc psychology and sociology (University of Natal), postgraduate diploma human resources (University of the Witwatersrand). She has Over 20 years’ experience in strategic human resources and management consulting – 15 years in executive HR leadership and organisational transformation.

Rob Rein Mr. Rob Rein is Executive sales and marketing of the Company. BCom accounting (University of Pretoria). He has Extensive experience in sales and marketing – Strategic leadership and entrepreneurship.

Jacobus De La Rey Snyman Mr. Jacobus Hendrik De La Rey Snyman is Company Secretary, Executive - Risk, Compliance and Legal, PPC group of PPC Ltd. He has joined PPC in 2007 in his current position. He holds BA, LLB, LLM and MBA degrees and is an attorney of the High Court of South Africa. He started his career as an attorney but after a short stint as lecturer at a university was appointed as group legal advisor by Absa. He was responsible for corporate governance in the Absa Group prior to joining PPC. He is the company secretary of PPC.

Sydney Mhlarhi Mr. Sydney Knox Mhlarhi is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He serves on the board as a representative of the PPC consortium of strategic black partners. He is a founder and director of Tamela Holdings Pty Limited, an investment holding and corporate finance advisory company. Sydney has held various senior positions in the investment banking sector, including divisional director at Standard Bank and chief investment officer of Makalani Holdings. He completed his articles at Ernst & Young in 1997 and is a member of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants’ education and examinations committee. He is non-executive director of Assore Limited.

Salukazi Dakile-Hlongwane Ms. Salukazi Dakile-Hlongwane is Non-Executive Director of the Company since 25 January 2016. She is currently the Chairperson and co-founder of Nozala Investments Pty Limited. She is also a trustee of the Nozala Trust and the Chancellor House Trust as well as a member of the International Womenâ€™s Forum/South Africa and Women Corporate Directors. Her career spans various organisations, including Lesotho National Development Corporation, African Development Bank (Abidjan-Cote dâ€™Ivoire), the Development Bank of Southern Africa, FirstCorp Merchant Bank and BOE Specialised Finance. She holds a BA degree (economics and statistics) from the National University of Lesotho and a Masterâ€™s degree (development economics) from Williams College Massachusetts, USA).

Nonkululeko Gobodo Ms. Nonkululeko “Nonku” Gobodo is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., since 8 February 2017. She brings a wealth of experience from her extensive career in the fields of accounting and business leadership. She was the first black female to qualify as a Chartered Accountant in South Africa. She holds a Bachelor of Accounting Sciences (honours) from the University of South Africa and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Transkei. Nonku is currently a non-executive director of Mercedes Benz SA, chief executive officer of Nkululeko Leadership Consulting and chairwoman of Mpumelelo Ventures. She has held previous board positions at Imperial Holdings, New Africa Investments, Banks Appeal Board and Insider Trading, Fintech, Morison International. She has also served on committees of the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors and the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants. She has also chaired several boards including Morison International Africa, SizweNtsalubaGobodo (Executive), Gobodo Inc (Executive) and El Shaddai Equity Investments (Executive).

Nicky Goldin Ms. Nicky Goldin is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is presently a strategy and investment consultant to the YellowWoods Group. She has global experience having worked in Africa, Australia and the United States in strategy development and execution; business improvement; corporate finance and investment banking (debt and capital raising), primarily focusing on the natural resources and financial services industry sectors. She has held senior positions at Deloitte Consulting, BHP Billiton, Anglo American, Standard Bank and ANZ Bank (Australia).

Timothy Leaf-Wright Mr. Timothy John Leaf-Wright is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a chartered secretary and was appointed to the Board as an independent non-executive director in January 2015. He currently serves as a member of the risk and compliance, social, ethics and transformation, and investment committees. His career with Nampak Limited spanned 41 years prior to early retirement in 2014. In this time his senior positions included group export manager and business development director (rest of Africa). During the last 11 years, he was seconded to Mozambique, Nigeria and Angola to spearhead negotiations and subsequently construction and managing of both brown and greenfields plants in those countries.

Todd Moyo Mr. Todd Moyo is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is chairman of PPC Zimbabwe Limited. He is a member of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Zimbabwe and the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants. His experience in other disciplines includes sales, marketing and information technology, and he has attended a number of executive development programmes. In his personal capacity, he is a board member and trustee of institutions in the education and health sectors and has supported several universities’ fund-raising activities. He also served on the local authority of Bulawayo’s valuation board and development committees. External appointments: Datlabs (Pvt) Limited (chairman and CEO), National Foods Holdings Limited (chairman), both based in Zimbabwe. He is also a director of other listed and unlisted companies.

Charles Naude Mr. Charles Naude is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has been a self-employed derivatives trader for the past five years with seats previously held as the CEO of Afrisam South Africa and chairman of Tanga Cement Company Limited in Tanzania. Collectively, he has 30 years’ experience in all facets of the cement industry, including aggregates, readymix and lime.