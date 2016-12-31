Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL.TO)

Name Description

Michael Dilger Mr. Michael H. Dilger is President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director of Pembina Pipeline Corp. He was appointed CEO of Pembina in January, 2014. Before that, he was Pembina’s President and Chief Operating Officer (February 2012 to December 2013), Chief Operating Officer (November 2008 to February 2012) and Vice President, Business Development (2005 to 2008). Before joining Pembina, Mr. Dilger worked as a senior executive in various finance and business development positions in oil and gas and infrastructure companies, ranging from companies in the initial capitalization phase to subsidiaries of multi-national corporations, including NOVA Corporation and TransCanada PipeLines. His expertise includes corporate and strategic development, acquisitions and divestitures, and finance and business development. Mr. Dilger has been a Chartered Accountant since 1989 and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary and has a Chartered Accountant designation. He sits on the board of one publicly listed company, and the Canadian Energy Pipeline Association. He is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Paul Murphy Mr. Paul J. Murphy is an Senior Vice President - Pipeline and Crude Oil Facilities of Pembina Pipeline Corp., since September 4, 2013; prior thereto, Vice President, Conventional Pipelines of Pembina since February 14, 2011; prior thereto, Vice President, NGL Extraction of Inter Pipeline Fund since July 2004.

Stuart Taylor Mr. Stuart V. Taylor is a Senior Vice President - NGL and Natural Gas Facilities of Pembina Pipeline Corp., since September 4, 2013; prior thereto, Vice President, Gas Services of Pembina since July 1, 2009.

J. Scott Burrows Mr. J. Scott Burrows is Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance of Pembina Pipeline Corp., since January 1, 2015; prior thereto, Vice President, Capital Markets of Pembina since September 2013; prior thereto, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations since March 2013; prior thereto, Senior Manager, Corporate Development and Planning since January 2012.

Harold Andersen Mr. Harold K. Andersen is Vice President - Legal, General Counsel of Pembina Pipeline Corp., since April 1, 2013; prior thereto, General Counsel of Pembina since December 2011; prior thereto, Partner and Associate at Stikeman Elliott LLP (a law firm) from June 2000 to December 2011.

Claudia D'Orazio Ms. Claudia D'Orazio is Vice President - Compliance and Risk of Pembina Pipeline Corp., since October 2014; prior thereto, Vice President, Risk, Information Services and Procurement of Pembina since September 2013; prior thereto, Vice President, Risk and Treasurer since April 2012; prior thereto, Corporate Controller since 2006.

Andrew Gruszecki Mr. Andrew W. Gruszecki is Vice President - Oil Sands & Heavy Oil of Pembina Pipeline Corporation since October 2014; prior thereto, Vice President, Business Development from April 2012 to October 2014; prior thereto, Executive Vice President, Business Development of Provident Energy Ltd. from January 2006 to April 2012.

Robert Jones Mr. Robert M. Jones is Vice President - Midstream – Crude Oil & Condensate of Pembina Pipeline Corp. Prior thereto, he was the President of Merchant Energy since 2002, which provided consulting services to producers and infrastructure companies, including the Corporation from 2005 to 2008.

Robert Lock Mr. Robert D. Lock is Vice President - NGL Midstream of Pembina Pipeline Corp., since April 2012; prior thereto, Vice President, Supply and Extraction of Provident Energy Ltd. since 2005.

Jaret Sprott Mr. Jaret A. Sprott is Vice President - Gas Services of Pembina Pipeline Corporation since January 1, 2015; prior thereto, Senior Manager, Peace River Arch (Alberta Montney), Northern Operating Area of Encana Corporation since March 2013; prior thereto, Senior Manager, Bighorn (Deep Basin Cretaceous) since April 2012.

Debbie Sulkers Ms. Debbie A. Sulkers is Vice President - Corporate Services of Pembina Pipeline Corp., since June 2011; prior thereto, Vice President, Human Resources of SemCAMS ULC (a natural gas gathering and processing company) from October 2006 to April 2011.

Jason Wiun Mr. Jason T. Wiun is Vice President - Conventional Pipelines of Pembina Pipeline Corp., since January 1, 2014; prior thereto, Vice President, Gas Services since September 2013; prior thereto, Senior Manager, Business Development, Conventional Pipelines since 2011.

Douglas Arnell Mr. Douglas James Arnell serves as Director of the Company. Mr. Arnell is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Helm Energy Advisors Inc., a private company founded by Mr. Arnell in March 2015 that provides advisory services to the global energy sector. From September 2010 to March 2015, Mr. Arnell was employed with Golar LNG Ltd., a U.S. public company focused on owning and operating LNG midstream floating assets, and was Chief Executive Officer from February 2011 to March 2015. From 2003 to 2010, Mr. Arnell held various senior positions within the BG Group of companies and with other energy companies prior to that. Mr. Arnell has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Calgary.

Maureen Howe Ms. Maureen E. Howe, Ph.D., serves as Director of the Company. Ms. Howe, formerly a Managing Director at RBC Capital Markets in equity research, specialized in the area of energy infrastructure, which included power generation, transmission and distribution, oil and gas transmission and distribution, gas processing, and alternative energy. Prior to joining RBC Capital Markets, Ms. Howe held finance positions in the utility industry, investment banking and portfolio management. Ms. Howe is a director and Chair of the Audit Committee at TimberWest Forest Corp., a private timber company, a director and Chair of the Investment Committee at the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia, Chairperson of the University of British Columbia Phillips, Hager & North Centre for Financial Research, and is a director of the Canadian Securities Institute Research Foundation. Ms. Howe holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from the University of Manitoba and a Ph.D. in Finance from the University of British Columbia.

Henry Sykes Mr. Henry W. Sykes serves as Director of the Company. Mr. Sykes was the President and a director of MGM Energy Corp., a Canadian public energy company focused on the acquisition and development of hydrocarbon resources in Canada's Northwest Territories and Arctic regions, from January 2007 to June 2014. Mr. Sykes was President of ConocoPhillips Canada from 2001 to 2006. Prior thereto, he was Executive Vice-President, Business Development of Gulf Canada Resources. Mr. Sykes began his career as a lawyer and specialized in mergers and acquisitions, securities and corporate law. Mr. Sykes is Chair of the board of Arts Commons and Chair of the Board of The Arctic Institute of North America, as well as a director of a number of private companies involved in the oil and gas industry. Mr. Sykes has a Bachelor of Arts in economics from McGill University and a law degree from the University of Toronto.

Anne-Marie Ainsworth Ms. Anne-Marie N. Ainsworth is independent Director of Pembina Pipeline Corporation. He was President and CEO of the general partner of Oiltanking Partners, L.P. and Oiltanking Holding Americas, Inc. from November 2012 to March 2014. Ms. Ainsworth currently serves as a member of the board of directors of Archrock, Inc. and Kirby Corporation. Ms. Ainsworth has extensive experience in the oil industry and has held several senior management positions. From November 2009 to March 2012, she was Senior Vice President of refining at Sunoco Inc. and previously worked for Motiva Enterprises, LLC, where she was the general manager of the Motiva Norco Refinery in Norco, Louisiana from 2006 to 2009. Prior to joining Motiva, Ms. Ainsworth was director of management systems and process safety at Shell Oil Products U.S. from 2003 to 2006 and Vice President of technical assurance at Shell Deer Park Refining Company from 2000 to 2003. Ms. Ainsworth graduated from the University of Toledo with a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering. She holds a Master of Business Administration from Rice University, where she served as an adjunct professor from 2000 to 2009.

Randall Findlay Mr. Randall J. Findlay is Independent Director of the Company. He is a corporate director. He was the President of Provident Energy Trust from 2001 until his retirement in 2006. He was a director of Provident from 2001 to 2012. Prior to that he served in various executive positions for 30 years in the oil and gas industry, including senior positions at NOVA Corporation and TransCanada Pipelines. Mr. Findlay sits on the board of several public and private companies. He is also past chair of the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation. Mr. Findlay is a professional engineer and has a Bachelor of Applied Science in chemical engineering from the University of British Columbia and is a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors Education Program and holds the ICD.D designation.

Lorne Gordon Mr. Lorne B. Gordon is Independent Director of Pembina Pipeline Corporation. He is an independent businessman who served as the Vice-Chairman of Coril Holdings Ltd. (a private investment and holding company) from 2004 to 2006 and as President and CEO from 1997 to 2004. Mr. Gordon was the President and CEO of Pembina Resources Limited from 1985 to 1993. Until 2007, Mr. Gordon was a director of the privately held companies Mancal Corporation, Mancal Energy and Mancal Coal. He is a past Chairman of the Canadian Petroleum Association, a founding member of the Board of Governors of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, and a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors. Mr. Gordon held his Chartered Accountant Designation from 1971 until 2000.

Gordon Kerr Mr. Gordon J. Kerr is independent Director of Pembina Pipeline Corporation. He is a former President and Chief Executive Officer and director of Enerplus Corporation (a TSX and NYSE-listed company), a position he held from May 2001 until July 2013. He is also a past Chairman of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, a former director of Deer Creek Energy Limited and Laricina Energy Ltd., and a past member of the Canadian Council of Chief Executives. He has gained extensive management experience in leadership positions at various oil and gas companies since launching his career in 1979. He started his employment with Enerplus Corporation and its predecessor firms in 1996, and held positions of increasing responsibility, including the positions of Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President. Mr. Kerr is a member of the Management Advisory Council of the Haskayne School of Business at the University of Calgary, and a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors. Mr. Kerr graduated from the University of Calgary in 1976 with a Bachelor of Commerce degree. He received his Chartered Accountant designation and became a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Alberta in 1979, and was appointed a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Alberta in 2011.

David LeGresley Mr. David M. Balfour LeGresley is Independent Director of Pembina Pipeline Corp. He is a corporate director. He has extensive experience in the financial services industry, including as a senior executive at National Bank Financial for 12 years, in several roles including Head of Corporate and Investment Banking, and most recently Vice Chair (2006 to 2008). Prior to that, he held investment banking positions at Salomon Brothers Canada and CIBC Wood Gundy. Mr. LeGresley currently chairs the board of directors of Equitable Group Inc. (Equitable Bank, a TSX-listed company) and is a director of Woodland Biofuels Inc. He received a Bachelor of Applied Science in Engineering from the University of Toronto and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School. Mr. LeGresley is a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors Education Program and holds the designation ICD.D.

Robert Michaleski Mr. Robert B. Michaleski is Independent Director of Pembina Pipeline Corp. He was the CEO of Pembina from January 2000 to December 31, 2013. Until February 15, 2012 he also served as President. He is currently a director of one private company and two TSX-listed companies. Mr. Michaleski has served Pembina in various senior management and executive capacities for over 30 years. He was appointed controller in 1980 and Vice President, Finance in 1992. In connection with Pembina's initial public offering in October 1997, he was named Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Michaleski holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) Degree from the University of Manitoba. He received his Chartered Accountant designation in 1978. He is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Leslie O'Donoghue Ms. Leslie A. O'Donoghue is Independent Director of Pembina Pipeline Corp. She has been Executive Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy & Chief Risk Officer at Agrium Inc. (a retail supplier of agricultural products and services and a producer and marketer of agricultural nutrients and industrial products), a TSX and NYSE listed company, since October 30, 2012. She was formerly Executive Vice President, Operations of Agrium (2011 to 2012) and Chief Legal Officer and Senior Vice President, Business Development of Agrium (1999 to 2011). Before joining Agrium in 1999, Ms. O'Donoghue was a partner in the national law firm Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP. Ms. O'Donoghue holds a Bachelor of Economics from the University of Calgary and Bachelor of Laws from Queen’s University. She was admitted to the Alberta Bar in 1989. She is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Bruce Rubin Mr. Bruce D. Rubin is Independent Director of the company. He is an independent businessman. He has over 38 years of experience, including various executive and advisory positions and board memberships in the energy, refining and petrochemical sectors. He was CEO of Sunoco Chemicals and a Senior Vice President of Sunoco Inc., from 2008 until 2010, and held various other executive positions during a 32-year career with that company. Mr. Rubin was Braskem America's first CEO, and he served with Braskem America in an executive capacity from 2010 until 2013. He oversaw the successful transition of Sunoco Chemicals to Braskem America and supported the successful acquisition by Braskem America of Dow Chemicals' polypropylene business. Mr. Rubin is currently an advisor for Braskem America. Mr. Rubin served on the board of directors of Sylvatex Inc. from 2012 to 2016, and currently serves on the board of DISA Global Solutions (a Court Square Capital Partners company). He is currently an advisor for Sylvatex Inc. and previously served as an Executive Advisor for Court Square Capital Partners from 2013 to 2015 as well as an Operating Advisor for The Carlyle Group from 2015 to 2017. Mr. Rubin has a Master of Business Administration Degree from Widener University as well as a Bachelor of Sciences degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.