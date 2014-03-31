Prakash Industries Ltd (PRKI.NS)
PRKI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
137.90INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.15 (-0.83%)
Prev Close
Rs139.05
Open
Rs140.30
Day's High
Rs142.25
Day's Low
Rs136.25
Volume
1,328,064
Avg. Vol
2,270,787
52-wk High
Rs149.00
52-wk Low
Rs42.05
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
V. Agarwal
|58
|2012
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
P. Gupta
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Whole - Time Director - Commercial & Taxation, Director
|
Ashwini Kumar
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Vikram Agarwal
|2012
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Kanha Agarwal
|2016
|Joint Managing Director, Director
|
M. Pareek
|2012
|Whole - Time Director
|
Mamraj Agarwal
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Y. Chugh
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Purnima Gupta
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
K. Mehra
|1985
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
V. Agarwal
|Shri. V. P. Agarwal serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Prakash Industries Ltd. He is a B.Com Graduate.
|
P. Gupta
|Shri. P. L. Gupta is Chief Financial Officer, Whole - Time Director - Commercial & Taxation, Director of Prakash Industries Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant and has experience of 35 years. He has been working in the Company in various capacities and was holding the post of President. He is thus conversant with all the facets of the working of the Company.
|
Ashwini Kumar
Vikram Agarwal
|Shri. Vikram Agarwal is Managing Director, Executive Director of Prakash Industries Ltd. He served as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is member of the Audit Committee.
|
Kanha Agarwal
M. Pareek
Mamraj Agarwal
Y. Chugh
Purnima Gupta
K. Mehra
|Shri. K. C. Mehra is Non-executive Independent Director of Prakash Industries Ltd. He is member of Managehal Remuneratton Committee.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
V. Agarwal
|28,224,000
|
P. Gupta
|3,272,000
|
Ashwini Kumar
|--
|
Vikram Agarwal
|13,449,000
|
Kanha Agarwal
|--
|
M. Pareek
|4,413,000
|
Mamraj Agarwal
|--
|
Y. Chugh
|--
|
Purnima Gupta
|--
|
K. Mehra
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
V. Agarwal
|0
|0
|
P. Gupta
|0
|0
|
Ashwini Kumar
|0
|0
|
Vikram Agarwal
|0
|0
|
Kanha Agarwal
|0
|0
|
M. Pareek
|0
|0
|
Mamraj Agarwal
|0
|0
|
Y. Chugh
|0
|0
|
Purnima Gupta
|0
|0
|
K. Mehra
|0
|0