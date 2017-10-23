Prumo Logistica SA (PRML3.SA)

Name Description

Roberto D'Araujo Senna Mr. Roberto D'Araujo Senna serves as Chairman of the Board of Prumo Logistica SA since August 28, 2013. Prior to this, he acted as an Independent Member of the Board of Directors of the Company since 2012. He also acts as CEO of Direcionalaria SA. He served as CEO of Bairro Novo Empreendimentos Imobiliarios SA from 2007 to 2010, Member of the Executive Board of Odebrecht Participacoes e Investimentos SA from 2005 to 2007, of Lexpart Participacoes SA from 1999 to 2001 and a Member of the Board of Directors of Telepart e Brasil Telecom SA in 2001, Telemar Participacoes SA from 1999 to 2000, and Tele Norte Leste SA between 1999 and 2000. He gained a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidade Federal da Bahia and a Masters of Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Jose Magela Bernardes Mr. Jose Magela Bernardes serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Prumo Logistica S.A. since He was the Senior Vice President and leaded EIG’s activities in Brazil and other South American countries. Prior joining EIG in 2014, Mr. Bernardes was the Technical Vice President of BG Brasil E&P. Prior returning to his home country, Mr. Bernardes was President of BG Bolivia and President of the Bolivian Hydrocarbons and Energy Chamber. Prior to BG Group Mr. Bernardes spent 21 years in Schlumberger. He was GeoMarket Manager for West Africa, GeoMarket Manager for Mexico and Central America, HR Director for US Gulf Coast and GeoMarket Manager for West Venezuela. Mr. Bernardes graduated in Electrical Engineering at Universidade Federal de Itajuba.

Eugenio Leite de Figueiredo Mr. Eugenio Leite de Figueiredo serves as Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Prumo Logistica SA. He was named Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board on March 6, 2011. On October 28, 2013 was appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer of the Company. He acted as Interim CEO till January 31, 2014. He has 12 years of experience in finance and business development and currently works as Executive of EBX Holding, responsible for the management of Project Finance department. He began his career in the EBX Group six years ago at MMX and, since 2008, has been Member of the Corporate Finance team of EBX Holding. During that period, he participated in the EBX Companies’ initial public offerings, merger and acquisition transactions conducted by the Group and the development of several new projects. Before joining the EBX Group, he worked for six years in the business development department at Vale. He gained a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and a Masters of Business Administration from IBMEC.

Fernando Henrique Schuffner Mr. Fernando Henrique Schuffner, Neto serves as the Director of Sales of Prumo Logistica S.A. Prior to this, he served in CEMIG (Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais) as Business Development Officer. He was in CEMIG for 30 years in various positions. In the past six months, he served as Director of Relations and Business Development of Andrade Gutierrez. He also attended the Board of Directors of several companies in the energy sector, such as Renova Energia, Aliança Energia, Light, e Operadora Nacional do Sistema ONS. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Minas Gerais, Masters in Electrical Engineering from Universidade Estadual de Campinas and an MBA from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC).

Flavio Bernardo Luna do Valle Mr. Flavio Bernardo Luna do Valle serves as the Member of the Executive Board of Prumo Logistica S.A. He has joined Prumo on early 2010 and is currently the Company's Chief Legal Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer. Mr. Flavio Valle worked for 3 years at the litigation and arbitration boutique firm Nunes Ferreira, Viana Araujo, Cramer e Duarte Advogados and has then move to Veirano Lawyers, where he remained from 2007 to 2010, working on relevant national and cross-border infrastructure deals, project development, project finance, corporate law, capital markets, litigation and arbitration. He has graduated in Law from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio), Masters in Corporate Law and Capital Market at Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Eduardo Xavier Mr. Eduardo Xavier serves as Member of the Executive Board and Regulatory and Sustainability Officer of Prumo Logistica S.A. since June 23, 2016. He is a Lawyer, specialized in public law and infrastructure. With extensive experience in ports and regulations, he has worked for specialized law firms, providing advice to both private agents and public entities in the preparation and implementation of public policies and projects. In the public sector he was the co-head of the Legal Department at Brazilian President’s Chief of Staff Office, coordinating the infrastructure and energy practices. He also worked at the Ministry of Finance as the deputy secretary of Economic Monitoring, where he was in charge of supervising the logistics and industries departments. In addition, his last public position was as Vice-Ministry of Ports, where he was responsible for coordinating the main public initiatives in the Brazilian ports sector. He also has experience as officer of Companhia São Paulo de Parcerias, linked to the Finance and Economic Development Secretary of the City of São Paulo, responsible for structuring public-private partnerships and infrastructure projects.

Jose Alberto Lima Mr. Jose Alberto Lima serves as Director at PRUMO LOGISTICA S.A. He has been working for 27 years in the energy industry. He is currently a consultant for the Houston Grand Opera and the ACC American Chemistry Council. He served as Vice President of NBD and Ventures of Shell Chemicals from 2012 until May 2016. Previously, he held other positions at Shell, Brazil and abroad, where he worked as Vice-President of LNG, Gas Monetization and Wind Energy in Shell Upstream Americas - Houston, from 2009 to 2012, President of Shell US Gas & Power, from 2002 to 2006, M & A Projects Leader at Shell International Gas - London, 2001 and 2002, and Finance and Corporate Planning Manager, 1989 to 1996, when he joined Shell Brasil. Shell is not part of the Company's economic group. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro and an MBA in Business Administration from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro. He has also carried out post-graduate programs in France and the United States.

Robert Blair Thomas Mr. Robert Blair Thomas serves as the Member of the Board of Directors of Prumo Logistica S.A. Mr. Robert Thomas is the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of EIG Global Energy Partners and manager of the portfolio of all the funds and accounts related to energy and infrastructure projects. Before EIG became an independent company, Mr. Robert Thomas was head of energy and infrastructure investments at Trust Company of the West (TCW), and a member of the executive committee of TCW and member of the Board of directors of TCW Asset Management Company. Mr. Robert Thomas is also CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gateway Energy & Resource Holdings. EIG is one of the main global suppliers of institutional capital to the energy sector, with assets under management exceeding $12.6 billion and an investment portfolio spanning 34 countries and 6 continents. He is or has been a Board Member of energy and infrastructure companies in the US, Australia, Brazil, UK, Dominican Republic and Norway. Mr. Robert Thomas is also a member of the Advisory Board of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and Jefferson Scholars Foundation of Virginia University.

Luiz Fontoura de Oliveira Reis Mr. Luiz Fontoura de Oliveira Reis serves as Director at Prumo Logistica S.A. since October 10, 2013. He is one of the founding partners of Lakeshore Partners and has more than 20 years' experience in structured financing and infrastructure projects. He joined ABN AMRO in 1991 and worked at the bank's US operation from 1994 to 1997. In 2006 he was appointed Corporate Officer at ABN AMRO NV and Executive Officer of Banco Real. From 2010 to 2011, he was the head of Santander's Corporate & Investment Banking in Brazil. Mr. Luiz Reis has participated in and spearheaded the main infrastructure ventures in Brazil in the last 15 years, including: Marlim (1998), NovaMarlim (2001), Macaé Merchant (2001), Brasil PCH (2006), Termonorte (2009), Candeias (2009) and Renova (2010). He oversaw ABN AMRO's acquisition of Vale Inco (2006) and (2007) and Santander's offering of Petrobras' shares worth 115 billion reais (2010). Mr. Luiz Reis has an economics degree from Brasília University and an M.B.A from the JL Kellogg School of Management.

Kevin Lee Lowder Mr. Kevin Lee Lowder serves as the Member of the Board of Directors of Prumo Logistica S.A. He is Vice President of EIG Global Energy Partners, and is responsible for investment in the oil and gas, mining and infrastructure sectors, including field service and equipment in the southern hemisphere. He joined the group in 2007 in the energy and infrastructure sector of Trust Company of the West (TCW), before EIG became an independent company in 2009. Since he joined the group, Mr. Kevin Lowder has worked on investments in EIG's energy funds and structured the Global Funds Project in the USA, South America, UK, Australia and Asia. Before joining the group he used to be an oil and gas analyst in the investment bank division of Canaccord Capital, in Houston. Mr. Kevin Lowderhas a graduate degree in business management (B.B.A) in Energy Finance from Red McCombs School of Business at Texas University, in Austin.

Luiz do Amaral de Franca Pereira Mr. Luiz do Amaral de Franca Pereira serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Prumo Logistica SA. He has been Member of the Company's Audit Committee since June 21, 2010. He is Managing Partner of Tres Rios Consultoria e Planeamento Ltda, has acted as Independent Consultant and Member of the Board of Directors of several companies. He also acts as Member of the Fiscal Council of Instituto Desiderata. In the past, he acted as Director at Grupo EBX, as well as Director of Santana Participacoes e Empreendimentos Ltda and Igapora Participacoes (formerly Caemi) and Vice President of Finance, Director of Investor Relations and Member of the Board of Directors at Grupo Caemi. He worked at Grupo Monteiro Aranha for seven years, where he served as Executive Vice President and Member of the Board of Directors. He was Executive Vice President, Director of Investor Relations and Member of the Board of Directors at Grupo Vale do Rio Doce, as well as Member of the Executive Board at Grupo Bozano Simonsen. He gained a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidade Federal do Parana.