Prudential PLC (PRU.L)

Paul Manduca Mr. Paul Victor Falzon Sant Manduca is Chairman of the Board of Prudential Plc., since July 2, 2012. He has held a number of senior leadership roles. Notable appointments include serving as Chairman of the Association of Investment Companies (1991 to 1993), acting as founding CEO of Threadneedle Asset Management Limited (1994 to 1999), directorships of Eagle Star and Allied Dunbar, holding the offices of European CEO of Deutsche Asset Management (2002 to 2005), global CEO of Rothschild Asset Management (1999 to 2002), Chairman of Bridgewell Group plc and a director of Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc. Other previous appointments include the chairmanship of Aon UK Limited and JPM European Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc. From September 2005 until March 2011, Paul was a non-executive director of Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc, including as Senior Independent Director, Audit Committee Chairman and Remuneration Committee Chairman. He was also a non-executive director and Audit Committee Chairman of KazMunaiGas Exploration & Production until the end of September 2012. Other appointments Paul is a member of the Securities Institute and Chairman of Henderson Diversified Income Limited and of the Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (TEMIT). Paul is also Chairman of TheCityUK’s Advisory Council.

Michael Wells Mr. Michael Andrew Wells is Group Chief Executive, Executive Director of Prudential Plc. He joined Jackson in 1995 and became Chief Operating Officer and Vice- Chairman of Jackson in 2003. In 2011, he was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Jackson, and joined the Board of Prudential. During his leadership of Jackson, Mike was responsible for the establishment of the broker-dealer network National Planning Holdings and the development of Jackson’s market-leading range of variable annuities. He was also part of the Jackson teams that purchased and successfully integrated a savings institute, three broker-dealers and two life companies. Mike began his career at the brokerage house Dean Witter, going on to become a managing director at Smith Barney Shearson.

Mark FitzPatrick Mr. Mark FitzPatrick has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company, effective July 17, 2017. Mr FitzPatrick is currently a Managing Partner of Deloitte UK and a member of its executive committee. He has 26 years of global industry experience, and his roles at Deloitte have included leading the CFO training programme and the insurance & investment management audit practice. After more than 10 years with Prudential, Tony Wilkey is to step down as Chief Executive of PCA and from the Board of Prudential plc to pursue new challenges.

John Foley Mr. John William Foley is Chief Executive, Prudential UK & Europe, Executive Director of the Company effect from 19 January 2016. He has spent over 20 years at Hill Samuel & Co, where he worked in every division of the bank, culminating in senior roles in risk, capital markets and treasury of the combined TSB and Hill Samuel Bank. He joined Prudential as Deputy Group Treasurer in 2000 and became Managing Director of Prudential Capital and Group Treasurer in 2001. During his career at Prudential, John has held the offices of Chief Executive of Prudential Capital, Group Chief Risk Officer, Group Investment Director and, since 2015, Chief Executive of Prudential UK & Europe. John first joined the Board of Prudential plc in 2011 and was reappointed in January 2016, having stepped down during his time as Group Investment Director.

Anne Richards Ms. Anne Richards is Chief Executive, M&G, Executive Director of the company. She became an analyst for Alliance Capital in 1992 and then moved into portfolio management roles at JP Morgan Investment Management and Mercury Asset Management. She joined the Board of Edinburgh Fund Managers plc as Chief Investment Officer and Joint Managing Director in 2002 and continued in this role following Aberdeen Asset Management PLC’s acquisition of Edinburgh Fund Managers in 2003. Anne was Chief Investment Officer and Head of the EMEA region for Aberdeen Asset Management PLC, positions she held until February 2016. Other appointments Anne is Chair of the Court of Edinburgh University and the CERN & Society Foundation, and a member of the Financial Conduct Authority Practitioner Panel.

Barry Stowe Mr. Barry Lee Stowe is re-designated as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the North American Business Unit, Executive Director of Prudential Plc., with effect from 1 June 2015. He joined Prudential in October 2006 and was the Chief Executive of Prudential Corporation Asia until June 2015, leading Prudential’s Asian business through a period of major growth and development. Before joining Prudential, Barry was President, Accident & Health Worldwide for AIG Life Companies. He joined AIG in 1995 after having held senior positions at Pan-American Life and Willis in the United States. Other appointments Barry is a member of the Board of Directors of the International Insurance Society.

Nicolaos Nicandrou Mr. Nicolaos Andreas Nicandrou will serve as Chief Executive of Prudential Corporation Asia of Prudential Plc, with effect from July 17, 2017. He serves as Executive Director till July 17, 2017. Nicolaos Andreas Nicandrou started his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Before joining Prudential in 2009 as Chief Financial Officer, he worked at Aviva, where he held a number of senior roles. Since 2015, Mr Nicandrou has been the executive director responsible for Prudential’s African insurance operations. He is also a director of The Prudential Assurance Company Limited.

Alan Porter Mr. Alan Fraser Porter is Group General Counsel and Company Secretary of Prudential Plc., since September 10, 2012. He is a UK qualified Solicitor and member of the California Bar. He was Group General Counsel of Tesco plc from 2008 to 2012 and prior to that Head of Legal for the global marketing function of British America Tobacco plc (“BAT”). During his time with BAT, Mr. Porter held positions as Company Secretary of BAT (2002 to 2006) and Farmers Group Inc, the US property and casualty insurer (1996 - 1998).

Thomas Watjen Mr. Thomas Ros Watjen is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He started his career at Aetna Life and Casualty before joining Conning & Company, an investment and asset management provider, where he became Partner in the capital markets and venture capital division. Mr Watjen joined Morgan Stanley in 1987 as a Managing Director in its insurance practice and in 1994 he was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Provident Companies Inc. A key architect of Provident’s merger with Unum in 1999, Mr Watjen was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of the renamed Unum Group in 2003, a role he held for 12 years before becoming Non-Executive Chairman until his retirement in May 2017. Mr Watjen is a non-executive director of SunTrust Banks, Inc. He studied Economics at Virginia Military Institute and received an MBA from Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia.

Howard Davies Sir Howard John Davies is Independent Non-Executive Director of Prudential Plc. He has a wealth of experience in the financial services industry, across the Civil Service, consultancy, asset management, regulatory and academia. Sir Howard was previously Chairman of the Phoenix Group and an independent director of Morgan Stanley Inc. Other appointments Sir Howard is Chairman of the Royal Bank of Scotland and a Professor at Institut d’Études Politiques (Sciences Po). He is Chairman of the International Advisory Board of the China Securities Regulatory Commission and a member of the International Advisory Board of the China Banking Regulatory Commission.

David Law Mr. David John Alexander Law, ACA is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 15 September 2015. He was the Global Leader of PwC’s insurance practice, a Partner in PwC’s UK firm, and worked as the Lead Audit Partner for multi-national insurance companies until his retirement in 2015. David has also been responsible for PwC’s insurance and investment management assurance practice in London and the firm’s Scottish assurance division. Other appointments David is a Director and Chief Executive of L&F Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries, the professional indemnity captive insurance group that serves the PwC network and its member firms.

Kaikhushru Nargolwala Mr. Kaikhushru Shiavax Nargolwala is Independent Non-Executive Director of Prudential PLC., since January 1, 2012. He has spent 19 years at Bank of America and was based in Hong Kong in roles as Group Executive Vice President and Head of the Asia Wholesale Banking Group during 1990 to 1995. He spent 10 years working for Standard Chartered PLC in Singapore as Group Executive Director responsible for Asia Governance and Risk during 1998 to 2007. Kai was Chief Executive Officer of the Asia Pacific Region of Credit Suisse AG during 2008 to 2010. Kai previously served on the Board of Singapore Telecommunications Limited, Standard Chartered plc, Credit Suisse’s Executive Board, the Board of Tate and Lyle plc and Visa International’s Asia Pacific Advisory Board. Other appointments Kai is the Chairman of Clifford Capital Pte. Ltd., a company supported by the Singapore government to facilitate the financing of long-term cross-border projects of Singapore-based companies. He is also a non-executive Director of Credit Suisse Group AG and a non-executive Director of PSA International Pte Ltd. Additionally, Kai is the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Duke-NUS Medical School. He serves on the Board of the Casino Regulatory Authority of Singapore. He is also Chairman of Prudential Corporation Asia Limited, a subsidiary of Prudential plc.

Anthony Nightingale Mr. Anthony John Liddell Nightingale, CMG, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Prudential Plc effective June 1, 2013. Mr. Nightingale was Managing Director of Jardine Matheson, the diversified Asia-focused business group, from 2006 to 2012. He joined that Group in 1969 and held a number of senior positions before joining the Board of Jardine Matheson Holdings in 1994. Anthony is now a non-executive director of Jardine Matheson Holdings and of other Jardine Matheson group companies. These include Dairy Farm, Hongkong Land, Jardine Cycle & Carriage, Jardine Strategic and Mandarin Oriental. Anthony is also a commissioner of Astra International. Current external appointments Anthony is a non-executive director of Schindler Holding AG and China Xintiandi Limited. He is a Hong Kong representative to the APEC Business Advisory Council and Chairman of The Hong Kong- APEC Trade Policy Study Group. He is also a member of the Securities and Futures Commission Committee on Real Estate Investment Trusts, a council member of the Employers’ Federation of Hong Kong, a member of the UK-ASEAN Business Council Advisory Panel, a non-offi cial member of the Commission on Strategic Development in Hong Kong and Chairman of the Mission to Seamen in Hong Kong.

Philip Remnant The Honorable Philip John Remnant is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Prudential Plc., since January 1, 2013. He is a Vice Chairman of Credit Suisse First Boston (CSFB) Europe and Head of the UK Investment Banking Department. He was twice seconded to the role of Director General of the Takeover Panel. Philip also served on the board of Northern Rock plc and as Chairman of the Shareholder Executive. Other appointments Philip is a Deputy Chairman of the Takeover Panel, a nonexecutive director of Severn Trent plc and the Senior Independent Director of UK Financial Investments Limited. Philip is also Chairman of City of London Investment Trust plc and Chairman of M&G Group Limited, a subsidiary of Prudential plc.

Alice Schroeder Ms. Alice Davey Schroeder is Independent Non-Executive Director of Prudential Plc., since June 10, 2013. She began her career as a qualified accountant at Ernst & Young. She joined the Financial Accounting Standards Board as a manager in 1991, overseeing the issuance of several significant insurance accounting standards. From 1993, she led teams of analysts specialising in propertycasualty insurance as a Managing Director at CIBS Oppenheimer, PaineWebber (now UBS) and Morgan Stanley. Alice was also an independent board member of the Cetera Financial Group. Other appointments Alice is a non-executive director of Bank of America Merrill Lynch International. She is also CEO and Chairman of WebTuner Corp.