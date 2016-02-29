PSG Group Ltd (PSGJ.J)

Name Description

Johannes Mouton Mr. Johannes Fredericus Mouton, BCom (Hons), CA(SA), AEP, serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Psg Group Ltd. Mr JF Mouton graduated with a BCom (Hons) degree from the University of Stellenbosch and qualified as Chartered Accountant (SA). Mr Mouton is the founder and chairman of PSG Group. He is also chairman of Zeder Investments Ltd and a non-executive director of numerous other companies, including PSG Konsult Ltd and Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd.

Petrus Mouton Mr. Petrus Johannes (Piet) J. Mouton, BCom (Mathematics), serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of PSG Group Limited. He has also served as Executive Member of the Board of Directors of PSG Financial Services since February 16, 2009. He has enjoyed an association with PSG through his appointment as Managing Director of the BEE investment holding company Thembeka Capital Limited (formerly Altx listed company Arch Equity Limited) and formerly as Executive at both Paladin Capital and Quince Capital.

Francois Gouws Mr. Francois Johannes Gouws, BAcc, CA(SA) , serves as Non-Executive Director of PSG Group Ltd. Francois graduated from the University of Stellenbosch in 1987 with a B.Acc degree and qualified as a chartered accountant after he completed his articles. Francois worked for Senekal, Mouton amp;amp; Kitshoff in South Africa as an insurance amp; Banks analyst, becoming a partner of the firm in 1993. He joined UBS Investment Bank in 1995 and held various positions within this business. Alongside the Heads of Fixed Income, he was responsible for the UBS Securities Division until October 2011. Francois was appointed as the deputy Chief Executive Officer of PSG Konsult in July 2012.

J. Mouton Mr. J. J. Mouton, BAcc (Hons), CA(SA), MPhil (Cantab), serves as Non-Executive Director of Psg Group Ltd. Mr JJ Mouton obtained an MPhil Finance degree from the University of Cambridge and holds BAcc (cum laude) and BAcc (Hons) degrees from the University of Stellenbosch. He also qualified as Chartered Accountant (SA). He joined PSG Group in 2002 and is the manager of PSG Flexible Fund.

Z. Combi Mr. Z. L. Combi serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of PSG Group Limited., since July 14, 2008. He is the executive chairman of Thembeka Capital Ltd. He holds a diploma in public relations and was awarded the Ernst & Y oung South African Entrepreneur of the Y ear award in 2000, as well as the World Entrepreneur of the Year in Managing Change award in 2001. Mr. Combi is a member of the Institute of Directors and sits on various listed and unlisted companies’ boards, as well as the Absa Bank Advisory Committee (Western Cape).

Bridgitte Mathews Ms. Bridgitte Mathews, BCom (Hons), CA(SA), HDip Tax, serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Mathews is a Chartered Accountant (SA) and serves on the boards of various companies as an independent non-executive director. She has been a member of the African Women Chartered Accountants since 2007 and a member of the Institute of Directors since 2011.