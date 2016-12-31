Prosiebensat 1 Media SE (PSMGn.DE)

Name Description

Werner Brandt Dr. Werner Brandt is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (formerly ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG) since June 26, 2014. He is Chairman of the Compensation Committee and Co-Chairman of the Nominating and Presiding Committee at the Company. He also serves as Non-Executive member at RWE AG, Qiagen N.V., Osram Licht AG, Deutsche Lufthansa AG.

Thomas Ebeling Mr. Thomas Ebeling is the Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (formerly ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG) since March 1, 2009. His Responsibilities includes TV Germany (SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX), Group Content, Group Program Strategy & Development, Content Production & Global Sales, Sales & Marketing, Corporate Communication and Human Ressources. He began his career with Reemtsma in 1987, where he served as the Product Manager responsible for the West brand. He served as a Marketing Manager in Pepsi-Cola Germany and in 1993, he was appointed Marketing Director for the entire beverage portfolio. Starting in 1994, Mr. Ebeling was National Sales and Franchise Director for the retail and restaurant sales of Pepsi-Cola. In 1996, he was appointed General Manager of Pepsi-Cola Germany. In 1997, he switched to Novartis, where he served as General Manager of Novartis Nutrition for Germany and Austria. In 1998, he assumed worldwide leadership of the Novartis Nutrition Division. He was responsible for managing the United States baby food brand Gerber. In 1998, he was appointed to the Novartis Executive Committee. From 2000 to October 2007, he served as Chief Executive Officer of the global Novartis pharmaceuticals business. In October 2007, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Novartis Consumer Health Division.

Marion Helmes Dr. Marion Helmes is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (formerly ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG) since May 21, 2015. Previously, she was Member of the Supervisory Board at ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG since June 26, 2014. She serves as Co-Chairwoman of the Presiding and Nominating Committee, Audit and Finance Committee and Member of Compensation Committee. She also serves at NXP Semiconductors N.V. as non-executive member.

Jan Kemper Dr. Jan Kemper is appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board and Head M&A at ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE effective August 1, 2017. He currently serves as Senior Vice President Finance at the online retailer Zalando SE. His Responsibilities are, Group Operations & IT, Group Controlling, Group Finance & Investor Relations, Accounting & Taxes, Internal Audit, Corporate Procurement, Corporate Real Estate.

Conrad Albert Mr. Conrad Albert is External Affairs & Industry Relations, General Counsel, Member of the Executive Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE since May 2016. He was General Counsel, Member of the Executive Board, responsible for Legal, Distribution & Regulatory Affairs at ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE ( Formally, ProSiebenSat 1 Media AG ) since October 1, 2011. At the Company, he is Responsible for Legal, Distribution & Regulatory Affairs, Pay-TV and Content Acquisition, Corporate Security and Shareholder & Boards Management. He was General Counsel of the ProSiebenSat 1 Group from 2006 to 2011 and responsible across the Group for Legal, Distribution & Regulatory Affairs. He worked at the Euvia Media Group until it was acquired by ProSiebenSat 1 Media AG in 2005. Prior to this, he headed the Corporate Office and the Human Resources department at HOT Networks AG. Mr. Albert began his career as an attorney. He then moved to what was VIAG Interkom (now O2). Mr. Albert is Vice Chairman of the Association of Private Radio and Television Media (VPRT) and member of the Advisory Council at Gesellschaft zur Verwertung der Urheber- und Leistungsschutzrechte von Medienunternehmen mbH (VG Media GmbH).

Sabine Eckhardt Ms. Sabine Eckhardt is appointed as Member of the Executive Board at ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE effective January 1, 2017. She is responsible for the SevenOne Media business with innovative, cross-media advertising products and for the new customer business of the ProSiebenSat.1 marketer. In addition, she is driving the realization of Group-wide synergy potential through closer interplay between ad sales, digital commerce activities and data management. In this context, she has also assumed executive responsibility for the 7Ventures, Licensing, Digital TV Ad Cooperations, AdFactory, TV Germany Sales KAM, Operations & Media Inventory Management, Media Competence Center, CMO.

Jan Frouman Mr. Jan David Frouman is Member of the Executive Board - Content & Broadcasting of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE since March 1, 2016. Mr. Frouman has been with ProSiebenSat.1 since 2004. He remains at the head of Red Arrow Entertainment Group GmbH as CEO and Chairman.

Christof Wahl Mr. Christof Wahl is Member of the Executive Board - Digital Entertainment of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE since May 1, 2016. His Responsibilities includes Data, Media Alliance, Distribution, AdVoD/AdTech, Digital Platforms, Leisure & CS, Sports.

Lawrence Aidem Mr. Lawrence Aidem is Member of the Supervisory Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (formerly ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG) since June 26, 2014. He serves as Member of the Presiding and Nominating Committee. He also serves at Iconic Entertainment Inc. as President, Chief Executive Officer.

Antoinette Aris Dipl.-Ing. Antoinette P. (Annet) Aris is Member of the Supervisory Board at ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (formerly ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG) since June 26, 2014. She is Member of the Audit, Compensation and Finance Committee at the Company. She also serves as Non-Executive officer at Thomas Cook PLC, Kabel Deutschland Holding AG, Jungheinrich AG, ASML N.V., ASR Netherlands N.V., Sanoma Group.

Adam Cahan Mr. Adam Cahan is Member of the Supervisory Board at ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (formerly ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG) since June 26, 2014. He also serves as Senior Vice President Mobile and Emerging Products at Yahoo Inc.

Angelika Gifford Ms. Angelika Gifford is Member of the Supervisory Board ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (formerly ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG)since May 21, 2015. She serves as Member of the Compensation Committee. She serves as General Manager at Hewlett Packard GmbH and non-executive at Rothschild & Co. S.C.A, Paris. She also served on the Supervisory Board of TUI AG since February 2016.

Erik Huggers Mr. Erik Adrianus Hubertus Huggers is Member of the Supervisory Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (formerly ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG)since June 26, 2014. He also serves as President, CEO at Vevo LLC, and Consolidated Media Industries B.V. as non-executive member.

Ketan Mehta Mr. Ketan Mehta is Member of the Supervisory Board of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (formerly ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG)since November 24, 2015. He serves as Managing Director at Allen & Company LLC. He is a Member of the Presiding and Nominating Committee and Capital Markets Committee.