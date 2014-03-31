PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PTCN.NS)

Name Description

Deepak Amitabh Shri. Deepak Amitabh is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of PTC India Financial Services Limited. Mr. Deepak Amitabh, alumni of St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, is a Master of Science (Physics) and belongs to the 1984 batch of Indian Revenue Service. He came on deputation to PTC in September 2003. He is also the Chairman and Managing Director of PTC India Limited (PTC). He has more than 23 years of work experience in auditing, financial analysis and revenue mobilization. He earlier acted as Financial Advisor to Director General Naval Projects, Mumbai and has held in the Indian Revenue Service, the post of Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, New Delhi and Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai. As Head of Finance in the Company, he was closely associated with fund raising programme (Initial Public Offer) of PTC in the year 2004 and PFS in the year 2011. He spearheaded fund raising through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) deals for in January 2008 & in May 2009, respectively. He played a key role in formation of the Company. He has also been instrumental in setting up the fuel linkages services offered by PTC to various IPPs.

Ashok Haldia Dr. Ashok Haldia is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole-Time Director of PTC India Financial Services Limited. A member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Institute of Company Secretaries of India and the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India. Dr. Ashok Haldia has diversified experience of project financing and industrial financing policy, public sector policy reforms, evaluation and management, power sector reform, restructuring and financing. Before joining on the Board of PFS, Dr. Haldia was Secretary, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, New Delhi. He has been associated with formulation of accounting & auditing standards, corporate laws and governance, Islamic finance, WTO-GATS, reforms in government accounting and related aspects of public finance. He had been a member of a number of committees set up by the Government of Rajasthan, the Government of India, ICAI and other national & international bodies In past, he has also worked with Power Finance Corporation Ltd. and Government of Rajasthan. He was Technical Advisor on Board of International Federations of Accountants, Confederation of Asian Pacific Accountants and Secretary General of South Asian Federation of Accountants. He has contributed a number of articles in national/international conferences, professional journals and news papers. He had also been a faculty member in number of management-training institutions.

Vishal Goyal Mr. Vishal Goyal is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of PTC India Financial Services Limited. He is responsible for secretarial work and also heads the legal department of the Company. He has been associated with the Company since February 25, 2008. He is an associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and holds an MBA (Finance) from Uttar Pradesh Technical University, Lucknow as well as a Bachelors degree in Law from C.C.S University, Meerut. Prior to joining the Company, he has worked with International Print-O-Pac Limited where he was responsible for facilitating legal, secretarial and resource mobilization and was also involved in private equity transactions.

Pawan Singh Dr. Pawan Singh is Whole Time Director of PTC India Financial Services Limited. He was Chief Financial Officer, Director - Finance, Whole Time Director of the Company. He has more than approximately 29 years of experience in financing including infrastructure finance. In this time, he has handled several financing proposals, both from the perspective of borrowers and lenders. Dr. Singh has also been closely involved with the first publicprivate- partnership project in the power sector and power sector reforms in Delhi. He is currently a visiting faculty member in the area of corporate financing, infrastructure financing and project financing at several management institutes in India. Dr. Singh was a member of the IRAS and has a Ph.D in Financial Management and MBA. He has also served as Director (Finance) at Delhi Power Company Limited, Delhi Transco Limited, Indraprastha Power Generation Company Limited and Pragati Power Company Limited. Earlier he worked in Powergrid Corporation Ltd. as General Manager (Finance). He has also worked in Bharat Petroleum & Tata Steel. His Other Directorships are IIFCL Asset Management Company Limited.