Pure Technologies Ltd (PUR.TO)

Name Description

James Paulson Mr. James E. Paulson serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Pure Technologies Ltd. a position he has held since 1996. Mr. Paulson has been the President or Vice President of Yellowbird Products Ltd., a private holding company, since 1976. Yellowbird Products Ltd. is a holding company with interests in real estate, oil and gas, technology and financial investments. Mr. Paulson is also an officer and director of various private companies. Mr. Paulson received his Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Calgary and his Masters of Business Administration from the Ivey Business School.

John Elliot Mr. John F. Elliot serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Pure Technologies Ltd. Mr. Elliott was appointed the Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation May 13, 2014 and prior thereto held the positions of President and Chief Operating Officer of the Corporation since 2006. Prior thereto, Mr. Elliott was General Manager of Structural Diagnostics Limited, Operations Manager and General Manager of CCD Western Limited and Operations Manager for Cana Construction Limited. Mr. Elliott is a Past President of the American Concrete Institute (Alberta Chapter). Mr. Elliott is a professional engineer with a degree in civil engineering from National University of Ireland (Cork).

Peter Paulson Mr. Peter O. Paulson serves as Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Technology Officer of Pure Technologies Ltd. prior thereto Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer of the Company since 2009 and Vice President of Yellowbird Products Ltd., a private investment company with interests in oil and gas, real estate and technology since 1996.

Geoffrey Krause Mr. Geoffrey D. Krause, CPA, serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. prior thereto, Vice President Internal Reporting with Tervita Corporation from 2011 – 2014 and Chief Financial Officer of Pristine Power Inc. from 2008 – 2010.

Mark Holley Mr. Mark W. Holley serves as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President of Pure Technologies Ltd. prior thereto President of Pure U.S. since 2008.

Robert Budianto Mr. Robert Budianto serves as Senior Vice President - Operations of Pure Technologies Ltd. prior thereto Vice President of Operations.

Muthu Chandrasekaran Mr. Muthu Chandrasekaran is Senior Vice-President - Energy Pipelines of the company. He was previously vice-president, corporate strategy and marketing.

Michael Higgins Mr. Michael Higgins serves as Senior Vice President - Pure Technologies U.S. of Pure Technologies Ltd. prior thereto Vice President of Pure Engineering Services.

Michael Wrigglesworth Mr. Michael Wrigglesworth serves as Senior Vice President - International of Pure Technologies Ltd. He has served as Vice President of the Company since November 2006.

Nicole Springer Ms. Nicole D. Springer serves as Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary of Pure Technologies Ltd. prior thereto Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Axia NetMedia Corporation from 2013 to 2014. Prior thereto, Vice President & General Counsel of Axia NetMedia Corporation from 2006 to 2013.

Michael Kanovsky Mr. Michael M. Kanovsky serves as Lead Independent Director of Pure Technologies Ltd. he is President of Sky Energy Corp., a private energy and investment company. he is a professional engineer with a degree in mechanical engineering from Queen’s University and a Masters of Business Administration from the Richard Ivey School of Business. Mr. Kanovsky was Vice President of Corporate Finance for Western Canada for a large Canadian investment dealer, prior to co-founding Northstar Energy Corporation in 1978. Mr. Kanovsky served on Northstar Energy Corporation’s board of directors until it was acquired by Devon Energy Corporation in 1998. Mr. Kanovsky is President of Sky Energy Corp., a private energy and investment company currently active in the energy industry. He is currently a director of Devon Energy Corporation, Bonavista Energy Corporation, TransAlta Corporation and several private companies.

Sara Elford Ms. Sara Elford is Director of the Company., effective November 5, 2015. Ms. Elford recently retired from Canaccord Genuity after a distinguished career as sell-side analyst for two decades. Her research focus was on sustainability and special situations, and she was consistently ranked by Brendan Wood International. Ms. Elford has been named in the top two for stock picking by Starmine six times since 2003. Ms. Elford is a member of the FTSE environmental markets committee and recently completed the academic requirements for the ICD.D designation of the Institute of Corporate Directors. She also sits on the board of Carmanah Technologies. Ms. Elford graduated from Bishop's University in 1994 with a bachelor of business administration and became a CFA charterholder in 1997.

Raymond Crossley Mr. Raymond D. Crossley serves as an Independent Director of Pure Technologies Ltd. Mr. Crossley is a chartered accountant and corporate director. Mr. Crossley recently retired from the professional services firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers (“PwC”) after for more than 33 years of service. From 2011-2013 Mr. Crossley was Managing Partner, Western Canada. From 2005-2011, Mr. Crossley was the Managing Partner of PwC’s Calgary office and from 2001-2005 he served an elected member of the Partnership Board (PwC’s governing body). After joining the firm in Toronto in 1981, Mr. Crossley also worked in London and New York becoming a partner in 1996. Mr. Crossley is currently a member of the Financial Review Committee of the Alberta Securities Commission, previously serving as a member of the Commission’s Financial Advisory Committee. Mr. Crossley is also a member of the board of directors of the Canada West Foundation. Mr. Crossley is a member of the Alberta and Ontario Institutes of Chartered Accountants. He graduated from the University of Western Ontario with a degree in Economics and Political Science.

Charles Fischer Mr. Charles Wayne Fischer serves as an Independent Director of Pure Technologies Ltd. Mr. Fischer is an independent business person. Mr. Fischer was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Nexen Inc., from 2001 to 2008. Since 1994, Mr. Fischer held various executive positions within Nexen Inc., including the positions of Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer in which he was responsible for all Nexen’s conventional oil and gas business in Western Canada, the US Gulf Coast and all international locations, as well as oil sands, marketing and information systems activities worldwide. Prior thereto, Mr. Fischer held positions with Dome Petroleum Ltd, Hudson’s Bay Oil & Gas Ltd., Bow Valley Industry Ltd., Sproule Associates Ltd. and Encor Energy Ltd. Other public and private company board memberships include Enbridge Inc., Enbridge Commercial Trust (a subsidiary of Enbridge Income Fund), Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc., Alberta Innovates - Energy and Environment Solutions, and Climate Change and Emission Management Corporation. Mr. Fischer also sits on several non-profit boards. Mr. Fischer holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Calgary and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Calgary.

Scott MacDonald Mr. Scott I. MacDonald serves as an Independent Director of Pure Technologies Ltd. Mr. MacDonald is a co-founder of McRock Capital Corporation, a venture capital firm investing industrial Internet companies across North America. He was previously a partner with Emerald Technology Ventures Inc. and previously served as Chairman of RuggedCom Inc. and SynapSense Corporation and was a director for the Pressure Pipe Inspection Company Ltd., SoftSwitching Technologies Inc., Solicore Inc., WatrHub Inc., and Vaperma Inc. Prior to joining Emerald, Mr. MacDonald held the position of Managing Director in the venture capital subsidiary of Ontario Power Generation, a large North American electrical utility. Mr. MacDonald holds a degree in Physical Education from McMaster University and a Masters of Business Administration from Dalhousie University.