Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PV.DE)

Name Description

Michael Oltmanns Dr. Michael J. Oltmanns was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG from 2001 until October 25, 2017. He joined the Company's Supervisory Board as Member in 1996. He was Chairman of the Nomination, Management and Administration Committees, as well as Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He was Attorney at Law and Tax Advisor. Dr. Oltmanns served on the Supervisory Boards of Becker Mining Systems AG (Chairman), HPC AG (Chairman), Jetter AG (Chairman) and Scholz AG (Chairman). He served at Merkur Bank KGaA (Chairman) until October 15, 2012. He served at Scholz AG, Essingen, Germany until May 22, 2014.

Manfred Bender Mr. Manfred Bender has served as Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer at Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG since June 30, 2007. He is responsible for Investor Relations, Organization/Logistics, Production, Purchasing, Controlling/Finances, Human Resources and Information Technology (IT) at the Company. He graduated with a degree in Business Economics (Dipl.-Betriebswirt) from Fachhochschule Giessen-Friedberg. He joined the Company in 1998 and was responsible for the Finance and Controlling Department until March 31, 2004. From August 2001 until March 2004, the Management Board granted Mr. Bender a special power of attorney (Prokura), which grants him the authority to bind the Company with any other Member of the Management Board. Prior to 1998, he served as Controller, Internal Auditor and Information Technology-Manager for Schunk GmbH.

Goetz Timmerbeil Mr. Goetz Timmerbeil serves as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG since May 31, 2006. He joined the Company's Supervisory Board in 2001. He serves as Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Nomination, Management and Administration Committees at the Company. Mr. Timmerbeil is a Certified Public Accountant and Tax Advisor. Currently, he serves also at VfL Handball Gummersbach GmbH (Chairman of the Advisory Board) and Arena Gummersbach GmbH & Co. KG (Vice Chairman).

Ulrich von Huelsen Dr. Ulrich von Huelsen is Member of the Management Board of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG since August 2017. Prior to that, he had been Managing Director at Pfeiffer Vacuum since September 2015. He studied physics. He served at a major German mechanical engineering company, where he took responsibility for a long time in the USA, initially in development, then in production. Before Dr. from Hülsen to Pfeiffer Vacuum, he led an international medium-sized company in technology and sales.

Matthias Wiemer Dr. Matthias Wiemer has served as Member of the Management Board of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG since April 1, 2007. He is responsible for Research & Development, Sales/Marketing and Training & Service at the Company. He joined Pfeiffer Vacuum in October 2005. He received his Mechanical Engineering degree and subsequently his Doctorate at Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz Universitaet Hanover. Prior to joining Pfeiffer Vacuum, Dr. Wiemer worked in the fields of mechanical engineering for several industrial companies in the Saarland and Bavaria regions of Germany. He also held management positions in Research and Development, Production and Sales.

Filippo Beck Mr. Filippo Th. Beck is Member of the Supervisory Board of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG since May 25, 2016. He also serves as Member of the Board at Biamathea AG, Polyterra Liegenschaften AG in Liquidation, IKFE Properties I AG, among others.

Helmut Bernhardt Mr. Helmut Bernhardt serves as Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG since May 31, 2006. In addition, he serves as Member of the Administration Committee at the Company. He is a development engineer.

Manfred Gath Mr. Manfred Gath has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG since May 31, 2006. He is Chairman of the Employee Council.