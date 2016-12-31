Pretium Resources Inc (PVG.TO)

Name Description

Robert Quartermain Dr. Robert A. Quartermain serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Pretium Resources Inc. Robert Quartermain is our Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. Mr. Quartermain was also our President from October 2010 until May 2015. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Quartermain was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Silver Standard from January 1985 to January 2010. Mr. Quartermain has a Bachelor of Science degree in geology from the University of New Brunswick, a Master of Science degree in mineral exploration from Queen’s University and was awarded an honorary Doctor of Science degree from the University of New Brunswick in May 2009. Mr. Quartermain is a registered member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia.

Joseph Ovsenek Mr. Joseph J. Ovsenek serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company since January 1, 2017. He was President, Director of the Company. Mr. Ovsenek was our Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer from January 2011 to May 2015. Prior to joining us in January 2011, Mr. Ovsenek served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development of Silver Standard from September 2009 to January 2011 and Senior Vice President, Corporate of Silver Standard from February 2003 to September 2009. Mr. Ovsenek graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1983 and from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Laws degree in 1989. Mr. Ovsenek is a registered member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia.

Tom Yip Mr. Tom S. Q. Yip serves as Chief Financial Officer of Pretium Resources Inc. Mr. Yip is no longer Non-Independent Director of the company with effect from May 7, 2015. Mr. Yip has over 25 years of financial management experience in the mining industry for exploration and development companies and producers. Most recently he was Chief Financial Officer for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. At his prior position as CFO of Silver Standard Resources Inc. he was a key member of the leadership team which transitioned the company from exploration and development to production. He began his mining career at Echo Bay Mines Ltd. before the company merged with Kinross Gold Corporation. Mr. Yip is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Business Administration from the University of Alberta.

Michelle Romero Ms. Michelle Romero serves as Vice President - Corporate of the Company, effective May 2015. She was Vice President - Corporate Relations of Pretium Resources Inc. Prior to this position, she was Director, Corporate Relations for the Company from February 2011 to August 2013. Before that, she was Director, Investor Relations of Silver Standard from June 2004 to February 2011.

Kenneth McNaughton Mr. Kenneth C. McNaughton serves as Vice President, Chief Exploration Officer of Pretium Resources Inc. Mr. McNaughton was most recently Senior Vice President, Exploration for Silver Standard Resources Inc. He had been responsible for developing all exploration programs since 1991, and played a role in the growth of Silver Standard. Mr. McNaughton holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree and a Master of Applied Science degree in geological engineering from the University of Windsor and is a registered professional engineer.

George Paspalas Mr. George N. Paspalas serves as Lead Independent Director of the Company. He was Director of Pretium Resources Inc. since May 10, 2013. Mr. Paspalas is the President and Chief Executive Officer of MAG Silver Corp. Prior to joining MAG Silver, Mr. Paspalas was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurizon Mines Ltd. from August 2011 to June 2013. From 2007 to 2011, Mr. Paspalas was the Chief Operating Officer of Silver Standard Resources Inc. Mr. Paspalas earned a Bachelor of Engineering (Chemical) degree with Honours from the University of New South Wales in 1984.

Nicole Adshead-Bell Dr. Nicole S. Adshead-Bell, Ph.D., serves as Independent Director of the Company. Dr. Nicole Adshead-Bell is President of Cupel Advisory Corp., which invests in the natural resources sector and provides strategic advisory services to natural resource funds and companies. Dr. Adshead-Bell has over twenty years of capital markets and natural resource sector experience, spanning institutional investing, investment banking (multiple M&A transactions and equity/debt financings), sell-side equity research, specialist geology consulting and research. From 2012 to 2015, Dr. Adshead-Bell was Director of Mining Research at Sun Valley Gold LLC, a SECregistered investment advisor in the precious metals sector. From 2007 to 2010, was Managing Director/Vice President, Investment Banking at Haywood Securities where she worked on multiple mining sector M&A transactions and financings. Dr. Adshead-Bell has a Ph.D. in Geology, a First Class Honours Degree in Geology, and a Bachelor of Science Degree, majoring in Geology and Archaeology, all from James Cook University in North Queensland, Australia

Peter Birkey Mr. Peter Birkey serves as Independent Director of Pretium Resources Inc. since May 14, 2014. Mr. Birkey is an Investment Executive who has over twenty years of experience investing in the financial markets and advising both public and private companies. Mr. Birkey was an Executive Vice President for Liberty Mutual Asset Management responsible for all Strategy, Public Markets, Risk Management, Real Estate and Special Situations from June 2004 to October 2013. Prior to this, he was a Senior Vice President for AmerUs Capital Management (now Aviva USA) responsible for their Investment Department and a Portfolio Manager for AEGON USA. Mr. Birkey is a graduate with highest honors from the University of Chicago with an MBA in Finance and Marketing. He earned his Bachelor’s degree at Coe College in Economics and Business Administration and is also a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Christopher Dunn Mr. Christopher Noel Dunn serves as Independent Director of Pretium Resources Inc. since October 22, 2010. He was Lead Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Dunn is the Managing Partner of Ero Resource Partners LLC. Mr. Dunn was the Managing Director of Liberty Mining & Metals, a subsidiary of Liberty Mutual Investments from 2011 to 2013 and is a former partner of Niantic Partners LLC, a private equity partnership formed in 2009, which focused on investing in real estate, natural resources and other physical assets. Prior to 2009, Mr. Dunn spent most of his career working in investment banking, primarily with Goldman Sachs managing a capital underwriting business in London, and in later years, with Bear Stearns and JP Morgan as a leader of their respective investment banking practices in mining and metals. Mr. Dunn has a Master of Science degree in Management from Durham University and a Master of Arts degree with honors in history from Edinburgh University.

Ross Mitchell Mr. Ross A. Mitchell serves as Independent Director of Pretium Resources Inc. since October 22, 2010. Mr. Mitchell was Vice President, Finance of Silver Standard from 1996 until his retirement in 2007. He formed his own holding company in 2008 which invests in various publicly traded companies and real estate. Mr. Mitchell earned a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of British Columbia in 1971 and earned his Chartered Accountant designation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia in 1973.