PVR Ltd (PVRL.NS)

Name Description

Ajay Bijli Mr. Ajay Bijli is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of PVR LIMITED. He is a member of Young Presidents Organization and is recognized as a credible voice for the Indian film exhibition industry at various forums and is also the founding member of the multiplex association of India. He holds a Bachelors degree in commerce from Hindu College, New Delhi. He completed the Owners President Management Program at Harvard Business School.

N. Gupta Mr. N.C Gupta is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of PVR Limited, he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, and is also a qualified Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary. Mr. Gupta has a career spanning 35 years and prior to joining Company he was working with Talbros Automotive Components Limited. He is currently the Head of Legal, Company Secretary and the Compliance Officer of Company.

Sanjeev Singal Mr. Sanjeev Kumar is Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of PVR LIMITED. He was appointed as the Managing Director and the Executive Director of PVR Ltd for a period of five years with effect from July 24, 2003. The Board of Directors re-designated Mr. Ajay Bijli as Chairman cum Managing Director in its meeting held on August 5, 2005 which was approved by the shareholders in the extraordinary general meeting held on August I 8, 2005. The Board also re-designated Mr. Sanjeev Kumar as joint Managing Director with effect from June 06, 2007.

Vikram Bakshi Mr. Vikram Bakshi is Non-Executive Independent Director of PVR Limited. He is a science graduate from Delhi Universtiy, has experience spanning 25 years in diverse businesses- Real Estate, Hospitality & Retail. He is the Joint Venture Partner & Managing Director of, Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd., a joint venture with McDonald’s Corporation of USA through its subsidiary in India. He was appointed as an independent director on the Board of PVR Limited on September 30, 2005.

Sanjay Khanna Mr. Sanjay Khanna is Non-Executive Independent Director of PVR Limited. He holds Bachelors degree in Commerce froin Delhi University. He has to his credit 17 years of experience in various streams of businesses.