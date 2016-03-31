Power Finance Corporation Ltd (PWFC.NS)

Name Description

Naveen Gupta Shri. Naveen Bhushan Gupta serves as Director - Finance, Director of the Company. He has more than 30 years of experience in power sector, serving organization like NHPC, Power Grid.

Manohar Balwani Shri. Manohar Balwani is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Power Finance Corporation Limited.

D. Ravi Shri D. Ravi is Director - Commercial, Director of the Company. He is B.E. (Electrical & Electronics Engg.) with Diploma in Business Managemnt. As Director (Commercial), he is responsible for Commercial Division of PFC. Shri D. Ravi joined PFC in the year 1993. Prior to that, he was with NHPC for about 13 years. In PFC, he handled Project Appraisal of Northern and Southern Region and also Private Power Projects appraisal. He also handled the responsibilty of obtaining ISO certification for Project Division of the Corporation. In addition, he also handled work of coordinating integrated rating of state distribution utilities with Ministry of Power.

Rajeev Sharma Shri. Rajeev Sharma serves as Director of the Company. He was Director - Projects, Whole Time Director of Power Finance Corp Ltd. He holds a Bachelors degree in Technology (Electrical Engineering) from Govind Ballabh Pant University, Pantnagar, a Post Graduate Diploma (Electronics and Communication Engineering) and a Masters degree in Engineering (Electrical Engineering) from Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee. He also holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from University of Delhi. He joined PFC in August 2005. During his tenure as Executive Director in PFC, he was Director (in-charge) for development of Krishnapatnam Ultra Mega Power Project and was responsible for implementation of R-APDRP in India. In addition, he also looked after the southern states for projects appraisal and functions of HR and Administration of PFC. As Director (Projects), he was responsible for all functions of Projects Division including technical appraisal of the projects financed by the Company.