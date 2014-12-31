Edition:
United Kingdom

Haulotte Group SA (PYHE.PA)

PYHE.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

15.65EUR
3:40pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.17 (-1.07%)
Prev Close
€15.82
Open
€15.78
Day's High
€15.92
Day's Low
€15.62
Volume
9,197
Avg. Vol
17,701
52-wk High
€17.52
52-wk Low
€11.79

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Pierre Saubot

72 1989 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Alexandre Saubot

50 1999 Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director

Jose Monfront

63 Executive Vice President, Director

Michel Bouton

63 2001 Director

Elisa Saubot

36 1998 Director

Hadrien Saubot

35 2004 Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Pierre Saubot

Mr. Pierre Saubot has served as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Haulotte Group SA since May 17, 1985 and was also appointed Chairman of the Board of the Company on August 31, 1989. He was Chairman of IPAF (International Powered Access Federation), Member of the Board of Directors of CISMA (equipments for the construction industry, infrastructures, iron and steel industry and handling association) and Member of the Board of Directors of F.I.M. (Mechanical Industry Federation). Mr. Saubot also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Solem SAS. He holds several other mandates, including Representative of Haulotte Group SA as Chairman of Telescopelle SAS, Director of Valeurs du Sud, and Treasurer of confederation Nationale des Vignerons Independants, among others. He graduated from Ecole Superieure d’Electricite as an Electrical Engineer and Centre de Preparation aux Affaires.

Alexandre Saubot

Mr. Alexandre Saubot serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Director of Haulotte Group SA as of December 22, 1999. He worked for the French Government from 1989 to 1998 (French Council of State, Ministry of Defence, Treasury then Ministry of Culture). He then worked for Natexis from 1998 to 2000 and joined the Company in January 2000. Mr. Saubot also serves as President of Solem SAS and holds several other mandates, including Representative of Haulotte Group SA as Chairman of Telescopelle SAS, and Director of Haulotte Netherlands BV, Haulotte Iberica, Haulotte Portugal, Haulotte Scandinavia, Haulotte Italia, Haulotte Polska, and Haulotte UK, amongst others. He graduated from Ecole Polytechnique, specializing in technology.

Jose Monfront

Mr. Jose Monfront serves as Executive Vice President of Haulotte Group SA and has been a Director of the Company since September 30, 2004. He worked for Valeo as Division Manager and Industrial Managing Director for 15 years. Mr. Monfront also serves as Director of Haulotte Trading Shanghai Co. Ltd. He graduated from Conservatoire National des Arts et Metiers (CNAM) and CEDEP, part of INSEAD.

Michel Bouton

Mr. Michel Bouton has served as a Director of Haulotte Group SA since January 22, 2001. He is also Chairman of PVI, PVI Holding SA, Escal and Sovibus.

Elisa Saubot

Hadrien Saubot

Mr. Hadrien Saubot is a Director of Haulotte Group SA. He is also the Chief Executive Officer of Solem SAS as of July 1, 2011.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Pierre Saubot

87,500

Alexandre Saubot

350,500

Jose Monfront

--

Michel Bouton

--

Elisa Saubot

--

Hadrien Saubot

--
As Of  31 Dec 2014

Options Compensation

Name Options Value

Pierre Saubot

0 0

Alexandre Saubot

0 0

Jose Monfront

0 0

Michel Bouton

0 0

Elisa Saubot

0 0

Hadrien Saubot

0 0

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading