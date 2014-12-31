Haulotte Group SA (PYHE.PA)

Name Description

Pierre Saubot Mr. Pierre Saubot has served as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Haulotte Group SA since May 17, 1985 and was also appointed Chairman of the Board of the Company on August 31, 1989. He was Chairman of IPAF (International Powered Access Federation), Member of the Board of Directors of CISMA (equipments for the construction industry, infrastructures, iron and steel industry and handling association) and Member of the Board of Directors of F.I.M. (Mechanical Industry Federation). Mr. Saubot also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Solem SAS. He holds several other mandates, including Representative of Haulotte Group SA as Chairman of Telescopelle SAS, Director of Valeurs du Sud, and Treasurer of confederation Nationale des Vignerons Independants, among others. He graduated from Ecole Superieure d’Electricite as an Electrical Engineer and Centre de Preparation aux Affaires.

Alexandre Saubot Mr. Alexandre Saubot serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Director of Haulotte Group SA as of December 22, 1999. He worked for the French Government from 1989 to 1998 (French Council of State, Ministry of Defence, Treasury then Ministry of Culture). He then worked for Natexis from 1998 to 2000 and joined the Company in January 2000. Mr. Saubot also serves as President of Solem SAS and holds several other mandates, including Representative of Haulotte Group SA as Chairman of Telescopelle SAS, and Director of Haulotte Netherlands BV, Haulotte Iberica, Haulotte Portugal, Haulotte Scandinavia, Haulotte Italia, Haulotte Polska, and Haulotte UK, amongst others. He graduated from Ecole Polytechnique, specializing in technology.

Jose Monfront Mr. Jose Monfront serves as Executive Vice President of Haulotte Group SA and has been a Director of the Company since September 30, 2004. He worked for Valeo as Division Manager and Industrial Managing Director for 15 years. Mr. Monfront also serves as Director of Haulotte Trading Shanghai Co. Ltd. He graduated from Conservatoire National des Arts et Metiers (CNAM) and CEDEP, part of INSEAD.

Michel Bouton Mr. Michel Bouton has served as a Director of Haulotte Group SA since January 22, 2001. He is also Chairman of PVI, PVI Holding SA, Escal and Sovibus.