Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp (PZA.TO)

Elizabeth Wright Ms. Elizabeth Wright is Independent Chairman of the Board of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. She started Wright Consulting in January 2005 as the Principal. Prior to Wright Consulting, she was a partner in the executive search firm, Ray & Berndtson/Lovas Stanley (“Ray & Berndtson”). Prior to joining Ray & Berndtson in 1999, she was the Senior Vice President Corporate Development and Director of Midland Walwyn Capital Inc. Prior to that she held executive positions at various financial institutions, including two Canadian chartered banks and a Canadian trust company. She serves as a director of a number of corporate and not-for-profit boards. Ms. Wright holds an MBA from the University of Toronto and a B.A. from Smith College.

Paul Goddard Mr. Paul Goddard is the President, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Director of PPL. Mr. Goddard joined PPL in 2009 as Vice President, Enterprise Development before being appointed Chief Executive Officer in 2010. Prior to joining PPL in 2009, he was Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Energy Savings Income Fund (now Just Energy Group) from 2007 to 2008, and was Vice President of Wholesale Energy Group from 2006 to 2007. Mr. Goddard holds a P.Eng degree and a BSc (Honours) in mechanical engineering from Queen’s University as well as a MBA from London Business School, United Kingdom.

Curtis Feltner Mr. Curtis Feltner is the Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Finance of PPL. Mr. Feltner became a certified public accountant in 1983, joining PPL as the Controller in 1993. He was promoted to Chief Financial Officer in 1999 and Vice President, Finance in 2005. Prior to joining the Company, he worked in a financial capacity in the real estate industry for ten years. Mr. Feltner holds a BSc degree from Indiana University.

Richard McCoy Mr. Richard H. McCoy is Independent Director of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Prior to retiring in October 2003, Mr. McCoy was the Vice Chairman, Investment Banking at TD Securities Inc. Prior to joining TD Securities Inc. in May 1997, Mr. McCoy was Deputy Chairman of CIBC Wood Gundy Securities. Mr. McCoy holds an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business Administration, University of Western Ontario.

Robert Nobes Mr. Robert J. Nobes is Independent Director of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Prior to retiring in 2003, Robert Nobes was a Senior Partner of KPMG. Mr. Nobes joined KPMG in 1961. He has had exposure to large retail clients, both public and private. At KPMG, Mr. Nobes was the partner in charge of the Greater Toronto Area professional practice; had responsibility for quality control and risk management; and was a reviewing partner on securities matters. He was a member of the board of directors of E.D. Smith Income Fund where he served as chair of the audit committee. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accounts of Ontario (FCPA, FCA).

Terence Reid Mr. Terence C.W. Reid is an Independent Director of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Prior to joining Laketon in March 2001, Mr. Reid was a Vice Chairman at Baystreetdirect.com. Prior to joining Baystreetdirect.com in November 1999, Mr. Reid was the Vice Chairman of CIBC World Markets Inc. Mr. Reid holds a diploma in law from the University of the Witwatersrand and an MBA from the University of Toronto.