Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.L)

Name Description

Mark Elliott Mr. Mark W. Elliott is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Qinetiq Group PLC. He has experience of a variety of industry sectors from membership of the boards of FTSE listed companies. Mark is a Non-executive Director of G4S plc, where he is the Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, and Chairman of Kodak Alaris Holdings Limited. He was a Non-executive Director of Reed Elsevier Group plc (and also Chairman of its Remuneration Committee) and Reed Elsevier NV from April 2003 until April 2013. He worked for IBM for over 30 years where he occupied a number of senior management positions, including General Manager of IBM Europe, Middle East and Africa and was a member of IBM’s worldwide Management Council.

Steve Wadey Mr. Steve Wadey is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of QinetiQ Group plc., since 27 April 2015. Steve has in-depth experience of the defence industry and technology and extensive operational and corporate experience and stewardship. He is a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, a Fellow of the Institution of Engineering and Technology and a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society. During the year under review, Steve ceased to be Co-Chair of the Defence Growth Partnership (DGP) but retained his involvement in the DGP by taking up the role as Chair of the Industry Liaison Board of the UK Trade & Investment Defence & Security Organisation. Steve was also appointed as a member of the Prime Minister’s Business Advisory Group. Also during the year under review, Steve ceased to be a Non-executive director of the UK MOD Research and Development Board. Previously, Steve held various roles with MBDA from 2001 to 2014, most recently as Managing Director, MBDA UK and Technical Director for the MBDA Group. Before that, he held various roles in engineering with Matra BAe Dynamics from 1996 to 2001, and various roles with British Aerospace held from 1989 to 1996. He was also Co-Chair of the National Defence Industries Research & Development Group.

Michael Harper Mr. Michael Harper is Deputy Chairman of the Board, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Qinetiq Group PLC. Michael has a wealth of operational and corporate experience and stewardship, including in the engineering sector. Michael was Chairman of Ricardo plc from November 2009 until November 2014, having joined that Board in 2003, Chairman of BBA Aviation plc from June 2007 until May 2014 and CEO from February 2006 until June 2007, having joined that Board in 2005, and Chairman of Vitec Group plc from 2004 to 2012. He was Senior Independent Director of Catlin Group Limited from 2005 to 2011. Michael was previously a Director of Williams plc where, at the time of the demerger in 2000, he became CEO of Kidde plc. Michael is a Non-executive Director of the Aerospace Technology Institute.

David Smith Mr. David Smith is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. David has extensive executive experience in blue-chip companies and has worked in the aerospace and defence, technology and automotive sectors. David is an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and a member of its Advisory Panel. Before joining QinetiQ, David was Chief Financial Officer and a director of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from November 2014, having joined that company in January 2014 as Chief Financial Officer of the Aerospace Division. Prior to Rolls-Royce, David was Chief Financial Officer and a Board member of Edwards Group from 2010 to 2013. David was Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar Land Rover from 2008 to 2010, having been Chief Financial Officer and Interim CEO in 2008 and, from 1983 to 2008, held a variety of roles with Ford Motor Company. During the year under review, David ceased to be an Advisory Board member for the Warwick Business School. Other appointments: David is a Non-executive Director of Motability Operations Group plc.

Jon Messent Mr. Jon Messent is Group General Counsel, Company Secretary of Qinetiq Group PLC., since January 2011. Mr. Jon Joined QinetiQ from Chloride Group plc where he held a similar role. He has a background in legal private practice as well as general counsel and company secretarial experience in other FTSE250 companies.

Lynn Brubaker Ms. Lynn Brubaker is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Lynn has considerable experience in the international aerospace industry, including responsibility for business development, strategy, operational and manufacturing issues. She has a strong track record of running international operations, as well as experience of businesses in which technology and intellectual property are important. She is a Non-executive Director of FARO Technologies Inc., Hexcel Corp. and The Nordam Group. Previously, Lynn was a Non-executive Director of Force Protection, Inc., Seabury Group, Graham Partners, Cordiem, Chairman of the Flight Safety Foundation, and a member of the Management Advisory Council of the Federal Aviation Administration. Lynn retired from Honeywell International in 2005, where she was Vice President and General Manager of Commercial Aerospace. Prior to that, she held a variety of roles in the commercial aerospace sector working for Allied Signal (which acquired Honeywell in 1999), the McDonnell Douglas Corporation, Republic Airlines and ComAir Airlines.

James Burnell-Nugent Admiral Sir James Burnell-Nugent KCB, CBE, ADC, is Non-Executive Independent Director of Qinetiq Group PLC since April 10, 2010. Sir James has significant experience of the defence industry, contracting with government and management. He is Non-executive Chairman of Witt Limited and was High Sheriff of Devon during 2015. During a 37-year career in the Royal Navy, which culminated in his appointment as Commander-in-Chief Fleet, he commanded the aircraft carrier HMS Invincible and three other ships and submarines. Between operational duties, Sir James held several positions at the MOD and gained cross-Whitehall experience while on secondment to HM Treasury.

Ian Mason Mr. Ian Mason is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Ian has considerable experience in strategy, business transformation, eCommerce and international development. He was Group Chief Executive of Electrocomponents plc from 2001 until 31 March 2015, having joined that company in 1995. Previously he worked for The Boston Consulting Group and was a Non-executive Director of the Sage Group plc from 2007 to 2013.

Paul Murray Mr. Paul Murray is Non-Executive Independent Director of Qinetiq Group PLC., since October 25, 2010. Paul has a broad range of experience in finance and corporate governance from a cross-section of industries, all of which leverage technology. Previously, Paul was a Director of Knowledge Peers plc, Senior Independent Director of Taylor Nelson Sofres plc, a Non-executive Director of Thomson SA and Tangent Communications plc, and has also been Group Finance Director of Carlton Communications plc, Group Finance Director of LASMO plc and a Trustee of Pilotlight. During the year under review, Paul ceased to be a Director of Independent Oil and Gas plc. Other appointments: Paul is a Non-executive Director and Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee at Royal Mail Group plc. He is also a Director of Ventive Ltd and Naked Energy Ltd.