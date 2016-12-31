Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR.TO)

Name Description

Alexandre Behring Mr. Alexandre Behring is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Behring has served on our Board as Chairman since December 2014. Mr. Behring is a Founding Partner and has been Managing Partner and a Board Member of 3G Capital Partners LP, a global investment firm (“3G Capital”), since 2004. Following the acquisition of Burger King Holdings, Inc. by 3G Capital, he served on the board of Burger King Worldwide, Inc. and its predecessor as Chairman from October 2010 until December 2014. Mr. Behring has served as Chairman of the Kraft Heinz Company since July 2015, following Berkshire Hathaway and 3G Capital’s acquisition of H.J. Heinz Company in June 2013 and subsequent combination with Kraft Foods Group in July 2015. Mr. Behring has also served as a director of Anheuser-Busch Inbev, a global brewer, since April 2014. Previously, Mr. Behring spent ten years at GP Investimentos, one of Latin America’s premier private-equity firms, including eight years as a partner and member of the firm’s Investment Committee. He served for seven years, from 1998 through 2004, as Chief Executive Officer of America Latina Logistica (“ALL”), one of Latin America’s largest railroad and logistics companies. He also served as a director of ALL until December 2011. From July 2008 to May 2011, Mr. Behring served as a director of CSX Corporation, a U.S. rail-based transportation company. Mr. Behring is 50 years old and resides in Connecticut, United States.

Daniel Schwartz Mr. Daniel S. Schwartz is Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. Mr. Schwartz was appointed Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company on December 12, 2014. From June 2013 until December 2014, Mr. Schwartz served as Chief Executive Officer, from April 2013 until June 2013, he served as Chief Operating Officer and from January 1, 2011 until April 2013, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Burger King Worldwide and its predecessor. Mr. Schwartz joined Burger King Worldwide in October 2010 as Executive Vice President, Deputy Chief Finance Officer and was appointed as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in December 2010, effective January 1, 2011. Since January 2008, Mr. Schwartz has been a partner with 3G Capital, where he was responsible for managing 3G Capital’s private equity business. He joined 3G Capital in January 2005 as an analyst and worked with the firm’s public and private equity investments until October 2010. From March 2003 until January 2005, Mr. Schwartz worked for Altair Capital Management, a hedge fund located in Stamford, Connecticut and served as an analyst in the mergers and acquisitions group at Credit Suisse First Boston from June 2001 to March 2003. Mr. Schwartz is a director of 3G Capital.

Marc Caira Mr. Marc Caira is Vice Chairman of the Board of Restaurant Brands International Inc. Previously, Mr. Caira served as President and CEO of Tim Hortons Inc. from July 2013 until December 2014. He was also a director of Tim Hortons Inc. from May 2013 until December 2014. Before his appointment as President and CEO of Tim Hortons Inc., Mr. Caira was Global CEO of Nestle Professional. He was also a member of the executive board of Nestle SA, the world’s largest food and beverage company. Prior to being named Global CEO of Nestle Professional in 2008, Mr. Caira served in various roles, including Global Head of Strategic Business for Nestle Foodservices in Switzerland, President and CEO of Parmalat North America, Chief Operating Officer of Parmalat Canada, and President, Food Services and Nescafe Beverages for Nestle Canada. Mr. Caira also serves as a director of Hydro One Inc., a Canadian public energy transmission and distribution company. On December 15, 2014, we engaged Mr. Caira to provide RBI with consulting services to provide transition services and assist with our global expansion strategy.

Joshua Kobza Mr. Joshua Kobza is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Kobza was appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company on December 15, 2014. From April 11, 2013 until December 14, 2014, Mr. Kobza served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Burger King Worldwide. Mr. Kobza joined Burger King Worldwide in June 2012 as Director, Investor Relations, and was promoted to Senior Vice President, Global Finance in December 2012. From January 2011 until June 2012, Mr. Kobza worked at SIP Capital, a Sao Paulo based private investment firm, where he evaluated investments across a number of industries and geographies. From July 2008 until December 2010, Mr. Kobza served as an analyst in the corporate private equity area of the Blackstone Group in New York City.

Jose Cil Mr. Jose E. Cil is President - Burger King of Restaurant Brands International Inc. Mr. Cil was appointed President, Burger King on December 15, 2014. Mr. Cil served as Executive Vice President and President of Europe, the Middle East and Africa for Burger King Worldwide and its predecessor from November 2010 until December 2014. Prior to this role, Mr. Cil was Vice President and Regional General Manager for Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. in Florida from February 2010 to November 2010. From September 2008 to January 2010, Mr. Cil served as Vice President of Company Operations of Burger King Corporation and from September 2005 to September 2008, he served as Division Vice President, Mediterranean and NW Europe Divisions, EMEA of a subsidiary of Burger King Corporation. Mr. Cil is a director of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., the Company’s largest franchisee.

Elias Sese Mr. Elias Diaz Sese is President, Tim Hortons of Restaurant Brands International Inc. Mr. Diaz Sesé was appointed President, Tim Hortons on December 15, 2014. From January 2012 to December 2014, he was the president of BK AsiaPac, Pte. Ltd. located in Singapore. From August 2011 to December 2011, he was a Senior Vice President Continental Europe for Burger King Europe GmbH located in Zug, Switzerland. Between January 2011 and August 2011, Mr. Díaz Sesé served as a Vice President Franchise and Emerging Markets for Burger King Europe GmbH. From August 2008 to December 2010, he served as General Manager for Burger King’s operations in Spain and Portugal.

Jacqueline Friesner Ms. Jacqueline Friesner is Chief Accounting Officer, Controller of Restaurant Brands International Inc. Ms. Friesner was appointed Controller and Chief Accounting Officer of the Company on December 15, 2014. Ms. Friesner served as Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer of Burger King Worldwide and its predecessor from March 2011 until December 2014. Prior thereto, Ms. Friesner served in positions of increasing responsibility with Burger King Corporation. Before joining Burger King Corporation in October 2002, she was an audit manager at Pricewaterhouse Coopers in Miami, Florida.

Heitor Goncalves Mr. Heitor Goncalves is Chief Information, People and Performance Officer of Restaurant Brands International Inc. Mr. Gonçalves was appointed Chief Information, People and Performance Officer of the Company on December 15, 2014. Mr. Gonçalves served as Executive Vice President, Chief Information and Performance Officer of Burger King Worldwide and its predecessor from October 2010 until December 2012, assuming the additional role of Chief People Officer in April 2013. Prior to joining Burger King Worldwide, Mr. Gonçalves served in multiple strategic roles for Anheuser-Busch InBev from October 2008 to March 2010, including global M&A director and head of Western Europe logistics. From November 2004 to September 2008, Mr. Gonçalves served as VP, Global Rewards at InBev. He served in positions of increasing responsibility at Brahma, a brewing company, and at its successor, AmBev, from September 1995 until October 2004.

Jill Granat Ms. Jill Granat is General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of Restaurant Brands International Inc. Ms. Granat was appointed General Counsel and Corporate Secretary on December 15, 2014. Ms. Granat served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Burger King Worldwide and its predecessor since February 2011. Prior to this time, Ms. Granat was Vice President and Assistant General Counsel of Burger King Corporation from July 2009 until March 2011. Ms. Granat joined Burger King Corporation in 1998 as a member of the legal department and served in positions of increasing responsibility with Burger King Corporation.

Carlos Alberto da Veiga Sicupira Mr. Carlos Alberto da Veiga Sicupira is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Sicupira has served on our Board since December 2014 and previously served on the board of Burger King Worldwide, Inc. and its predecessor from October 2010 to December 2014. Mr. Sicupira is one of the founding Principal Partners of 3G Capital and continues to serve as a board member. Mr. Sicupira also serves as a member of the board of directors of Anheuser-Busch InBev. Mr. Sicupira has been Chairman of Lojas Americanas, one of South America’s largest retailers, since 1981, where he served as Chief Executive Officer until 1992. He also is a member of the Board of Dean’s Advisors of Harvard Business School since 1998 and serves on the boards of Fundação Brava and Fundação Estudar, not-for-profit foundations in Brazil.

Martin Franklin Mr. Martin E. Franklin is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Franklin has served on our Board since December 2014. Mr. Franklin is the founder and CEO of Mariposa Capital LLC since June 2013 and Chairman and the controlling shareholder of Royal Oak Enterprises, LLC, a leading manufacturer of charcoal and grilling products, since July 2016. Mr. Franklin previously served on the board of Burger King Worldwide, Inc. from June 2012 to December 2014. Mr. Franklin was the founder and Executive Chairman of Jarden Corporation, a broad based consumer products company. He was appointed to Jarden’s board of directors in June 2001 and served as its Chairman and CEO from September 2001 until June 2011, at which time he was appointed as Executive Chairman. He served as Executive Chairman until April 2016 when Jarden merged with Newell Brands Inc., a global consumer and commercial products company. Since April 2016, Mr. Franklin has served as a director of Newell Brands Inc. Mr. Franklin is founder and Chairman of Platform Specialty Products Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, and has served as a director since April 2013. Mr. Franklin is co-founder and co-Chairman of Nomad Foods Limited, a leading European frozen food company, and has served as a director since April 2014. Mr. Franklin is also a principal and executive officer of a number of private investment entities. Between 1992 and 2000, Mr. Franklin served as the Chairman and/or CEO of three public companies, Benson Eyecare Corporation, an optical products and services company, Lumen Technologies, Inc., a holding company that designed, manufactured and marketed lighting products, and Bollé Inc., a holding company that designed, manufactured and marketed sunglasses, goggles and helmets worldwide. Previously, Mr. Franklin served as a director of the following public companies: Apollo Investment Corporation, a closed-end management investment company, from April 2004 to December 2006.

Paul Fribourg Mr. Paul J. Fribourg is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Fribourg has served on our Board since December 2014. Previously, Mr. Fribourg served on the board of Burger King Worldwide, Inc. and its predecessor from October 2010 to December 2014. Since July 1997, Mr. Fribourg has served as the Chairman and CEO of Continental Grain Company, an international agribusiness and investment company. Prior to taking this role, he held a variety of positions with increasing responsibility, from Merchandiser and Product Line Manager to Group President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Fribourg has been Lead Director of Loews Corporation, a large diversified holding company, since October 1997. Mr. Fribourg has also been a director of The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., one of the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin-care, make-up, fragrances and hair products, since April 2006, Apollo Global Management, LLC, an alternative investment management firm, since May 2011, and Castleton Commodities International, a leading merchant energy company, since January 2013. He was a director of Smithfield Foods, Inc., the world’s largest pork producer and processor, from May 2007 until September 2009, Power Corporation of Canada, a diversified management and holding company, from 2005 until 2008, Premium Standard Farms, Inc., a subsidiary of Smithfield Foods, Inc., from May 1998 until April 2007, and Vivendi, S.A., a French international media conglomerate, from January 2003 until June 2006.

Neil Golden Mr. Neil Golden is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Golden served as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s Corporation’s U.S. segment from November 2007 to September 2013 and retired from McDonald’s in February 2014. Prior to that, he served in positions of increasing responsibility at McDonald’s since 1989. Prior to joining McDonald’s, Mr. Golden held positions at Burger King Corporation and RC Cola Co. Since May 2014, Mr. Golden has provided marketing and management advisory services to portfolio companies of Bain Capital, a private equity firm. He is also engaged with his alma mater Northwestern University, where he has served as a lecturer and faculty advisor since June 2014. Mr. Golden has served as an advisory board member for Home Partners of America, a company that provides a lease-to-own homeownership program and services, since September 2014. In addition, since April 2015, he has served as an executive consultant to Revenue Management Solutions, a firm specializing in providing pricing guidance to the restaurant and retail categories. Mr. Golden serves on the advisory board of the Mark Anthony Group, an enterprise comprised of wineries and wine distribution in Canada as well as the distribution of Mike’s Hard Lemonade in the U.S. He also competed on the Men’s International Professional Tennis Tour.

Ali Hedayat Mr. Ali Hedayat is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Hedayat has served on our Board since July 2016. Mr. Hedayat is the founder and has been Managing Director of Maryana Capital, a financial firm in Toronto, Canada, since March 2015. He previously co-founded Edoma Capital in London, a capital fund, where he worked from 2010 to December 2012, and was a partner at Indus Capital, a capital fund in London, UK, from May 2013 to March 2015. Mr. Hedayat held progressively more senior roles at the Goldman Sachs Group from 1997 to 2010, including from 2005 to 2007 as Managing Director of the European Principal Strategies group and from 2007 to 2010 as Managing Director and Co-head of the Americas Principal Strategies group. Mr. Hedayat has served on the board of directors of U.S. Geothermal Inc., a leading renewable energy company, since February 2017.

Thomas Milroy Mr. Thomas V. Milroy is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Milroy has served on our Board since December 2014. Previously, Mr. Milroy served on the board of Tim Hortons Inc. from August 2013 to December 2014 and has been a director of Interfor Corporation, a large lumber producer, since February 2016. He has served as Managing Director of Generation Capital Limited, a private investment company, since January 2016. From March 2008 to October 2014, he served as Chief Executive Officer of BMO Capital Markets, where he was responsible for all of BMO’s business involving corporate, institutional and government clients globally. He acted as senior advisor to the CEO of BMO Financial Group from November 2014 to January 2015. Mr. Milroy is a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada.

Cecilia Sicupira Ms. Cecilia Sicupira is an Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Sicupira has served on our Board since July 2016 and brings a broad range of business experience. Ms. Sicupira has served on the boards of directors of Lojas Americanas S.A., one of South America’s largest retail companies, since 2013, and São Carlos Empreendimentos e Participações S.A., a leading commercial real estate investment and management company in Brazil, since 2007, both of which are publicly-held companies listed on the Brazilian stock exchange. Ms. Sicupira is also a member of the board of directors of S-BR Global Investments Ltd, an investment holding company which indirectly controls Anheuser-Busch InBev. Ms. Sicupira graduated from American University of Paris with a degree in International Business Administration and completed Harvard Business School’s Owner/President Management (OPM) Program.

Roberto Moses Thompson Motta Mr. Roberto Moses Thompson Motta is an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Thompson Motta has served on our Board since December 2014. Previously, Mr. Thompson Motta served on the board of Burger King Worldwide, Inc. from July 2013 to December 2014. From 1986 to 1992, Mr. Thompson Motta worked in the corporate finance department of Banco Garantia, Brazil’s largest investment bank. From 1993 to 2004, he was the founding and managing partner of GP Investimentos and a member of its board of directors until September 2010. Mr. Thompson Motta has also served as a member of the boards of directors of Companhia de Bebidas das Américas, or AMBEV, a Brazilian brewing company, since September 1998 (and AmBev S.A. since July 2013), Lojas Americanas since August 2001 and São Carlos Empreendimentos e Participações S.A. since September 2001. From August 2004 to April 2014, Mr. Thompson Motta served on the board of directors of Anheuser Busch InBev. Mr. Thompson Motta is one of the founding partners of 3G Capital and continues to serve as a board member.