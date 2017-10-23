Qualicorp SA (QUAL3.SA)

Name Description

Alberto Bulus Mr. Alberto Bulus serves as the Chairman of the Board of Qualicorp SA since April 2016. Prior to this, he served as the Director of the company. He was Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qualicorp SA until June 2, 2014. He has also acted an Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Qualicorp SA since May 30, 2011. He was Commercial Officer of Golden Cross Assistencia Internacional de Saude between 1990 and 1994 and was appointed its Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer in 1995 and its Chief Executive Officer in 1998. From 2003 to 2009, he was Partner at Salutar Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros Ltda. He graduated in Law from Universidade Unigranrio.

Jose Seripieri Mr. Jose Seripieri, Filho serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of Qualicorp SA since May 11, 2016. Prior to this, he served as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Strategic Affairs Officer of the company. Prior to this, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of Qualicorp SA until June 2, 2014. He has served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Qualicorp SA as from October 21, 2012. He is a Member of the Company's Compensation Committee. He has been Chairman of the Board, Strategic Affairs Officer, and a Member of the Executive Board of the Company from April 30, 2011 to October 21, 2012. In the late 1980s, he began selling health plans and opened and closed two businesses in this industry. His experience in the industry led to the formation of Qualicorp Consultoria e Corretora de Seguros de Vida e Saude Ltda in 1997, through which he introduced a business model to make group adhesion health plans possible through partnerships with professional associations. He graduated in Business.

Grace Cury de Almeida Goncalves Tourinho Ms. Grace Cury de Almeida Goncalves Tourinho serves as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Investor Relations Officer of Qualicorp S.A. since May 1, 2015. Prior to this, she served as Member of the Board of Directors of QUALICORP SA. She started her career in Price Waterhouse of Brazil and Portugal from 1986 to 1994, and worked for OPP Petroquimica / Braskem, a company of the Odebrecht Group, from 1996 to 1998, in the area of the United States GAAP. From 1998 to 2005, she worked at the controllership of Companhia de Bebidas das Americas AmBev. From 2005 to June 2008, she served as Controller of Kimberly Clark Brazil. From July 2008 to September 2012, she became Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer and subsequently General Manager in Brazil of T4F Entretenimento S.A. Since November 2012, she has held the position of General Manager of UFC - Brazil. She graduated in Economics from Faculdade Catolica de Salvador and obtained an MBA degree from IBMEC-Sao Paulo.

Claudio Chonchol Bahbout Mr. Claudio Chonchol Bahbout serves as Director of Qualicorp S.A. since April 30, 2016. He worked for JGP - RJ (Rio de Janeiro). Joined 3G Capital in April 2004, where he became partner from January 2010 until his departure in December 2015. He was also member of the board of directors of 3G Capital from 2010 until 2015. Currently Mr. Cláudio is equity portfolio manager from companies in Brazil, United Stated and Europe and also is a member of the Board of Directors. He has a degree in Economics from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC) and Masters in Finance from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Mark Howard Tabak Mr. Mark Howard Tabak serves as Director of Qualicorp SA since April 17, 2012. Since April 30, 2011, he has been an Independent Member of the Board of Directors of the Company. In 1982, he joined HealthAmerica, and as President of the HealthAmerica Development Corporation was primarily responsible for the program involving health plans. He then founded Clinical Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical benefits administrator. From 1990 to 1992, he was President of Group Health Plan. At the American International Group, a multinational insurer present in over 130 countries, he helped establish AIG Managed Care, Inc. In mid-1996, Mr. Tabak founded International Managed Care Advisors, affiliated with Insurance Partners, and in 1998, he founded Healthcare Capital Partners Ltd, the healthcare area arm of Capital Z Partners. He joined MultiPlan in late 2000 as Vice President. After two years, he was named Chief Executive Officer of MultiPlan, which is the position he currently holds. He gained a Masters in Health from Johns Hopkins University.

Nilton Molina Mr. Nilton Molina serves as Director of Qualicorp S.A. since April 30, 2015. He has over 50 years of experience in the insurance and pension market. He assumed important positions throughout his professional career, being a founder of Bradesco Vida e Previdencia 1979 to 1991 and Icatu Hartford Seguros 1992 to 2003. He was a member of the National Council of Private Insurance and Social Security from 1995 to 2000. He holds the presidency of the Mongeral Aegon board of directors since 1994. the executive also serves as vice president of the Commercial Association of São Paulo since 2003 and current director of CNSeg (National Confederation of General Insurance, Private Pension and Life, Supplementary Health and Capitalization). He has a degree in Business Administration from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo.

Wilson Olivieri Mr. Wilson Olivieri serves as Director of Qualicorp SA since June 30, 2016. He was Financial and Administrative Director of Fidelity BPO and Fidelity Processadora de Cartoes from 2005 to 2009, and also worked in financial and operational areas of Medial Saude from 2001 to 2004, EBX Express Brasil in 2000, Pagenet from 1996 to 2000, PepsiCo from 1989 to 1995, and Philip Morris from 1982 to 1988, among others. He gained a degree in Business Administration from Faculdades Metropolitanas Unidas (FMU), also specializing in Finance at New York University and Fundacao Getulio Vargas.

Raul Rosenthal Ladeira de Matos Dr. Raul Rosenthal Ladeira de Matos serves as Director of Qualicorp SA since April 30, 2011. He is Member of the Company's Auditing Committee. He was President of Leasing Financeira Seguradora and of Cartao de Credito Bozano, Simonsen/Meridional for four years. He was also Chief Operating Officer of Banco Meridional/Bozano, Simonsen SA. He served for 13 years (from 1996 to 2000) as President of American Express Cartoes de Credito and Travelers Cheque e Banco, in Argentina/Cone Sul, Brasil e America Latina, respectively. Later, he served for four years as President of TVA and DirecTV, from 1996 to 2000. He was formerly Professor on the Faculty of Economics and Management at Universidade de Sao Paulo and at Fundacao Getulio Vargas-SP. In 1988 and 1995 he was elected one of the Executives of the year by the Brazilian Exame business magazine. He is Member of the Board of Directors of Copebras-Anglo American ad Group and JMacedo. He gained a Masters in Production Engineering from the University of Birmingham and a Doctorate in Philosophy in Production Engineering from the University of Birmingham.

Arnaldo Curiati Mr. Arnaldo Curiati serves as Independent Member of Qualicorp SA since April 30, 2013. He joined the Company's Board of Directors on October 21, 2012. He has 28 years of experience in real state market. He is the Founder and was a Director for 13 years at Abyara Planejamento Imobiliario Ltda, participating at its IPO in 2006. He is the CEO of Abyara Brokers Intermediacao Imobiliaria Ltda. He has a degree in civil engineering from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo and in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).