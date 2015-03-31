Rallis India Ltd (RALL.NS)
RALL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
252.65INR
11:27am BST
252.65INR
11:27am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs13.20 (+5.51%)
Rs13.20 (+5.51%)
Prev Close
Rs239.45
Rs239.45
Open
Rs240.45
Rs240.45
Day's High
Rs254.00
Rs254.00
Day's Low
Rs240.45
Rs240.45
Volume
1,188,375
1,188,375
Avg. Vol
233,470
233,470
52-wk High
Rs265.25
Rs265.25
52-wk Low
Rs180.40
Rs180.40
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bhaskar Bhat
|2015
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Veeramani Shankar
|58
|2009
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director
|
Ashish Mehta
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
K. Venkatadri
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer
|
P. Meherhomji
|2011
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
C. Singh
|2011
|Vice President - Domestic Sales
|
P. Reddy
|2011
|Vice President - Marketing & CRM Services
|
M. Tripathy
|2012
|Vice President - Human Resources & Business Excellence
|
Ravindra Joshi
|Vice President - Manufacturing
|
D. Shetty
|2010
|Vice President - International Business
|
N. Uppal
|2014
|Vice President - Agri Services
|
Alok Chandra
|2014
|Head - Corporate Sustainability
|
Coomie Kapadia
|2011
|Head - Internal Audit
|
Ramakrishnan Mukundan
|48
|2009
|Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Bharat Vasani
|56
|2007
|Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Punita Kumar-Sinha
|53
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Prakash Rastogi
|71
|2007
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Yashwant Thorat
|66
|2011
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Bhaskar Bhat
|
Veeramani Shankar
|Mr. Veeramani Shankar serves as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director of Rallis India Limited. Mr. V. Shankar joined the Company on 1st December, 2005 as Chief Operating Officer and was appointed as Executive Director with effect from 13th March, 2007 and subsequently as Managing Director from 15th January, 2009. Prior to joining the Company, he had worked with Tata Chemicals Ltd. as Chief Operating Officer, Phosphates Business, before which, he was with Hindustan Lever Ltd. from 1986 to 2004. He served in various capacities in the Unilever Group of Companies and was responsible for the Seeds business and later Fertilisers Business. He is Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant, Company Secretary and Law Graduate.
|
Ashish Mehta
|
K. Venkatadri
|Mr. K. R. Venkatadri serves as Chief Operating Officer of Rallis India Limited. He holds Bachelors of Engineering (Mech.). He is Senior Manager — Strategy & Business Devlopment of Tata Chemicals Ltd.
|
P. Meherhomji
|Mrs. P. S. Meherhomji is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Rallis India Ltd.
|
C. Singh
|
P. Reddy
|
M. Tripathy
|Mr. M. M. Tripathy serves as Vice President - Human Resources & Business Excellence of Rallis India Ltd.
|
Ravindra Joshi
|Mr. Ravindra R. Joshi is Vice President - Manufacturing of Rallis India Ltd.
|
D. Shetty
|Mr. D. G. Shetty serves as Vice President - International Business of Rallis India Ltd.
|
N. Uppal
|
Alok Chandra
|
Coomie Kapadia
|
Ramakrishnan Mukundan
|Mr. Ramakrishnan Mukundan serves as Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Rallis India Ltd. Mr. Mukundan has experience in the field of Strategy & Business Development, Corporate Quality & Business Excellence, Corporate Planning and Manufacturing. He was Executive Vice President of the Global Chemicals Business and the Consumer Products in Tata Chemicals Ltd. from 2007 and is currently its Managing Director. He holds BE (Electrical Engineering) from IIT, Roorkee and MBA from FMS, Delhi University. Also attended the Advanced Management Programme at Harvard Business School in 2008.
|
Bharat Vasani
|Mr. Bharat Vasani is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Rallis India Ltd. Mr. Vasani is the Chief, Legal and Group General Counsel for the Tata Group and has been with Tata Sons Ltd. since December 2000. With over 32 years’ experience as a corporate lawyer, he has worked with Phillips India Ltd., NOCIL and Dow Chemical International Ltd. he holds B. Com., L.L.B. and Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.
|
Punita Kumar-Sinha
|Dr. Punita Kumar-Sinha serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She holds B. Tech. in Chemical Engineering with distinction from IIT, Delhi, a Master of Business Administration from Drexel University, Philadelphia and a Doctorate and Masters in Finance from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Kumar-Sinha has more than 25 years of experience in investment management in international and emerging markets, being one of the first foreign investors into India. Dr. Kumar-Sinha served as a Senior Managing Director, The Blackstone Group LP and Chief Investment Officer of Blackstone Asia Advisors L.L.C. She was also the CIO and Senior Portfolio Manager of the NYSE listed India Fund Inc. and Asia Tigers Fund Inc. Prior to joining Blackstone, she served as a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Oppenheimer & Company and CIBC World Markets. She has also worked at several other leading Institutions such as Batterymarch Financial Management Inc. (a Legg Mason Company), Standish Ayer (now a part of Bank of NY Mellon) and IFC/ World Bank. She is the Founder and Managing Partner of Pacific Paradigm Advisors L.L.C.
|
Prakash Rastogi
|Mr. Prakash R. Rastogi serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Rallis India Limited. Mr. Rastogi worked with Sandoz India from 1974 till 1994, when he was Vice President and Head of the Chemicals Division before it was de-merged to become Clariant India Ltd. He was then appointed the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Clariant, which position he held till his retirement from the company. He holds M. Sc. Tech from Bombay University and PG Diploma in Business Management.
|
Yashwant Thorat
|Dr. Yashwant S. P. Thorat serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Rallis India Ltd. Dr. Thorat served RBI from 1972 to 2003 in various capacities, including as Executive Director. He has also served NABARD as Managing Director from 2004 and was appointed as its Chairman in 2006 and served the Institution in that capacity until November 2007. He was also associated at the policy level with Vaidyanathan Committees on the Short Term and Long Term Cooperative Credit Structure as Member Secretary and as Chairman of the Groups on Credit Deposit Ratio and Investment Credit appointed by GOI and RBI respectively. He was also appointed Chairman, Group on Sugar Policy constituted by the GOI in 2008. Presently, he is on the Boards of National Institute of Bank Management, D. Y. Patil University, Khed Developers Ltd. and also Chief Executive Officer of Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust. He holds Doctorate in Economics and degrees in Political Science and Law.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Bhaskar Bhat
|--
|
Veeramani Shankar
|36,707,000
|
Ashish Mehta
|4,276,750
|
K. Venkatadri
|2,995,540
|
P. Meherhomji
|5,189,900
|
C. Singh
|--
|
P. Reddy
|--
|
M. Tripathy
|--
|
Ravindra Joshi
|--
|
D. Shetty
|--
|
N. Uppal
|--
|
Alok Chandra
|--
|
Coomie Kapadia
|--
|
Ramakrishnan Mukundan
|--
|
Bharat Vasani
|--
|
Punita Kumar-Sinha
|270,000
|
Prakash Rastogi
|2,930,000
|
Yashwant Thorat
|2,485,000
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Bhaskar Bhat
|0
|0
|
Veeramani Shankar
|0
|0
|
Ashish Mehta
|0
|0
|
K. Venkatadri
|0
|0
|
P. Meherhomji
|0
|0
|
C. Singh
|0
|0
|
P. Reddy
|0
|0
|
M. Tripathy
|0
|0
|
Ravindra Joshi
|0
|0
|
D. Shetty
|0
|0
|
N. Uppal
|0
|0
|
Alok Chandra
|0
|0
|
Coomie Kapadia
|0
|0
|
Ramakrishnan Mukundan
|0
|0
|
Bharat Vasani
|0
|0
|
Punita Kumar-Sinha
|0
|0
|
Prakash Rastogi
|0
|0
|
Yashwant Thorat
|0
|0