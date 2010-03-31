Edition:
Ramco Industries Ltd (RAMC.NS)

RAMC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

305.70INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs12.35 (+4.21%)
Prev Close
Rs293.35
Open
Rs294.80
Day's High
Rs317.05
Day's Low
Rs293.75
Volume
597,657
Avg. Vol
206,436
52-wk High
Rs317.05
52-wk Low
Rs163.05

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

P. R. Venketrama Raja

53 Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

S. Balamurugasundaram

2013 Compliance Officer, General Manager - Legal , Company Secretary

P. V. Abinav Raja

2017 Managing Director, Whole Time Director

V. Santhanaraman

2014 Additional Director

S. S. Ramachandra Raja

1992 Non-Executive Director

Chitra Venkataraman

2015 Additional Independent Director

R. Agarwal

69 2008 Non-Executive Independent Director

N. K. Shrikantan Raja

1986 Non-Executive Independent Director

K. Ramachandran

75 1986 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

P. R. Venketrama Raja

ShriP. R. Venketrama Raja, B.Tech., MBA is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Ramco Industries Ltd. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Michigan, USA. Under the able administration and management of Shri P.R. Venketrama Raja, VCMD, the Company has achieved substantial overall growth both in terms of volume of business and also under the Financial Parameters viz., Total Income and Profits.

S. Balamurugasundaram

P. V. Abinav Raja

V. Santhanaraman

S. S. Ramachandra Raja

Shri. S. S. Ramachandra Raja, B.Sc is Non-Executive Director of Ramco Industries Ltd. He is a Science Graduate. He has been a Director of the Company since 1992 giving guidance. Shri Ramachandra Raja is also a Director in the following Companies: 1. Rajapalayam Mills Limited 2. Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Limited 3. Ramco Systems Limited 4. Ramco Management Private Limited 5. Sri Sethu Ramasamy Farms Private Limited.

Chitra Venkataraman

R. Agarwal

Shri. R.S. Agarwal, B.Sc., B.E. is Non-Executive Independent Director of Ramco Industries Ltd. He is a Science Graduate and B.E. in Chemical Engineering. He started his career in 1965 and after serving in various capacities with a Paper Mill in North India for 9 years and with Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) for 28 years retired as the Executive Director of IDBI. He has been a Director of the Company since 2008 extending guidance.

N. K. Shrikantan Raja

Shri. N. K. Shrikantan Raja, B.E., M.Sc., is Non-Executive Independent Director of Ramco Industries Ltd. He is a Commerce graduate. He was first appointed as a Director of the Company in 1986. He continues to be a Director in the Board giving guidance. He is also a Director in the following Companies: 1. The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills Limited 2. Sri Yennarkay Services Limited 3. Ramco Systems Limited 4. Sandhya Spinning Mill Limited 5. Sudharsanam Investments Limited 6. Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Limited 7. Sri Harini Textiles Limited 8. N.R.K. Construction Systems Private Limited 9. N.R.K. Infra System Private Limited.

K. Ramachandran

Shri. K. T. Ramachandran, B.E. is Non-Executive Independent Director of Ramco Industries Ltd. He is B.E. in Civil Engineering from Madras University. He was first appointed as a Director of the Company in 1986 and since then he continues to be a Director giving guidance. He is a Member of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and the Share Transfer Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company.

