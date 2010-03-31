Ramco Industries Ltd (RAMC.NS)

Name Description

P. R. Venketrama Raja ShriP. R. Venketrama Raja, B.Tech., MBA is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Ramco Industries Ltd. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Michigan, USA. Under the able administration and management of Shri P.R. Venketrama Raja, VCMD, the Company has achieved substantial overall growth both in terms of volume of business and also under the Financial Parameters viz., Total Income and Profits.

S. S. Ramachandra Raja Shri. S. S. Ramachandra Raja, B.Sc is Non-Executive Director of Ramco Industries Ltd. He is a Science Graduate. He has been a Director of the Company since 1992 giving guidance. Shri Ramachandra Raja is also a Director in the following Companies: 1. Rajapalayam Mills Limited 2. Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Limited 3. Ramco Systems Limited 4. Ramco Management Private Limited 5. Sri Sethu Ramasamy Farms Private Limited.

R. Agarwal Shri. R.S. Agarwal, B.Sc., B.E. is Non-Executive Independent Director of Ramco Industries Ltd. He is a Science Graduate and B.E. in Chemical Engineering. He started his career in 1965 and after serving in various capacities with a Paper Mill in North India for 9 years and with Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) for 28 years retired as the Executive Director of IDBI. He has been a Director of the Company since 2008 extending guidance.

N. K. Shrikantan Raja Shri. N. K. Shrikantan Raja, B.E., M.Sc., is Non-Executive Independent Director of Ramco Industries Ltd. He is a Commerce graduate. He was first appointed as a Director of the Company in 1986. He continues to be a Director in the Board giving guidance. He is also a Director in the following Companies: 1. The Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills Limited 2. Sri Yennarkay Services Limited 3. Ramco Systems Limited 4. Sandhya Spinning Mill Limited 5. Sudharsanam Investments Limited 6. Sri Vishnu Shankar Mill Limited 7. Sri Harini Textiles Limited 8. N.R.K. Construction Systems Private Limited 9. N.R.K. Infra System Private Limited.