Rane Holdings Ltd (RANE.NS)
RANE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,727.40INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-13.40 (-0.77%)
Prev Close
Rs1,740.80
Open
Rs1,770.00
Day's High
Rs1,770.00
Day's Low
Rs1,720.00
Volume
1,968
Avg. Vol
13,020
52-wk High
Rs2,020.00
52-wk Low
Rs700.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Lakshminarayan Ganesh
|63
|2017
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
L. Lakshman
|71
|2017
|Chairman Emeritus
|
Harish Lakshman
|43
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
J. Ananth
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, General Manager - Finance
|
R. Venkatanarayanan
|2014
|President - Corporate Services
|
Chandran Krishnan
|2014
|Executive Vice President - Business Development
|
C. Siva
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Sheela Bhide
|2014
|Additional Independent Director
|
Rajeev Gupta
|2017
|Independent Director
|
V. Sumantran
|53
|2016
|Additional Independent Director
|
Anjanikumar Choudhari
|71
|2010
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Lakshminarayan Ganesh
|Mr. Lakshminarayan Ganesh serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the Company. He was Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Joint Managing Director of Rane Holdings Ltd. Besides serving as Vice Chairman on the Board of Rane Holdings Limited, L Ganesh is the Chairman of the constituent companies of Rane Group. He began his career as a Management Trainee in Rane Engine Valves Limited in 1979. Having assumed the executive leadership as the Chairman of Rane group of companies in 2006, he has steered the group through testing times of recent economic downturn. Utilizing the period of economic slowdown towards strengthening management and leadership capabilities, he carved out a leaner, stronger and nimbler Rane Group.He is focused on leveraging the foundation of operational excellence towards driving growth. A qualified Chartered Accountant, he holds a masters degree in business administration from the Pennsylvania State University, USA. He has held several positions of high responsibilities with various industry forums and had been the President of ACMA and Madras Management Association, and Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry, Southern Region. Currently, he is Honorary Consul for New Zealand in South India.
|
L. Lakshman
|Mr. L. Lakshman serves as Chairman Emeritus of the Company. He was Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Rane Holdings Limited. He has been serving Rane Group for over 41 years, he has steered it through many exciting as well as challenging phases of evolution of Indian automobile industry. He currently serves Rane Holdings Limited as Executive Chairman. Joining as a management trainee in 1970, he rose to serve as the Chairman of the Rane Group companies from 1992 to 2006 in the past. With People and Processes as his passion, he has enabled 4 of the group companies to win coveted Deming Application Prize. He continues to mentor the HR, TQM and IT leaders in the group. He holds a degree in mechanical engineering from University of Madras and is an alumnus of London Business School, UK. Besides serving on the board of several listed companies, he has been active in various industry forums. Currentlyhe is holding the position of President ofACMA,MadrasChamberof Commerce& Industry andASSOCHAM. He is a keen sportsman,a voracious reader and an ardent follower of Indian classical music.
|
Harish Lakshman
|Mr. Harish Lakshman serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Non-Executive Director of Rane Holdings Limited. Having joined Rane Group in 1998, Harish Lakshman has held different positions across Marketing, Operations and Business Development Overseas. Prior to joining Rane Group, he worked with TRW Automotive Inc., USA for 2 years. He holds additional responsibilities as the Vice Chairman for Rane Engine Valve Ltd. and Managing Director of Rane TRW Steering Systems Ltd. Besides serving on the board of Rane Holdings, Harish Lakshman is spearheading the future growth plan for the group companies. He holds a masters degree in management from Purdue University, USA and a bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering from BITS, Pilani. He has held several key positions at various industry forums in the past including Chairman ofACMA– Southern Region and Chairman of CIIYoung Indians.
|
V. Sumantran
|Dr. V. Sumantran serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company. He is a Doctorate in Aerospace Eng¡neer¡ng and a Fellow of SAE international and lndian Nat¡onal Academy of Engineers. Dr. V. Sumantran is the Chairman of Celeris Technologies and an advisor to several lead¡ng Foftune-100 organizations ¡n autos, industrial equipment, defence and aerospace verticats. He is also a member on the Board of UCAL Fuel Sysfems Lim¡ted. He is an Adiunct Professor at MIT-MlSl.
Anjanikumar Choudhari
|Mr. Anjanikumar Choudhari is Independent Non-Executive Director of Rane Holdings Limited. He joined the Board of your company on October 27, 2010. Mr. Choudhari is a Mathematics & Statistics Graduate and holds a Master's degree in Management Studies from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai. He is Director of Mahindra Institute of Quality and has been a guest lecturer at IIM Calcutta and Bangalore. Mr. Choudhari joined Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) group in 1999 and since then held number of senior positions within the group and served as a director on the boards of Mahindra group companies in India as well as overseas. Before joining M&M he worked for 25 years with Hindustan Unilever Ltd. Mr. Choudhari has won several awards including Rotary International award in 1995 and 'Udyog Rattan' in 2007. He is the founder President of the Shanghai Indian Business Association started in 1996.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Lakshminarayan Ganesh
|10,790,200
|
L. Lakshman
|15,622,300
|
Harish Lakshman
|172,500
|
J. Ananth
|--
|
R. Venkatanarayanan
|--
|
Chandran Krishnan
|--
|
C. Siva
|--
|
Sheela Bhide
|90,000
|
Rajeev Gupta
|--
|
V. Sumantran
|--
|
Anjanikumar Choudhari
|200,000
As Of 31 Mar 2015
