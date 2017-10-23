RASSINI A (RASSINIA.MX)

Name Description

Antonio Madero Bracho Eng. Antonio Madero Bracho serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Rassini, S.A.B. de C.V. since March 16, 2015. He has been on the Company’s Board since 1979. He acts also as Chairman of the Executive Committee and the Share Repurchase Subcommittee, as well as Member of the Compensation Subcommittee and the Corporate Practices Committee within the Company. He has served as Member of the International Advisory Board of JP Morgan Chase, Goldcorp Inc and Deere & Company, and Global Advisor of The Conference Board. In Mexico, he has served as Member and President of Consejo Mexicano de Hombres de Negocios AC, Consejero de Alfa SA de CV, Nadro SA de CV, Grupo Mexico SA de CV and Grupo Posadas SA de CV. He has been Advisor of Cydsa de CV, Grupo Financiero Scotiabank Inverlat SA de CV and Grupo Financiero Banamex SA de CV, among others, as well as Member of the Executive Committee of University Resources at the Harvard University, Founding Member of the Advisory Board of David Rockefeller Center for Latin American Studies at the Harvard University, Member of the Trilateral Commission, Director of the National Museum of Art (Museo Nacional de Arte) and Member of the International Advisory Board of JP Morgan Chase in New York. He holds a graduation degree in Mining and Metallurgical Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico in 1958. and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Harvard University in 1961.

Eugenio Madero Pinson Mr. Eugenio Madero Pinson serves as Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board of Rassini, S.A.B. de C.V. He has been Chief Executive Officer and Director since March 16, 2015. Currently, he serves as Member of the Board of Directors of the company and Chief Executive Officer of SANLUIS Rassini North America, a subsidiary of the Company. He has been on the Company’s Board since 1995. He is also Member of the Executive Committee within the Company. He also serves as Director of SANLUIS Rassini Suspensiones. He has been with SANLUIS Rassini since 1996. From 1997 till 1999, he acted as Co-Chief Executive Officer of SANLUIS Rassini, as well as Corporate Director of Financial Planning and Controlling. Before joining SANLUIS Rassini, he worked for the Latin America Corporate Finance division of Chase Manhattan Bank of New York. In addition, from 1991 to 1994, he worked for American Express Co de Mexico. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM) and has taken courses for executives at Harvard University, Cambridge and at Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresas (IPADE), among others.

Juan Pablo Sanchez Kanter Mr. Juan Pablo Sanchez Kanter serves as Finance Director of Rassini, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2003. His professional experience includes working for PricewaterhouseCoopers. In 1989, he worked for SANLUIS and its subsidiaries, holding various posts, until he was appointed to Director of Finance. He is an active Member of Instituto Mexicano de Ejecutivos de Finanzas. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Hector Galvan Venegas Mr. Hector Galvan Venegas serves as Chief Executive Officer of Frenos S.A. de C.V. a subsidiary of Rassini, S.A.B. de C.V. He joined Rassni in 1990. From 1996 till 2002, he served as Director of Rassini-NHK Autopecas in Brazil. Prior to that, he acted as Chief Executive Officer of SanLuis Rassini Triangle SA and as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of SanLuis Rassini Piedras Negras. Prior to joining SanLuis Rassini, he worked at various enterprises, such as Kelsey Hayes de Mexico and Direcspicer. He holds a Bachelors degree in Public Accounting from Instituto Politecnico Nacional (IPN) and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Universidade de Sao Paulo.

Sergio Mendlowicz Mr. Sergio Mendlowicz serves as Chief Executive Officer of Rassini-NHK Autopeças, Brazil, a subsidiary of Rassini, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2002. Previously, he held the positions of Industrial Manager and Manager of Engineering. He also worked for NHK-Cimebra, Industry of Molas Ltda and Companhia Federal de Fundicao. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Universidad Pontificia Catolica de Rio de Janeiro. He also participated in various courses in Administration and Quality in international institutions.

Enrique Villasenor Ezcurdia Mr. Enrique Villasenor Ezcurdia served as Chief Executive Officer of Rassini Automotive South America, which is a subsidiary of Rassini, S.A.B. de C.V. since December 31, 2014. He also served as Chief Executive Officer of SANLUIS Rassini Suspenciones, a subsidiary of SANLUIS Corporacion S.A.B. de C.V. since 1997 until December 31, 2014. Previously, he served within the Company as Director of Marketing from 1993 to 1997 and as Director of SANLUIS Rassini International from 1989 to 1993. From 1975 till 1988, he worked at Industrias Penoles. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana in 1978. He also participated in numerous postgraduate programs at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and at the Harvard University. He also completed the Executive Program at IPADE.

Juan Pablo Rosas Perez Mr. Juan Pablo Rosas Perez serves as Director of Legal Affairs, Secretary of the Board of Directors of Rassini, S.A.B. de C.V. since July 18, 2013. He has acted also as Partner of the law firm Santamarina y Steta SC since 1993. In addition, he has served as Foreign Partner in the law firm Sidley in New York (former Brown & Wood, LLC). From 1999 till 2000, he carried out the Continuing Legal Education program in New York. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Anahuac in 1996. He also holds a degree in Finance from Universidad Iberoamericana (1996) and a degree in Corporate Law from Universidad Anahuac in 2001.

Sergio Davila Flores Eng. Sergio Davila Flores serves as Director of North America Suspensions Zone of Rassini, S.A.B. de C.V. He was with SANLUIS Rassini, a subsidiary of the Company, from 1990. He has served as Head of SANLUIS Rassini Piedras Negras since 1997. Previously, he acted as General Director of Operations of Rassini-NHK Autopecas in Brazil, Manager of Special Projects, Manager of Springs and Tension Bars, as well as New Projects Manager. Prior to joining SANLUIS Rassini, he worked at Motors and Automatic Transaxles of Chrysler. He holds a degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey. He also received a diploma in Executive Management from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Isabel Olano del Moral Ms. Isabel Olano del Moral serves as Director of Internal Audit and Projects of Rassini, S.A.B. de C.V. She holds a degree Public Accounting.

Ulrich Selter Mr. Ulrich Selter serves as Director of Business North America of Rassini, S.A.B. de C.V. since November 3, 2014. He has a great experience in the industry of auto parts working 18 years at Mubea, occupying important management positions in the areas of sales, new business development and engineering among others. He holds a degree in Business Administration.

Javier Bours Castelo Mr. Javier Bours Castelo serves as Director of Rassini, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1994. He acts also as Member of the Executive and Corporate Practices Committees, as well as of the Compensation and Share Repurchase Subcommittees within the Company. He has served also as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV, Congeladora Horticola SA de CV, Inmobiliaria Trento SA de CV and Promotora Empresaria del Noroeste SA de CV.

Enrique Bours Munoz Mr. Enrique R. Bours Munoz serves as Director of Rassini, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2002. He is Member of the Company's Audit Committee. He has acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Industrias Bachoco SA de CV and of Megacable.

Alfredo Elias Ayub Mr. Alfredo Elias Ayub serves as Director of Rassini, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He has also served as Independent Director of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. He was Chairman of the Board of Directors of Metropolis S.A de C.V. and a board member of Iberdrola USA and Rotoplas. He served as Director General of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), Director General of Airports and Auxiliary Services (ASA) and held various positions within the Ministry of Energy and Mining. he has served as Professor of full-time and Director of the school of engineering at Anahuac University and is a member of the Board of advisors of the same. In 2008 he won the national prize for engineering, HBS and the 2011 was awarded the Medal of merit by the Red Cross. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from the Universidad Anahuac and a Masters in Business Administration at the Business School from Harvard University.

Shannon K O Neil Ms. Shannon K O Neil serves as Director of Rassini, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. Since July 2006 as associate senior studies for Latin America and Director of the Civil society, markets and democracy program in the "Council on Foreign Relations ' (CFR) in New York, a non-governmental organization. She has extensive experience in relations between the United States of America and Latin America in matters of trade policy, security, economy, immigration and energy. She is the author of the book "Two Nations Indivisible: Mexico, the United States, and the Road Ahead" (Oxford University Press, 2013), which analyzes the political, economic and social transformations that Mexico has experienced in the last three decades, and why these changes imported to the United States of America. She has also carried out various conferences and conducted several studies for Latin America, which have been published in Foreign Affairs. She has served as Professor of the Institute of studies for Latin America of Columbia University in New York. She also worked in the private sector in Indosuez Capital Latin America, in the city of Mexico and was Director of the Análisis de Crédit Lyonnais Securities in New York. She holds a Bachelor's degree and a Master's degree in International Relations from Yale University. obtained a doctorate in Government from Harvard University.

Antonio Madero Pinson Mr. Antonio Madero Pinson serves as Director of Rassini, S.A.B. de C.V. He has been on the Company's Board since 1989. He is Associate of AMP Abogados SC and Member of the Advisory Board of Banco Nacional de Mexico SA.

Carlos Autrey Maza Mr. Carlos Autrey Maza serves as Independent Director of Rassini, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1985. He has acted as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Corporacion Autrey, Laboratorios Autrey, Desarrolladora y Operadora Inmobiliaria Premier and Trilenio. In addition, he has served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of such companies as Transportes Aeromar, Organizacion Autrey, Casa Autrey and Casa de Bolsa Mexico. In the past, he acted as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Financiero Inverlat (currently Scotiabank Inverlat). He has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Satelites Mexicanos SA de CV, NH Kristal, Enlaces Integra, Globalstar and Principia. He is Founder and held the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Papalote Interactive Children's Museum. He is also Founder of Fundacion Mexicana para la Salud, Nuestros Ninos and Enlace Solidario Fundacion Social. In addition, he is Founding Member of Centro Mexicano para la Filantropia and Centro Civico de Solidaridad AC. He is Founder of Nuestros Ninos IAP, Member of the Patronato del Instituto de Estudios Superiores de Tampico and Member of the Board of Sloan School of Management of Instituto Tecnologico de Massachusetts. He also completed the Advanced Administration program at INSEAD. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac in 1986, a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of California in Berkley and a Masters degree in Managerial Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Everardo Elizondo Almaguer Mr. Everardo Elizondo Almaguer serves as Independent Director of Rassini, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2009. He also serves as Member of the Company's Corporate Practices Committee and the Compensation Sub-Committee. He worked in the Department of Economic Research of Compania General de Aceptaciones (now Banco Santander) and as Director of Economic Research for Grupo Alfa for eight years. He is Founder of Consultoria Index Economia Aplicada SA and was General Coordinator for Consultores del Estado de Nuevo Leon. In 1992, he joined Grupo Financiero Bancomer (now BBVA Bancomer) as Director for Economic Research. In 1998, he took part of the Board of Governors of Banco de Mexico, as Deputy Governor, which he occupied until December 2008. He is Founder and has been Director of the Gradute School for Economics of Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon. He taught various subjects in the Graduate School for Economics of Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM), and a visiting researcher at Instituto de Estudios Latinoamericanos de la Universidad de Texas (Austin). He has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Minera Autlan, Grupo Financiero Banorte, Grupo Senda and External Advisor of UANL, and has taught Economics at ITESM. He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, a degree in Taxation from the Harvard University and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon.

James Jones Mr. James Robert Jones serves as Independent Director of Rassini, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1998. His professional career has been focused on international trade, investments, business and financial services in Mexico and Latin America. He was a Member of the State of Oklahoma’s Chamber of Representatives. He worked as an Ambassador of the United States in Mexico. He worked as Chairman of Warnaco International and Chairman and Chief Executive of the American Stock Exchange in New York. He was Co-Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Manatt Jones Global Strategies, Non-Executive Chairman of GlobeRanger Corporation and ZN Mexico Trust, Member of the Boards of Directors of Anheuser-Busch Corporation, Keyspan Energy Corporation, Kansas City Southern Railway and Grupo Modelo. He has served as Member of the Boards of The Kaiser Family Foundation and Chairman of Meridian International Center of Washington and the World Affairs Council of America. He holds a Bachelors degree from University of Oklahoma and a degree from St. George's University.

Arturo Perez Arredondo Mr. Arturo Perez Arredondo serves as Independent Director of Rassini, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2010. He is Legal Director of Becerril, Coca & Becerril SC (BCB), specialized in the area of intellectual property. He worked for 15 years as International Legal Director of Grupo Modelo SA de CV. He is Member of the Asociacion Mexicana para la Proteccion de la Propiedad Intelectual, Asociacion Nacional de Abogados de Empresa Colegio de Abogados, Barra Mexicana Colegio de Abogados, Camara Internacional de comercio y de la International Trademarks Association, as well as the Asociacion Interamericana para la proteccion de la Propiedad Intelectual. He holds a degree in Law from School of Law of Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM) and studied intellectual property, corporate law, arbitrage, and international mediation from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM) as well as UNAM.

Javier Perez Rocha Mr. Javier Perez Rocha serves as Independent Director of Rassini, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2005. He is Chairman of the Company's Corporate Practices Committee and the Compensation Sub-Committee. He has also served as Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Collado SA de CV, Grupo Financiero Scotiabank Inverlat SA de CV, among other private companies. He was Member of the Board of Kimberly Clark de Mexico SA de CV, Tubos de Acero de Mexico SA de CV (TAMSA), Seguros America SA de CV, Texaco Mexicana SA de CV, as well as Grupo Financiero Probursa SA de CV. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Fernando Ruiz Sahagun Mr. Fernando Ruiz Sahagun serves as Independent Director of Rassini, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2001. He also acts as Member of the Executive Committee and Chairman of the Audit Committee within the Company. He is Founding Member of Chevez, Ruiz, Zamarripa y Cia SC. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of Kimberly Clark de Mexico SAB de CV, Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV, Grupo Mexico SAB de CV, Mexichem SAB de CV, Empresas ICA SAB de CV, Grupo Financiero Santander SAB de CV, Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB de CV and Grupo Palacio de Hierro SAB de CV, among others. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Alberto Guillermo Saavedra Olavarrieta Mr. Alberto Guillermo Saavedra Olavarrieta serves as Independent Director of Rassini, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2007. He acts also as Member of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committees within the Company. He has served as Partner of the law firm Santamarina y Steta SC. His principal area of practice is General Corporate Law focused on market operations and real estate. He worked on various privatization processes in Mexico, representing several private investors, among them the Federal Government. He has worked on public issues, public offerings and share restructuring strategies. He has served as Secretary and Member of the Board of Directors of different public companies, the Normative Committee of Mexder Mercado Mexicano de Derivados SA de CV, as well as of the Normative and Ethics Committees of Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Iberoamericana in 1987 and a postgraduate degree in Trade Regulation Law from Universidad Panamericana.