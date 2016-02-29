Raubex Group Ltd (RBXJ.J)

Name Description

Jacobus Raubenheimer Mr. Jacobus Essaias Raubenheimer, BSc Eng (Civil), Pr Eng, is no longer Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Raubex Group Ltd., effective September 8, 2017. Koos founded Raubex in 1974 and led the group until retiring as Chief Executive Officer in February 2010. Prior to founding Raubex, Koos worked as an engineer with the Free State and Kruger National Park Road Departments for nine years. He has over 45 years of construction experience and invaluable experience in steering Raubex through challenging markets over many cycles. Koos continues to be involved with Raubex as a non-executive director and Chairman of the Board.

Rudolf Fourie Mr. Rudolf Johannes Fourie serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Raubex Group Ltd. Rudolf joined Raubex in 1997 as Managing Director of newly formed Roadmac Surfacing. Under his management, Roadmac has grown to be the leading surfacing company in South Africa. He has more than 20 years’ experience in road surfacing and the bitumen industry. He became the Chief Executive Officer on 1 March 2010. Prior to working for Raubex, he worked as regional manager for the Colas Group until 1997 after he completed his studies in 1989.

James Gibson Mr. James Finlay Gibson serves as Finance Director, Executive Director of Raubex Group Ltd. James joined Raubex in July 2006 as Group Financial Accountant. He has managed the overall group financial function since then and played a key role during the listing process on the JSE in 2007. James was appointed Financial Director effective 24 July 2013. James is a Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Cape Town. After completing his articles with Grant Thornton in 2000, James spent time abroad in the United Kingdom and gained experience contracting in London to Panasonic Corporation and P&O Nedlloyd before returning to South Africa where he spent three years in management accounting positions with SAB Limited before joining Raubex.

Louis Raubenheimer Mr. Louis Johannes Raubenheimer serves as Managing Director - Construction Division of Raubex Group Limited. Louis joined Raubex as a junior engineer in 1992. He has been with Raubex for over 20 years and has been part of the successful rise from a family-owned company to a public company. He is well experienced in the management of people, resources, projects and companies. Louis heads the Construction Division and oversees companies involved in road construction, road surfacing, structures, urban development and housing.

Tobias Wiese Mr. Tobias Gerhardus Wiese serves as Managing Director - Materials Division of Raubex Group Limited. Tobie joined B&E International in September 1992 where he held the position of Managing Director until 2008. After the acquisition of B&E International by Raubex in 2007, he assumed the position of Managing Director of the Materials Division. Tobie spent 40 years of his career in the engineering, construction and mining industries, where he was exposed to consulting engineering, local authorities and construction companies, mainly in the latter discipline.

Ntombi Msiza Ms. Ntombi Felicia Msiza BCom, H Dip (Tax), MBA has been appointed as Executive Director of the Company, effective from 1 March 2017 She is no longer Independent Non-Executive Director of Raubex Group Limited, effective from 1 March 2017. She is responsible for Governance, Risk and Compliance effective from 1 March 2017. Felicia is qualified with a Bachelor of Commerce degree, a Higher Diploma in Taxation and a Masters in Business Administration with distinction for her thesis on Corporate Governance and Business Ethics. She also has extensive work experience in the field of governance, including internal audit, external audit and risk management. She currently serves as a Director of Risk and Assurance at City Power Johannesburg after having previously served as a Director at the IDT as head of Internal Audit and with SizweNtsaluba VSP as head of the Mpumalanga office. Felicia also held a directorship position within the Institute of Internal Auditors of South Africa (“IIASA”) and served on the Audit Committee and Public Sector Committee in addition to various positions with Broadband Infraco, Group Five, Sappi and National Treasury, amongst others.

Heike Ernst Ms. Heike Elze Ernst is no longer Company Secretary and Legal Advisor of Raubex Group Limited., effective September 8, 2017. Heike joined Raubex in February 2008. She was admitted as an attorney in 2005, after which she practiced as an associate attorney at GP Venter Attorneys, specialising in litigation and commercial law. In 2008 she was appointed as the Company Secretary of the group and has since taken on the role of group legal advisor for all group companies providing legal advice, administrative support and guidance. She has also assisted in various mergers and acquisitions for the group.

Leslie Maxwell Mr. Leslie Arthur Maxwell serves as Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of Raubex Group Limited. Les joined Raubex as an independent non-executive director in 2007. Until 14 March 2013, he held the position of Financial Director of JCI Limited. Les joined the board of JCI as an independent financial director to manage/effect the finalisation of forensic and other financial investigations in progress, the implementation of decisions and settlements arising therefrom and the preparation and publication of consequent financial results and reports. Les, over a 20-year period, has held directorships with Fralex Ltd, Fraser Alexander Ltd and Joy Manufacturing Co (Pty) Ltd, where he held the position of Financial Director.

Freddie Kenney Mr. Freddie Kenney has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of the Company., effective September 8, 2017. He currently serves as Non-Executive Director of Raubex Group Limited. Freddie Kenney joined Raubex (Pty) Ltd as a director and shareholder in 2004, through the empowerment transaction with Kenworth. Freddie is widely regarded as a versatile and talented businessman in Bloemfontein, with interests in low-cost housing development, retail development and construction.

Setshego Bogatsu Ms. Setshego Rebecca Bogatsu is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Ms Bogatsu has over 30 years’ professional experience in financial management, procurement and strategic planning. Most recently, she served 10 years in senior financial management and procurement positions at Fluor South Africa (Pty) Ltd, and prior to that she was the Chief Financial Officer at the National Nuclear Regulator. She also held financial management roles at BMW South Africa and Sasol Limited. Ms Bogatsu currently serves as a non-executive director on the board of Pikitup Johannesburg (SOC) Ltd and as a member of the Group Remuneration Panel of the City of Johannesburg. Ms Bogatsu holds a Masters of Business Administration degree (MBA) from the University of the North West and a Bachelor of Commerce degree (B.Com) from the University of the North West majoring in accounting, commercial law and business management.