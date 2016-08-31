Rebosis Property Fund Ltd (REBJ.J)

Name Description

Anna Mokgokong Dr. Anna Theresa Masamo Mokgokong, BSc, MBChB, is Non-Executive Independent Chairperson of Rebosis Property Fund Ltd. She is a co-founder and Executive Chairperson of Community Investment Holdings (Pty) Ltd., a well renowned business figure in South Africa and globally with widespread experience in Healthcare, Academia and Commerce. She is recognized as a Senior Director of Companies on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange as she serves on five listed companies namely: Non-executive Chairperson of Afrocentric Investment Corporation, Rebosis Property Fund Limited and Jasco Electronics Holdings Limited and non-executive Director of Companies and first female Director of Shoprite Holdings Limited the largest retailer in Africa as well as Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited, a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer. She also serves on numerous non-listed entities. She has received numerous local and international accolades as a Community and Business leader, including SA Businesswoman of the Year (1999) and one of the Leading Women Entrepreneurs of the World (1998). She has served in numerous councils of academic institutions as well as civil society commissions such as The Independent Commission for Remuneration of Public Office Bearers, where she was appointed as Deputy Chairperson by the former President Mr. Thabo Mbeki (from 2004 – 2009); She was also a Commissioner of the Interim National Defence Force Commission (SANDF) (from 2009 – 2013). She is a social activist and passionate about women empowerment transformation to bring about equality in the economy of South Africa. She was appointed Honorary Consul General of Iceland in Pretoria (2017).

Andile Mazwai Mr. Andile M. Mazwai, BCom (Hons), has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company., effective October 1, 2017. He currently serves as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Rebosis Property Fund Ltd. Mr Mazwai is an accomplished business leader and social entrepreneur. He holds a B Com Honours degree from UCT and is a stockbroker registered with the South African Institute of Stockbrokers. Mr Mazwai founded Mazwai Securities in 2001, which he reversed into Barnard Jacobs Mellet (BJM), acquiring 10% of BJM Holdings and was appointed as Co Group CEO. Mr Mazwai’s other roles include, notably: Non-executive director of the JSE since 2001, Chairman: JSE Self Regulatory Organisation Oversight Committee, Governor on the Board of St Mary’s Waverly, Past Chairman of the Board of Governors: Kearsney College.

Sisa Ngebulana Mr. Sisa Michael Ngebulana, BJuris, LLB, LLM, has been appointed as Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Company., effective October 1, 2017. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Rebosis Property Fund Ltd. He founded the Billion Group in 1998 and Rebosis in 2010. Sisa has won various awards: Entrepreneur of the Year Award (2006), Pioneer award (2014), African Business Excellence (2014). An admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa and Global Leadership Excellence (2015), he practised with Jan S de Villiers Attorneys in commercial litigation before joining Eskom for seven years as legal counsel specialising in property and finance. He is a past president of the South African Council of Shopping Centres (SACSC), and has been a director of the Attfund group, Truworths International and the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB). Sisa has single handily developed a number of regional shopping malls in SA, including Hemingways Mall, Forrest Hill City, Mdantsane City, B.T. NGebs City and Bay West City.

Marelise de Lange Mrs. Marelise de Lange serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Marelise is a qualified Chartered Accountant and brings a wealth of experience with more than 20 years’ operational and financial experience in the financial and listed property sectors. She started her career at Absa Bank Limited in the Structured Finance division, before moving on to Absa Capital as Business Manager – Structured Capital Market. Marelise then joined International Housing Solutions in 2008 as finance director, thereafter, joining JSE listed Vunani Limited as group financial manager. She played an integral role in the successful listing of Vunani Property Investment Fund Limited (now Texton Property Fund Limited) where she was subsequently appointed as financial director. Marelise served on the board of directors of Delta Property Fund Limited as an independent non-executive director and served as the chairperson of the Remuneration and Investment and also served as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee.

Mande Ndema Mr. Mande Ndema, BSocSc, LLB, PMD (GIBS) is Company Secretary of the Company since November 1, 2012. He is an admitted attorney of the High Court of South Africa having specialised in commercial law. He now specialises in all aspects of corporate governance as a company secretary and is responsible for the flow of information to the Board and its committees and ensuring compliance with Board procedures, legislation and regulations. Mande also holds a certificate in Property Investment and Practice from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Francois Froneman Mr. Francois Froneman is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He is a founding partner, chartered accountant and registered auditor with Middel & Partners and has 22 years’ experience in auditing with in-depth expertise in the property sector, imports and exports, manufacturing, mine contracting and software development. He has also advised clients on implementing proper financial management and controls, setting up internal audit procedures and processes, performed numerous business analysis and valuations and assisted clients in the preparation of IFRS financial statements.

Maurice Mdlolo Mr. Maurice M. Mdlolo is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He is CEO of Umthombo Property Investments (Pty) Ltd, has a comprehensive track record of delivery in the property sector. Maurice is the former managing director of Liberty Group Properties (Pty) Ltd, former CEO of Akhona Broll Properties and the former CEO of Motseng Marriot Property Services (Pty) Ltd. His other roles included senior manager of real estate for Woolworths Limited and senior manager of properties at Eskom Holdings Limited and Caltex Oil SA (Pty) Ltd. He has over 20 years of experience in property developments, property investment, property management, leasing, acquisitions, disposals and project management. Maurice holds a degree from the University of South Africa and various management courses from various Business Schools. He also served as a non-executive director at South African Council of Shopping Centres and at Synergy Income Fund Limited.

W. Jaco Odendaal Mr. W. Jaco Odendaal, Personal Management Diploma, is Non-Executive Independent Director of Rebosis Property Fund Ltd. He is successfully managed his own property development and leasing company for ten years before being offered a position as chief executive officer at Colliers International in 1997, where he was responsible for retail and property development in the Western Cape. In 2002 Jaco headed up a number of developments, notably the Cape Gate Precinct in joint venture with Hartwig Trust. In 2005 he co-founded Abacus Asset Management and is currently involved in various other developments, namely the awardwinning Mooirivier Mall in Potchefstroom as well as the Matiosana Mall in Klerksdorp.

Nomfundo Qangule Ms. Nomfundo V. Qangule, BCom, BCom (Hons), CTA, CA(SA), CAI is Non-Executive Independent Director of Rebosis Property Fund Ltd. She is qualified chartered accountant, Nomfundo has extensive experience in corporate finance and private equity and was previously the chief financial officer of Harmony Gold Limited. She serves on the UNISA Foundation and is chair of the audit committee of Afrocentric Limited and a member of the investment committee of KZN Growth Fund. Nomfundo is a former chair of the audit committee of Spescom.