Religare Enterprises Ltd (RELG.NS)

Name Description

Malvinder Singh Mr. Malvinder Mohan Singh is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Previously he has resigned as the Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Religare Enterprises Limited effective April 06, 2010. He graduated in Economics from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi and holds an Master of Business Administration degree from the Fuqua School of Business, Duke University, U.S.A. Mr. Malvinder Mohan Singh is the CEO and managing director of Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited (“RLL”). Mr. Singh joined RLL in 1998 and worked through various functions of general management, sales and marketing, finance and business development. Prior to being appointed as CEO and managing director of RLL, he was responsible for RLL’s global operations, as President Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Singh is also a member of the National Council of the Confederation of Indian Industries (“CII”) and is co-chairman of the CII National Committee on Intellectual Property Rights, Research and Development, Technology and Innovation. As the Director of the Company, he has been responsible for advising and counseling management on corporate decisions, providing strategic guidance and oversight, approving management’s business plans and monitoring the Company’s performance against the strategic business plans, overseeing management of the business on a regular basis, ensuring ethical behaviour and compliance with various laws and regulations.

Shivinder Singh Mr. Shivinder Mohan Singh is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. Previously he has resigned as the Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Religare Enterprises Limited with effect from April 06, 2010. Mr. Singh is one of the Promoters, graduated with a Bachelor of arts (Hons.) degree in mathematics from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi and holds an Master of Business administration degree with specialization in health sector management from the Fuqua School of Business, Duke University, U.S.A. Mr. Singh is on the board of directors of RLL, fellow of Aspens India Leadership Initiative and on the board of visitors of Fuqua School of Business, Duke University, U.S.. He held the position of Chief Operating Officer of the Fortis Hospital, Mohali for two years, during which he led his team in developing a work culture.

Anil Saxena Mr. Anil Saxena, Group Chief Finance Officer, Religare Enterprises Limited. He plays a crucial role in supervising the operations of Group Treasury, Finance, Accounts and Risk function for the organization. He played a key role in the organization's journey integrating various acquisitions done during the course of its business. He has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry and is with Religare since the past 10 years.

Kavi Arora Mr. Kavi Arora is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Religare Finvest Limited (RFL) of RELIGARE ENTERPRISES LIMITED. Mr. Kavi Arora manages the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) focused commercial lending business of our NBFC, Religare Finvest Limted. With a commitment to helping realize the dreams of India's entrepreneurs he spearheads the company's vision of partnering with their clients as they grow to new heights. With over 17 years of diverse experience in Banking and Financial Services, Kavi has worked with organizations such as ABN AMRO Bank, GE Capital, Citifinancial and 20th Century Finance, prior to joining Religare.

Anuj Gulati Mr. Anuj Gulati is Managing Director & CEO - Religare Health Insurance Company Limited of RELIGARE ENTERPRISES LIMITED. In his capacity as MD & CEO, Anuj is responsible for setting up this business and working towards making Religare as one the dominant players in the Indian Health Insurance industry. In his last role at ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, Anuj was the Director for Services and Business Development. Previously, he has been an entrepreneur and started his career as a financial analyst with Procter & Gamble India Ltd.

Basab Mitra Mr. Basab Mitra as CEO – Capital Markets and Wealth Management of RELIGARE ENTERPRISES LIMITED. Mr. Basab Mitra holds a BE Engineering from Mumbai University, a MBA from S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai and a MBA in Strategy and Finance from INSEAD, France. Mr. Basab Mitra as CEO – Capital Markets and Wealth Management, is responsible for the retail and institutional capital markets businesses of the Religare group. He has been associated with Religare since July 2010 and has previously held the role of Group COO and Chief Strategy Officer. He has 20 years of experience in financial services in India, US and European markets.

Saurabh Nanavati Mr. Saurabh Nanavati, Managing Director & CEO - Religare Invesco Asset Management of RELIGARE ENTERPRISES LIMITED, As MD & CEO, Saurabh oversees all functions including strategy, investments, operations and sales in India and has been instrumental in the successful establishment and growth of the mutual fund business, since its inception in 2008. Under his leadership, the AMC acquired the operations of Lotus Mutual Fund at the peak of the global crisis in November 2008, grew the business manifold, both locally and globally in the 2009-2012 period and subsequently concluded the Joint Venture with Invesco in March 2013. His last assignment was with HDFC Standard Life Insurance as Chief Investment Officer; overseeing USD 2 bn across asset classes. Prior to HDFC Standard Life Insurance, he was with Deutsche Asset Management for 4 years. He spent the first 20 months with Deutsche Asset Management in India, as Head of Institutional Sales, when they started their operations. He subsequently moved to Singapore as the Business Manager for their Asia (Ex-Japan) region, primarily focused on general management and overseeing day-to-day operations. He played a pivotal role in establishing Deutsche's Asset Management Joint Venture in China with Harvest Asset Management. His earlier assignments include stints with multinational institutions like Reuters and HSBC India. Saurabh holds an Electronics Engineering degree and is an MBA in Finance from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies.

Kamlesh Dangi Mr. Kamlesh Dangi is the Group Chief People Officer of RELIGARE ENTERPRISES LIMITED. Mr. Kamlesh Dangi plays a crucial role in the management and supervision of the Company's human resource development. Prior to joining Religare, he has worked with ICICI Bank and was handling Wholesale and International Banking Compensation at group level, HR systems and other similar portfolios. He has also spent two years in ICICI Bank, United Kingdom setting up the operations for the bank. He has over 16 years of work experience across various organizations such as ICICI Bank, Shopper's Stop and Toyo Engineering and has been with Religare for the past 3 years.

K. Gopalakrishnan Mr. K. S. Gopalakrishnan is the Executive Director of AEGON Religare Life Insurance Company Limited of RELIGARE ENTERPRISES LIMITED. He has been associated with Religare since September 2007. He has over 25 years of experience in life insurance across markets such as India, Canada and Hong Kong. His work experience spans the areas of fi nance, business planning and strategy, product development and pricing, corporate actuarial, operations, compliance and underwriting. He is actively involved in professional work in the Institute of Actuaries of India, where he is currently a member of the Council and Vice President. Prior to joining AEGON Religare Life Insurance, Gopal worked with Bharti AXA Life Insurance Co. Limited, initially as Appointed Actuary and later became the CFO of the company. He was part of the start-up team at Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited and before that started his career with the Life Insurance Corporation of India.

Harpal Singh Mr. Harpal Singh is Non-Executive Director of Religare Enterprises Limited., since April 9, 2007. Mr. Harpal Singh joined Board of REL on April 9, 2007. Mr. Singh has had a diverse and wide ranging experience of over 33 years in the corporate sector and has held senior positions in various TATA group companies, Hindustan Motors Limited, Mahindra and Mahindra Limited and Shaw Wallace. Further, Mr. Harpal Singh is and has been on the Board of many premier educational institutions, including Doon School and Shriram School, and an Advisory Board Member of the SRM University of Chennai. He is also a Member of the Punjab Education Board. Mr. Harpal Singh has also been a member of several Government Committees and is presently a member of the Punjab Chief Minister's Advisory Committee on Industrial Growth and Development of Relevant Infrastructure. Mr. Harpal Singh is National Chairman of the CII Committee on Public Health, a member of the CII National Committee on Healthcare and the National Committee on Primary and Secondary Education. Mr. Singh is a Member of the Resource Persons Group for Delhi on Healthcare, appointed by the Lt. Governor of Delhi. Mr. Singh is also a member of the India-UK Round Table and is an invitee speaker in many spheres. He has chaired the 2nd and 3rd India Health Summit in New Delhi and was invited to speak at the Royal Institute of Great Britain on Integrating Global Healthcare. As a member of the US – India Strategic Dialogue in December 2005, he presented a strategic opportunity position for collaboration between the U.S and Indian healthcare systems. Mr. Harpal Singh, graduated with a B.A. (Hons.) degree in Economics from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi and holds a B.S degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in public affairs from California State University at Hayward (C.S.C.H), California, U.S.A.

Padam Bahl Mr. Padam Narain Bahl is Non-Executive Independent Director of RELIGARE ENTERPRISES LIMITED. Mr. Padam Bahl joined the Board of REL on April 9, 2007. Mr. Padam Bahl has been practicing as a Chartered Accountant and an Income Tax Advisor since 1979 and has more than 27 years of work experience. He was the Chairman of the Northern India Regional Council, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Amritsar Branch for the year 1998-99. He was also a member of the Income Tax Advisory Committee, Amritsar Chapter during the years 2002-03 and 2003-04. Mr. Bahl holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the Kurukshetra University and a Bachelor’s degree in Law from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. He is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has also received a Diploma in Information System Audit from SSI, Amritsar.

Avinash Mahajan Mr. Avinash Chander Mahajan is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. A post graduate in Science, Mr Mahajan has spent over 3 decades in India’s banking industry across various senior positions. Between 2006 and 2008, he was the Chairman and Managing Director of Kolkata-based Allahabad Bank. He took charge of Canara Bank for two years in 2008. He was earlier Executive Director at Bank of Baroda. Mr. Mahajan currently also serves as the Chairman of the Governing council of Banking Codes and Standards Board of India.

Deepak Sabnani Mr. Deepak Ramchand Sabnani is Non-Executive Independent Director of RELIGARE ENTERPRISES LIMITED, since April 9, 2007. Having received training in business from the Caritas Adult Education Centre, Hong Kong, Mr. Sabnani has been engaged in the business of export and import of goods and has more than 30 years of work experience.

Rama Shetty Mr. Rama Krishna Shetty is an independent non-executive director of RELIGARE ENTERPRISES LIMITED. Mr. Shetty has received the National Productivity Award in the year 1992 and is presently the President of Karnataka State Hockey Association, Vice-President of Karnataka Olympic Association and Chairman of the Development Panel, Indian Hockey Federation and Confederation and has more than 31 years of work experience. Holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from the Basaveshwara College, Bagalkot and has completed an Executive Development program from the Jamunalal Bajaj Institute of Management in Product Management Control and Financial Management.