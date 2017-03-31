Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.BO)

Name Description

Mukesh Ambani Shri. Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani is Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the company. He is Chemical Engineer from Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai (earlier University Department of Chemical Technology, University of Mumbai). He has pursued MBA from Stanford University, USA. Shri Mukesh D. Ambani has joined Reliance in 1981. He initiated Reliance’s backward integration journey from textiles into polyester fibres and further into petrochemicals, petroleum refining and going upstream into oil and gas exploration and production. He created several new world class manufacturing facilities involving diverse technologies that have raised Reliance’s petrochemicals manufacturing capacities from less than a million tonnes to about fourteen million tonnes per year. He is envisaging doubling these capacities to twenty seven million tonnes per annum within a short span. Working hands-on, Shri Mukesh D. Ambani led the creation of the world’s largest grassroots petroleum refinery at Jamnagar, India, with a current capacity of 660,000 barrels per day (33 million tonnes per year) integrated with petrochemicals, power generation, port and related infrastructure. Further, he steered the setting up of another 27 million tonnes refinery next to the existing one in Jamnagar. With an aggregate refining capacity of 1.24 million barrels of oil per day at any single location in the world has transformed “Jamnagar” as the ‘Refining Hub of the World’. In September 2008, when the first drop of crude oil flowed from the Krishna-Godavari basin, Shri Mukesh D. Ambani’s vision of energy security for India was being realized. Shri Mukesh D. Ambani is also setting up one of the most complex 4G broadband wireless services offering end to end solutions that address the entire value chain across various digital services in key domains of national interest such as Education, Healthcare, Security, Financial Services, Government-Citizen interfaces and Entertainment.

K. Sethuraman Shri. K. Sethuraman is Group Company Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer of Reliance Industries Limited.

Pawan Kapil Shri. Pawan Kumar Kapil is Whole-Time Director of Reliance Industries Limited., effect from May 16, 2010. He holds Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering and has a rich experience of more than four decades in the Petroleum Refining Industry. He joined Reliance in 1996 and led the commissioning and start-up of the Jamnagar complex. He was associated with this project since conception right through Design, Engineering, Construction and Commissioning. He also led the commissioning of the manufacturing operations in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Jamnagar by Reliance. He started his career in 1966 with the Indian Oil Corporation. In the initial years he worked in various capacities in Operations, Technical Services and startup/ commissioning of various Refinery Process Units/ facilities in Barauni and Gujarat Refineries. Being a person with a strong penchant for analytical work and high technology skills, he was chosen to head the Central Technical Services Department at the Corporate Office of Indian Oil Corporation. Here he did extensive work in ‘expansion of the existing refineries’, ‘energy optimisation’, ‘debottlenecking studies’ and ‘long range planning’. Then he moved to Mathura Refinery as the head of Refinery Operations. From Mathura he was picked up to become the Director (Technical) of Oil Coordination Committee (OCC) - the ‘Think Tank’ of the Ministry of Petroleum, the Government of India. He has travelled extensively and has been to USA, Russia, the Middle East, Europe and the Far East in connection with refinery design, technology selection, crude sourcing, etc. Having served for 28 years in Indian Oil Corporation and OCC in various capacities, he rose to the position of Executive Director and spearheaded the setting up of Panipat Refinery for the Indian Oil Corporation. He has been the Site President of the Jamnagar complex of the Company from 2001 to 2010.

Hital Meswani Shri. Hital R. Meswani is Whole-Time Director of the Company. Shri Hital R. Meswani graduated with Honours in the Management & Technology programme from the University of Pennsylvania, U.S.A. where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering from the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics from the Wharton Business School. He joined Reliance Industries Limited in 1990. He is on the Board of the Company as Whole-time Director designated as Executive Director since August 4, 1995, with overall responsibility of the Petroleum Refining Business and all Manufacturing, Research & Technology and Project Execution activities of the group. He is a Director of Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited and Reliance Commercial Dealers Limited. He is the Chairman of the Audit Committee of Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited and is a member of the Audit Committee of Reliance Commercial Dealers Limited. He is a member of the Finance Committee and Shareholders’/Investors’ Grievance Committee and Chairman of the Health, Safety and Environment Committee of the Company. He has been instrumental in the execution of several mega projects of the group including the Hazira Petrochemicals complex and the world’s largest Refinery complex at Jamnagar. He has been awarded an Honorary Fellowship by IChemE (Institution of Chemical Engineers – the International Professional body for Chemical, Biochemical and Process Engineers) in recogrecognition of his contribution to the process industries.

Nikhil Meswani Shri. Nikhil R. Meswani is Whole-Time Director of Reliance Industries Limited. He is a Chemical Engineer. He is the son of Shri Rasiklal Meswani, one of the Founder Directors of the Company. He joined Reliance in 1986 and since July 01, 1988 he is a Whole-time Director designated as Executive Director on the Board of the Company. He is primarily responsible for Petrochemicals Division and has contributed largely to Reliance to become a global leader in Petrochemicals. In addition, he continues to shoulder several other corporate responsibilities such as Corporate Affairs and Group’s taxation policies. He also takes keen interest in IPL cricket franchise “Mumbai Indians”. He was the President of Association of Synthetic Fibre Industry and was also the youngest Chairman of Asian Chemical Fibre Industries Federation. He was named Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum in 2005 and continues to actively participate in the activities of the Forum. He is also a member of the Young Presidents’ Organisation. He was honoured by the Institute of Economic Studies, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the Textile Association (India), Ministry of Textiles. He is also a distinguished Alumnus of the University Institute of Chemical Technology (UICT), Mumbai. He is a Director of Reliance Commercial Dealers Limited.

P. M. S. Prasad Shri P. M. S. Prasad is Whole-time Director designated as Executive Director of the Company since August 21, 2009. He has been with the Company for about 33 years. Over the years, he has held various senior positions in the Fibres, Petrochemicals, Refining & Marketing and Exploration & Production Businesses of the Company. He holds Bachelor's degrees in Science and Engineering. He was awarded an honorary doctorate degree by the University of Petroleum Engineering Studies, Dehradun in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the Petroleum sector. He has been conferred the Energy Executive of the Year 2008 award by Petroleum Economist in recognition of his leadership. He is on the Board of Governors of the University of Petroleum & Energy Studies, India. He is a member of the Health, Safety and Environment Committee of the Company. He is a Director of Reliance Commercial Dealers Limited and is a member of its Audit Committee.

Mansingh Bhakta Shri. Mansingh L. Bhakta is Lead Independent Director of Reliance Industries Limited. Shri Mansingh L. Bhakta is senior partner of Messers Kanga & Company, a leading firm of Advocates and Solicitors in Mumbai. He has been in practice for over 58 years and has vast experience in legal field and particularly on matters relating to corporate laws, banking and taxation. He is a legal advisor to leading foreign and Indian companies and banks. He has also been associated with a large number of Euro issues made by Indian companies. He was the Chairman of the Taxation Law Standing Committee of LAWASIA, an Association of Lawyers of Asia and Pacific, which has its headquarters in Australia. He is a Director of Micro Inks Limited, the Indian Merchant’s Chamber, Mumbai, JCB India Limited and Jyoti CNC Automation Limited. He is the Lead Independent Director of the Company. He is a member of the Audit Committees of Micro Inks Limited and JCB India Limited. He is a recipient of Rotary Centennial Service Award for Professional Excellence from Rotary International. In its normal annual survey conducted by Asia Law Journal, Hong Kong, a leading International law journal, he has been nominated as one of the Leading Lawyers of Asia 2011’. Last year was the sixth consecutive year in which he has been so nominated.

Raminder Gujral Shri Raminder Singh Gujral is Independent Director of the company. B.A. (Economic Honours), LLB, MBA (IIM Ahmedabad) and M.A. (International Finance/ Business – Fletcher School). He retired from the post of Finance Secretary (Government of India) in 2013. He has held various posts in the Central Government and has sufficient experience on functioning of CBEC and CBDT. He has held positions of Secretary (Revenue), Secretary (Expenditure) and Secretary (Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways). He also served as Chairman of National Highways Authority of India. He was also the Director General of Foreign Trade and Chairman of Board of Governors of National Institute of Financial Management.

Dipak Jain Professor Dr. Dipak C. Jain is an Independent Director of the Company. He has a M.S. in Mathematical Statistics from Guwahati University, India and a Ph.D. in Marketing from the University of Texas at Dellas, United States of America. Prof. Jain is a distinguished teacher and scholar. He had been Dean of the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois, United States of America from 2001 to 2009 and an Associate Dean from 1996 to 2001. Currently, he is the Dean of INSEAD, a leading business school with three campuses at Fontainebleau (Paris), France, Singapore, and Abu Dhabi. He has more than 30 years’ experience in management education. He has published several articles in international journals on marketing and allied subjects. His academic honors include the Sidney Levy Award for Excellence in Teaching in 1995; the John D.C. Little Best Paper Award in 1991; Kraft Research Professorships in 1989-90 and 1990-91; the Beatrice Research Professorship in 1987-88; the Outstanding Educator Award from the State of Assam in India in 1982; Gold Medal for the Best Post-Graduate of the Year from Guwahati University in India in 1978; Gold Medal for the Best Graduate of the Year from Darrang College in Assam in India in 1976; Gold Medal from Jaycees International in 1976; the Youth Merit Award from Rotary International in 1976; and the Jawaharlal Nehru Merit Award, the Government of India in 1976. He is a Director of Hindustan Media Ventures Limited and HT Global Education. He is also a Director of John Deere & Company, United States of America, Global Logistic Properties, Singapore and Northern Trust Bank, United States of America. He is a member of the Employees’ Stock Compensation Committee of the Company. He is a Director of Reliance Retail Limited and also a member of its Audit Committee.

Raghunath Mashelkar Dr. Raghunath Anant Mashelkar is Independent Director of Reliance Industries Limited. Dr. Raghunath Anant Mashelkar, an eminent scientist, is a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering. He is the National Research Professor and also the President of Global Research Alliance, a network of publicly funded R&D institute from Asia-Pacific, Europe and USA with over 60,000 scientists. Formerly, Dr. Mashelkar was the Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) for over eleven years. He was also the President of Indian National Science Academy (INSA). He is the only third Indian Engineer to have been elected as Fellow of Royal Society (FRS), London in the twentieth century. He is Foreign Associate of National Academy of Science, USA (2005), Foreign Fellow of US National Academy of Engineering (2003), Fellow of Royal Academy of Engineering, U.K. (1996) and Fellow of American Academy of Arts & Science (2011). Thirty universities have honoured him with honorary doctorates, which include Universities of London, Salford, Pretoria, Wisconsin and Delhi. He has won over 50 awards and medals from several bodies for his outstanding contribution in the field of science and technology. He is the only scientist so far to have won the JRD Tata Corporate Leadership Award (1998) and the Star of Asia Award (2005) at the hands of George Bush Sr., the former President of USA. The President of India honoured Dr. Mashelkar with Padmashri (1991) and with Padmabhushan (2000), which are two of the highest civilian honours in recognition of his contribution to nation building. He is a Director of Tata Motors Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Thermax Limited, KPIT Cummins Infosystems Limited, IKP Knowledge Park, Piramal Enterprises Limited (formerly Piramal Healthcare Limited) and several private limited companies. He is also a Director of Reliance Gene Medix Plc. (company incorporated outside India).

Ashok Misra Professor Ashok Misra is Independent Director of Reliance Industries Limited. Prof. Ashok Misra is a B.Tech. in Chemical Engineering from IIT Kanpur, M.S. in Chemical Engineering from the Tufts University and a Ph.D. in Polymer Science & Engineering from the University of Massachusetts. He has also completed the ‘Executive Development Programme’ and ‘Strategies for Improving Directors’ Effectiveness Programme’ at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University. He was the Director at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay from 2000 to 2008, where he made significant contribution taking the institute to greater heights. During his tenure the IIT Bombay was transformed into a leading Research & Development institute, while at the same time maintaining its reputation as a leader in quality engineering education. Prior to this he was at IIT Delhi from 1977-2000 and at Monsanto Chemical Co. from 1974-1977. He is currently the Chairman-India, Intellectual Ventures. He is a Fellow of the National Academy of Sciences, India (President from 2006 to 2008); the Indian National Academy of Engineering, the Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers, the Indian Plastics Institute and the Maharashtra Academy of Sciences. He is the Founder President of the Polymer Processing Academy and the former President of the Society of Polymer Science, India. He is an Independent Director on the Board of Jubilant Industries Limited and a member of its Audit Committee and Compensation Committee. He is a member of the Board of Governors of IIT Delhi, member of the IIT Council and a member of the Central Advisory Board of Education of MHRD. He is a member of the Shareholders’/ Investors’ Grievance Committee of the Company and a Member of the Investment Committee for Aditya Birla Private Equity – Sunrise Fund. He was on the Board of National Thermal Power Corporation Limited for 6 years.He is/has been on the Boards or Councils of several national and international institutions.

Yogendra Trivedi Shri. Yogendra P. Trivedi is Independent Director of Reliance Industries Limited. He is practicing as senior advocate in Supreme Court. He is a member of the Rajya Sabha. He holds important positions in various fields viz. economics, professional, political, commercial, education, medical, sports and social. He has received various Awards and merits for his contribution in various fields. He was a Director in Central Bank of India and Dena Bank, amongst many other reputed companies. He was the past President of the Indian Merchants’ Chamber and presently is a Member of the Managing Committee. He was on the Managing Committee of ASSOCHAM and the International Chamber of Commerce. He was the Hon’ Counsel of Republic of Ethiopia. He is the Chairman of Sai Service Station Limited and Trivedi Consultants Private Limited. He is the Director of The Supreme Industries Limited, Zodiac Clothing Company Limited, The Seksaria Biswan Sugar Factory Limited, New Consolidated Construction Company Limited, Emami Limited and Metro Exporters Private Limited. He is the Chairman of Indo African Chamber of Commerce. He was the President of the Cricket Club of India. He was the past President of the Western India Automobile Association. He is also Member of the Indian Merchants Chamber, All India Association of Industries, W.I.A.A. Club, B.C.A Club, Orient Club, the Yachting Association of India and Yacht Club. He is also the Chairman of the Audit Committee, the Shareholders’/ Investors’ Grievance Committee, the Remuneration Committee, the Corporate Governance and Stakeholders’ Interface Committee and the Employees’ Stock Compensation Committee of the Company. He is a Member of the Audit Committee of Zodiac Clothing Company Limited and The Seksaria Biswan Sugar Factory Limited. He has been conferred Honorary Doctorate (Honoris Causa) by Fakir Mohan University, Balasore, Odisha. He is a member of Audit Committee and Equity Issuance Committee of DLF Limited.

Adil Zainulbhai Shri. Adil Zainulbhai is Independent Director of the Company., effective December 20, 2013. He has also been appointed as a Member of the ‘Audit Committee’ of the Board of Directors and Member and Chairman of the ‘Nomination, Human Resources and Remuneration Committee’ of the Board of Directors of the Company. Shri. Zainulbhai, till recently the Chairman, MsKinsey India, has had a very distinguished 34 year career, consulting with a variety of Global and Indian Corporations and their Boards. He graduated in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Tehnology. He also has an MBA from Harvard Business School. Shri Adil is very active in community, social causes and education. He is a Board member of Saifee Hospital, Board of Trustees at Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (redeveloping Bhendi Bazaar in Mumbai), Wockhardt Foundation, Piramal Swasthya. He was President of Harvard Business School Alumni Association of India and is on the Global Advisory Board of the Booth School of Business at University of Chicago.Shri Adil is a Director of Harvard Business School Club of India, Network18 Media and Investments Limited, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, Cipla Limited, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited and Larsen and Toubro Limited. Shri Adil is a Board Member of McKinsey Investment Office, Washington. Shri Adil is Chairman of the Human Resources, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Risk Management Committee and Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of Network18 Media and Investments Limited. He is also the Chairman of Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited and Reliance Retail Ventures Limited. He is a member of Audit Committee of Cipla Limited.