Repsol SA (REP.MC)

Name Description

Antonio Brufau Niubo Mr. Antonio Brufau Niubo serves as Chairman of the Board of Repsol, S.A. since April 30, 2014. He has been on the Company's Board since July 23, 1996. He began his professional career at Arthur Andersen, where he became Partner and Director of Auditing. In 1988, he joined la Caixa as Deputy Managing Director. From 1999 to 2004, he held the position of Managing Director for the la Caixa Group and from 1997 to 2004 he was Chairman of Gas Natural Group. He has served on the Board of Directors of several companies, including Enagas, Abertis, Aguas de Barcelona, Colonial, Suez, Caixa Holding, the CaixaBank France and CaixaBank Andorra. Until December 2005, he was the only Spanish member in the Executive Committee of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC). In July 2002, he was appointed president of Circulo de Economia de Barcelona, a position that he occupied until July 2005. Currently, he is Vice-Chairman of Gas Natural Fenosa and Repsol Foundation. He is also Member of the European Round Table of Industrialists (ERT), Advisory Board of CEIM Confederacion Empresarial de Madrid - CEOE, Asociacion Espanola de Directivos, Circulo de Economia, Foundation Privada Instituto Ildefons Cerda, Foundation CEDE (Confederacion Espanola de Directivos y Ejecutivos) and Chairman of GLOBALleida. Moreover, he acts as President of YPF SA and Vice Chairman of Gas Natural SDG SA. He holds a degree in Economics from Universitat de Barcelona and was named Doctor Honoris Causa by the Ramon Llull University, Barcelona.

Josu Jon Imaz San Miguel Mr. Josu Jon Imaz San Miguel serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Repsol, S.A. since April 30, 2014. Prior to this, he served as Executive Director of Industrial and New Energy Unit at the firm. In July 2008, he joined Repsol Group. Moreover, he acts as Chairman of Petronor. In November 2011, he was elected President of A.O.P (Spanish Association of Petroleum Operators). In December 1986, he was sent by the INASMET Technology Centre to the French CETIM Centre in Nantes. Moreover, he acted as Manager of the Composites and Polymers Unit of INASMET from 1987 till 1989. He worked for the Mondragon Group between 1989 and 1991 as Industrial Developer. In addition, he served as Manager of the Marketing and External Relations Department of INASMET from 1991 till 1994. In June 1994, he was elected Euro-Deputy to the European Parliament, a post that he held until his appointment on January 7, 1999 as Regional Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism of the Regional Government of the Basque Country. As Regional Minister of Industry, he was President of the Basque Energy Entity (EVE), President of the Society for Industrial Promotion and Reconversion (SPRI) and Spokesman for the Basque Regional Government. In January 2004, he was elected Chairman of the Executive Committee of EAJ-PNV. In 2007, he announced his decision not to stand for re-election and ended his career in politics. He moved to the United States, where he stayed until June 2008 spending the year working as a visiting researcher at the Harvard Kennedy School. In 2006, he was awarded the Creu de Sant Jordi (St. George Cross), by the Generalitat de Cataluna. He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree and a degree in Chemical Sciences, both from the University of the Basque Country. He graduated from the Faculty of Chemical Sciences in San Sebastian. He received the End of degree Extraordinary Prize. He specialized in Polymers.

Gonzalo Gortazar Rotaeche Mr. Gonzalo Gortazar Rotaeche serves as First Vice Chairman of the Board of Repsol, S.A. since September 28, 2016. He also serves as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of CaixaBank S.A. since June 30, 2014. Prior to this, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Company. He began his professional experience as a Private Banking Financial Advisor at Bancapit (Mercapital group) in 1988 and then went on to hold various Corporate Banking and Investment Banking positions at Bank of America. In 1993, he joined Morgan Stanley and since 2006 he has headed the European Financial Institutions Group. Currently, he is a Chairman of Inversiones Autopistas, Member of the Board of Directors of VidaCaixa de Seguros y Reaseguros and SegurCaixa de Seguros and Reaseguros and Alternate Member of the Board of Directors of GF Inbursa. In December 2009, he was appointed as Member of the Board of Directors at Port Aventura Entertainment SA. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law and Business, both from Universidad Pontificia Comillas and a Masters of Business Administration degree in Business Administration from INSEAD.

Manuel Manrique Cecilia Mr. Manuel Manrique Cecilia serves as Second Vice Chairman of the Board of Repsol, S.A. since April 25, 2013. He has more than 35 years of professional experience in construction, infrastructure concessions, services, rental property, residential development and the energy sector. In 1987 he was one of the founding partners of Sacyr, being appointed its International Responsible in the late 90’s. In 2001 he was appointed Executive Director of the Construction area. In 2003, at the time of the merger with Vallehermoso, he was appointed Chairman and CEO of the construction division and member of the Board of Directors of the new Group Sacyr Vallehermoso. In November 2004, he was appointed First Vice chairman and CEO of Sacyr, S.A. as well as member of the Delegate Committee of the Group. Since October 2011, He also holds the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sacyr, S.A. (formerly named Sacyr Vallehermoso, S.A.). He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Escuela Tecnica Superior de Ingenieros Industriales de Madrid.

Miguel Martinez San Martin Mr. Miguel Martinez San Martin serves as Chief Financial Officer of Repsol, S.A. since May 28, 2012. Prior to this, he acted as General Director of Finance and Economics and General Director of Subsidiaries and Affiliates of the Company, positions that he held from June 16, 2011. Moreover, he is Member of the Executive and Operating Committee within the Company. In 2007, he was appointed as the Company's Executive Director of Operations. In 1993, he joined Repsol as Chief Financial Officer of Refining and Repsol Comercial, where he also headed the management of the CAMPSA Red network. He was the Director of Repsol Service Stations in Europe and Executive Director for Corporate Strategy and Development of Repsol SA. In addition, he has been Managing Auditor for Arthur Andersen and Chief Financial Officer of Elosua and Page Iberica companies. He graduated in Industrial Engineering from Escuela Tecnica Superior de Ingenieros Industriales de Madrid.

Miguel Klingenberg Calvo Mr. Miguel Klingenberg Calvo serves as Corporate Director of Legal Affairs of Repsol, S.A. since May 2015. Before joining Repsol, he was in private practice in several law firms, including as name partner at Hervada & Klingenberg and then as partner and head of the Spanish tax practice at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, where he was the managing partner of the Spanish offices between 2006 and 2010 serving in a number of the firm’s governing bodies, including the Regional Management and the CSR and Pro-Bono Committees. He holds a law degree from Universidad de Deusto and a degree in Business Administration from Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI - ICADE.

Luis Suarez de Lezo Mantilla Mr. Luis Suarez de Lezo Mantilla serves as Secretary of the Board of Directors, Executive Director of Repsol, S.A. He acted also as General Counsel at the Company until 2016. He was Director of Legal Affairs for CAMPSA until the end of the oil monopoly, and has exercised as attorney at law, singularly in the energy industry. Currently, he is Director of Gas Natural SDG SA, YPF SA and Repsol - Gas Natural LNG SL, as well as Vice Chairman of Repsol Foundation. He is Member of the Environment and Energy Commission of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC). He graduated in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid and Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad de Barcelona. He is Public Prosecutor and Lawyer specializing in Mercantile and Administrative Law.

Luis Cabra Duenas Mr. Luis Cabra Duenas serves as Executive Director of Exploration and Production of Repsol, S.A. since May 28, 2012. He is also Member of the Company's Executive and Operating Committees. In September 2010, he was appointed Managing Director of Development and Production in the Company’s Upstream Division. He joined Repsol S.A. in 1984 as Process Engineer at the oil refinery in La Coruna. He has held management posts in the Refining, Technology, Engineering, Procurement and Safety and Environment areas. He has represented Repsol SA in international associations, serving as Chairman of the Fuel Committee of the European Petroleum Industry Association, President of the European Biofuel Technology Platform, as well as Member of the European Research Advisory Board. He worked as Head Lecturer and Associate Lecturer at Universidad Complutense and Universidad de Castilla-La Mancha. He holds a Doctorate degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidad Complutense de Madrid. He studied Business Management at the international centers INSEAD and IMD.

Antonio de Lorenzo Sierra Mr. Antonio de Lorenzo Sierra serves as Director Corporative of Planning, Control and Global Solutions of Repsol, S.A. since May, 2015. He joined the Repsol group in 1990, taking on different functions in the financial economic area. In February 2001 he was appointed Economic and Financial Director at Repsol Group in Brazil, responsible for the areas of accounting, tax, finance, insurance, planning and control, IT, and procurement. Since 2008 he has held executive positions in the areas of planning and control, as well as risk and regulatory management. From these positions, he led the reformation of the group’s planning and control activities, as well as the management information model. He also participated in the launch and commissioning of the GO project, a program that aims to increase the Group's results through actions that promote efficiency and lead to more innovation. He holds a degree in law and economics from the Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI - ICADE. He also completed the Executive Development Program (PDD) at IESE Business School, among other specialized programs.

Begona Elices Garcia Ms. Begona Elices Garcia serves as Executive Director of Communication and Chairman's Office of Repsol, S.A. She is also Member of the Company's Executive, Diversity and Conciliation Committees, as well as Member of the Repsol Foundation Trust. She joined the Company in 2001. Prior to this, she was Deputy General Director and Director of Public Relations for Banco Santander Central Hispano, Director of Public Relations and Deputy General Director responsible for Public Relations for Banco Central Hispano, and Director of Public Relations for Banco Hispano Americano. Prior to her involvement in business communications, she worked for more than ten years for the EFE news agency, where she worked as Journalist reporting on international, national and financial news. She graduated in Information Sciences and Economics from Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

Arturo Gonzalo Aizpiri Mr. Arturo Gonzalo Aizpiri has served as Corporate Director of People and Organization at Repsol S.A. since April 1, 2016. Prior to this, he was Director of Institutional Relations and Corporate Responsibility at the Company until 2015. In 1996, he rejoined the Repsol Group as Head of Department of Environmental Planning of Repsol, SA, holding various positions until 2004, with the last being the Deputy Director of Planning Climate Change and Environment, Safety and Quality. In 2008, he rejoined Repsol, S.A. as Deputy Director of the Directorate General of Media. He was Corporate Director of Institutional Relations and Corporate Responsibility of the Company, representing it in numerous Spanish and international forums and organizations concerned with energy.

Maria Victoria Zingoni Dominguez Ms. Maria Victoria Zingoni Dominguez serves as Executive Managing Director of Downstream Business of Repsol, S.A. since May, 2015. She joined Repsol Group in 1999, taking on several functions within the Upstream business. In April 2008, she was named Director of Investor Relations and in January 2013 she became the company’s Director of Corporate Finance, where she was responsible for financial planning and control, management and control of financial and market risks, as well as the financing of the company. She was in charge of the sale of bonds to the government of Argentina as compensation for the renationalization of YPF in February 2014. It was a strategic operation that allowed Repsol to strengthen its finances and open the way to a new era. She is a national public accountant certified by the University of Camahue in Nuequen, Argentina. She graduated summa cum laude from the Executive Master in Business Administration at IAE, the Business School of the Universidad Austral in Buenos Aires.

Rene Dahan Mr. Rene Dahan serves as Director of Repsol, S.A. since May 31, 2013. He was the former Director and Executive Vice President of ExxonMobil Corporation. He started his career with Exxon at its Rotterdam refinery in 1964. After several operating, engineering and staff assignments he was appointed as Manager of the 325 kbd Rotterdam Refinery in 1974. In 1990 he transferred to New Jersey, USA and was appointed in 1992 President of Exxon Company International responsible for all Exxon businesses outside North America. In 1998, he joined the Management Committee and appointed as Director of Exxon corporation in Dallas with responsibility for the worldwide downstream and chemical business. In 1999, he led the implementation of the merger between Exxon and Mobil and was subsequently named Executive Vice President of ExxonMobil Corporation. He retired in 2002. In the period between 2002 and 2009 he served as a director in the Supervisory Boards of VNU N.V., TNT N.V. and Aegon N.V. and the Advisory Boards of CVC (private equity) and the Guggenheim group in New York.

Jose Manuel Loureda Mantinan Mr. Jose Manuel Loureda Mantinan serves as Director of Repsol, S.A. since January 31, 2007. In 1965, he began his career in Ferrovial, where he held several positions. Moreover, he is Founder of Sacyr, where he was Managing Director up to 2000 and Chairman up to 2003. From 2003 to 2004, following the merger of Sacyr and Vallehermoso, he was Chairman of the Sacyr Vallehermoso Group. Currently he is Director of Sacyr Vallehermoso SA (as representative of Prilou SL), Chairman of Valoriza Gestion SAU and Director of Vallehermoso Division Promocion SAU, Testa Inmuebles en Renta SA, Sacyr SAU, Somague SGPS SA and Hoteles Bisnet. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering.

Antonio Massanell Lavilla Mr. Antonio Massanell Lavilla serves as Director of Repsol, S.A. since September 21, 2016. Prior to this, he served as Managing Director and Chief Media Officer of Company. He is a member of the boards of directors of Telefonica, Boursorama, S.A., Mediterranea Beach & Golf Community, S.A., and Sociedad de Gestion de Activos procedentes de la Reestructuracion Bancaria (SAREB). He also serves as Chairman of the Barcelona Digital Technology Center (formerly the Barcelona Digital Foundation) and non-executive Chairman of Cecabank. He holds a degree in Economics from Universidad de Barcelona.

Artur Carulla Font Mr. Artur Carulla Font serves as Independent Director at Repsol, S.A. since June 16, 2006. His professional activity began in Arbora & Ausonia S.L. in 1972, where he held several positions until he was appointed Executive Director. In 1988, he joined Agrolimen SA as Strategy Director. In 2001, he is appointed Managing Director of Agrolimen, S.A. Currently, he is Chairman of Agrolimen, S.A. and its participated companies; Affinity Petcare, S.A., Preparados Alimenticios, S.A. (Gallina Blanca Star), Biocentury, S.L., The Eat Out Group, S.L. and Reserva Mont-Ferrant, S.A. He also serves as Director and Secretary of Arbora & Ausonia and Consorcio de Jabugo, S.A., Member of the Regional Board of Telefonica in Catalonia, member of Advisory Board of EXEA Empresarial, S.L. and member of Advisory Board of Roca Junyent. He is also Vice Chairman of Circulo de Economia, Vice-Chairman of Foundation ESADE, Member of Foundation Lluis Carulla, Member of IAB (International Advisory Board) of the Generalitat de Catalunya, Member of the Management Board of Instituto de la Empresa Familiar, Member of Foundation MACBA (Museo de Arte Contemporaneo de Barcelona) and Member of FUOC (Fundacio per a la Universitat Oberta de Catalunya). He graduated in Economics.

Luis Carlos Croissier Batista Mr. Luis Carlos Croissier Batista serves as Independent Director of Repsol, S.A. since May 9, 2007. He has been Professor in charge of Economic Policy of Universidad Complutense de Madrid. During his long professional tenure, amongst other positions, he was Subsecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Energy, President of the National Institute of Industry (Instituto Nacional de Industria, I.N.I.), Minister of Industry and Energy and President of Spanish Securities Market Commission (Comision Nacional del Mercado de Valores). He has acted as Director of Adolfo Dominguez SA, Testa Inmuebles en Renta SA, Eolia Renovables de Inversiones SCR SA, Grupo Copo de Inversiones SA, and Sole Director of Eurofocus Consultores SL. He holds a degree in Economics Science from Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

Angel Durandez Adeva Mr. Angel Durandez Adeva serves as Independent Director of Repsol, S.A. since May 9, 2007. He is Professor of Commerce, Chartered Accountant and Founding Member of the Registry of Economic Auditors. He joined Arthur Andersen in 1965, where he served as Partner from 1976 till 2000. Until March 2004, he headed the Euroamerica Foundation, of which he was Founder. Currently, he is Director of Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA, Director of Quantica Producciones SL, Member of the Advisory Board of FRIDE (Foundation for international relations and foreign development), Chairman of Arcadia Capital SL and Informacion y Control de Publicaciones SA, Member of Foundation German Sanchez Ruiperez and Foundation Independiente and Vice President of Foundation Euroamerica. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Mario Fernandez Pelaz Mr. Mario Fernandez Pelaz serves as Independent Director of Repsol, S.A. since April 15, 2011. In his professional career, he has served, among other charges, as Minister and later Vice President of the Basque Government, Chairman of the Central Administration-Basque Government Transfers Mixed Committee, Chairman of the Basque Financial Council, Chairman of the Economic Committee of the Basque Government, Member of the Arbitration Committee of the Basque Autonomous Community. He was also Executive Director of BBVA Group and Member of the Executive Committee from 1997 to 2002, and Main Partner of Uria Menendez from that date to June 2009. Moreover, he has acted as Chairman of BBK (Bilbao Bizkaia Kutxa) and Executive Chairman of Kutxabank, SA, as well as Vice Chairman of CECA and CECABANK. He has been Professor of Mercantile Law in the Faculty of Law of Universidad de Deusto and in the Faculty of Business Science at the same University, as well as Professor of different Masters at Universidad de Deusto. He holds a bachelors degree in Law from Universidad de Deusto in 1965 and also holds a degree in Business Science from the same university.