Rajesh Exports Ltd (REXP.NS)
REXP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
805.65INR
11:14am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-17.80 (-2.16%)
Prev Close
Rs823.45
Open
Rs824.65
Day's High
Rs832.95
Day's Low
Rs802.30
Volume
478,119
Avg. Vol
438,509
52-wk High
Rs865.00
52-wk Low
Rs432.20
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rajesh Mehta
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Stuti Agrawal
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Prashant Mehta
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Vijaya Lakhsmi
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
G. Shankar Prasad
|52
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Y. Venu Reddy
|40
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Rajesh Mehta
|Shri. Rajesh J. Mehta is Executive Chairman of the Board of Rajesh Exports Ltd. He is responsible for the overall functioning of the company, in addition to being specifically in-charge of finance and marketing functions. He has an experience of over 30 years in the functioning and management of the jewellery trade and has traveled extensively within India and abroad for establishing a strong network in the industry. In addition to his post as Executive Chairman of REL he is a member of the Export Trade Advisory Committee of the Bangalore Jewellers Association. He is also the president of the Karnataka Jewellery Exports Association.
|
Stuti Agrawal
|
Prashant Mehta
|Shri. Prashant J. Mehta is Managing Director, Executive Director of Rajesh Exports Ltd. He is in charge of the day-to-day functioning and holds specific charge of the production unit of REL. He has over 30 years of experience in the jewellery business and is recognized as an authority in the production of Gold jewellery.
|
Vijaya Lakhsmi
|
G. Shankar Prasad
|Shri. G. Shankar Prasad is Non-Executive Independent Director of Rajesh Exports Ltd. He is a Company Secretary and Cost Accountant by profession, based in Bangalore with an experience of over 23 years. He has played a key part in establishing many new businesses and companies. He has advisory experience on issues of Company Law, driving performance improvement, organisation building and human capital development. He also plays the role of a friend, advisor and mentor to start-ups. He was appointed as Director of the company from August 30, 2001. Being a member in Audit Committee, he advises the Company on correct, credible and adequate financial disclosures. He is also a Director of Gopichand Rohra and Associates Pvt. Ltd., and SME’s Development Center, a Sec 25 company.
|
Y. Venu Reddy
|Shri. Y. Venu Madhava Reddy is Non-Executive Independent Director of Rajesh Exports Ltd.Has an experience of over 19 years in Management and Administration. He advises the Board on administrative requirements.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Rajesh Mehta
|--
|
Stuti Agrawal
|--
|
Prashant Mehta
|--
|
Vijaya Lakhsmi
|--
|
G. Shankar Prasad
|--
|
Y. Venu Reddy
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Rajesh Mehta
|0
|0
|
Stuti Agrawal
|0
|0
|
Prashant Mehta
|0
|0
|
Vijaya Lakhsmi
|0
|0
|
G. Shankar Prasad
|0
|0
|
Y. Venu Reddy
|0
|0