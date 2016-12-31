Rheinmetall AG (RHMG.DE)

Name Description

Ulrich Grillo Mr. Ulrich Grillo is appointed as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft effectively on May 2017. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft since May 10 2016. He serves as Chairman of the Executive Board Grillo-Werke AG also serves on the Boards of Klöckner & Co. SE, Deutsche Messe AG, Grillo Zinkoxid GmbH, Hamborner Dach- und Fassadentechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Chairman), RHEINZINK GmbH & Co. KG, Zinacor S.A., and Innogy SE.

Armin Papperger Mr. Armin Papperger is Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer at Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2013. At the Company he is responsible for Defence, Personnel, Corporate communications, Corporate compliance, Law and internal Auditing. Prior to this, he was Member of the Executive Board and Chairman of the Defence Sector at the Company from January 1, 2012. He is Employee of Rheinmetall since 1990. In addition, he acts as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Rheinmetall Landsysteme GmbH, Rheinmetall Defence UK Ltd, RWM Zaugg AG and Nitrochemie Aschau GmbH. He is also President of Nitrochemie AG and Nitrochemie Wimmis AG, among others.

Rudolf Luz Dr. Rudolf Luz is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft since 2013. He is Member of the Personnel Committee, Audit Committee. He has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Rheinmetall AG since June 1, 2004. He acts as First Delegate of the German Metalworkers Union at Heilbronn-Neckarsulm office. In addition, he serves as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at KSPG AG.

Helmut Merch Mr. Helmut P. Merch is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2013. At the Company he is responsible for Controlling, Accounting, Treasury, Tax and IT. He has been with the Company since 1982, holding various positions within the Group, including Jagenberg AG and Aditron AG. Since 2001, he has been Chief Financial Officer of Defense. He holds a business degree, is responsible for Corporate Finance, Controlling and IT. From the start, he took on various management tasks at subsidiaries, including as a Head of Division and Executive Board member of the former mechanical engineering subsidiary Jagenberg AG and as Vice-Chairman of the former electronics subsidiary Aditron AG.

Michael Salzmann Mr. Michael Salzmann is Chief Compliance Officer of Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft.

Peter Krause Mr. Peter Sebastian Krause is Member of the Executive Board - Human Resources of Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2017. He is a Lawyer by profession. He has been a member of the Executive Board of Rheinmetall Automotive AG since July 1, 2007 and a member of the Management Board Defence since January 1, 2014. He represents the area of Human Resources on these boards as well as on the Executive Board of Rheinmetall AG.

Horst Binnig Mr. Horst Binnig is Member of the Executive Board, Chairman of Sector Automotive at Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2014. Mr. Binnig has been a member of the Rheinmetall Executive Board since January 2014. He is responsible for the Automotive sector and, at the same time, is the CEO of KSPG AG. Before joining KSPG AG in 1999, Binnig held management positions at small and medium-sized plant engineering firms. His career with Rheinmetall has included management and executive positions at companies in KSPG’s Hardparts division. He was appointed to the Executive Board of KSPG AG since 1 January 2014.

Roswitha Armbruster Ms. Roswitha Armbruster is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft since May 15, 2012. She is Member of the Audit Committee. She serves as Chair of the Works Council of the Defence Division of Rheinmetall AG, Chair of the Works Council of Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH Mauser location, Deputy Chair of the Rheinmetall AG Group Works Council.

Klaus Draeger Dr. Klaus Draeger is Member of the Supervisory Board of Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft since May 11, 2017. He previously served on the executive board of BMW AG.

Andreas Georgi Prof. Dr. Andreas Georgi is Member of the Supervisory Board at Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft since June 10, 2002. He serves as Professor of Leadership and Control Problems in Enterprises, Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität in Munich, Executive Advisor. He is Consultant. Currently, Prof. Dr. Georgi is Member of the Supervisory Board at Asea Brown Boveri Aktiengesellschaft, Felix Schoeller Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Oldenburgische Landesbank AG.

Susanne Hannemann Prof. Dr. Susanne Hannemann is Member of the Supervisory Board of Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft since May 15, 2012. She is Member of the Audit Committee. She is Professor of Business Administration, in particular company taxation and auditing, Bochum University of Applied Sciences.

Daniel Hay Mr. Daniel Hay is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft since May 7, 2014. He is also Trade Union Secretary at IG Metall Executive Board. He worked as an attorney in a nationwide law firm from 2010 to 2012, specializing in collective bargaining law. Since 2012, he has been a lawyer on the Executive Board of IG Metall in Frankfurt am Main, specializing in German and European business law. He did his training as a wholesale and foreign trade businessman at MAN Ferrostaal AG from 2000 to 2003, to which he added studies in law at the Ruhr-Universitaet Bochum from 2003 to 2007 and a two-year clerkship at the Oberlandesgericht Bezirk Hamm (Higher Regional Court in Hamm District), Landgericht Bochum (Regional Court in Bochum).

Franz-Josef Jung Dr. Franz-Josef Jung is Member of the Supervisory Board of Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft since May 11, 2017. He was a member of the German government from 2005 to 2009, serving as defence minister and labour minister.

Michael Mielke Dr. Michael Mielke is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft since September 1, 2010. Dr. Mielke serves as Head of Product Division Actuators at Pierburg GmbH, Werk Berlin. He has spent his professional career at Pierburg in Berlin and Hartha. From 1998 to 2002, Dr Michael Mielke ran the plant in Hartha, after which he was the head of the Pierburg plant in Berlin until March 2015. Since October 2008, he has been the head of the business unit actuators of KSPG's Mechatronics division. In mid-2013, Dr Michael Mielke was appointed to the Industry and Research Committee by the Executive Board of the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK). He will belong to this body initially for four years in an honorary position. DIHK is considered to be an organization representing German economic interests and advises domestic political bodies as well as European ones. In addition, Dr Mielke is a member of the Executive Board of the Gesellschaft für Produktionsmanagement (GfPM). In addition to his membership in VDI, Dr Mielke belongs to the Membership Board of the Metal and Electrical Industry Association. After completing his engineering studies, Dr Michael Mielke joined Pierburg AG as a freelance consultant in September 1990, simultaneously occupying a teaching position. In 1996, Dr Michael Mielke got his doctorate.

Detlef Moog Mr. Detlef Moog is Member of the Supervisory Board at Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft since July 8, 2010. He is a Consulting Engineer. Mr. Moog served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH until December 31, 2011 and Rheinmetall Landsysteme GmbH until March 31, 2011.

Reinhard Mueller Mr. Reinhard Mueller is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft since May 9, 2017. . is a Member of the Mediation Committee

Dagmar Muth Mrs. Dagmar Muth is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft since July 1, 2015. She is Member of the Mediation committee. She serves as Chairwoman of the Works Council of Rheinmetall Defence Electronics GmbH. She also serves at Rheinmetall Defence Electronics GmbH (Vice Chairwoman). She served at Krupp GmbH from 1981 to 1983. From 1983 to 1994, she worked in purchasing as a business employee at Krupp Atlas Elektronik GmbH. In 1990, Mrs Muth was elected to the Works Council of Krupp Atlas Elektronik GmbH and in 1994, she was made a full-time member of the Works Council. She took over as Chairperson of the Works Council of Rheinmetall Defence Electronics GmbH in 2002. In addition, Mrs Muth is the Vice-Chairperson of the Group Works Council as a member of the Works Council of the Defence Division. She did her high school diploma in 1980, Dagmar Muth went through a business training program at Fried.

Markus Schaubel Mr. Markus Schaubel is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft since July 1, 2014. He serves as Chairman of the Works Council of KSPG AG, Chairman of the Works Council of KS Kolbenschmidt GmbH, Chairman of the Works Council of MS Motorservice International GmbH, Chairman of the Subordinate Works Council of KSPG AG, Vice-Chairman of the Group Works Council of Rheinmetall AG. He also serves on the Supervisory Boards of KSPG AG, KS Kolbenschmidt GmbH (Vice Chairman).

Sven Schmidt Mr. Sven Schmidt is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft since July 1, 2014. He serves as Chairman of the Works Council of KS Gleitlager GmbH, Chairman of the General Works Council of KS Gleitlager GmbH, Vice-Chairman of the Subordinate Works Council of KSPG AG, Member of the Group Works Council of Rheinmetall AG. He also serves on the Supervisory Board of KSPG AG.

Wolfgang Tretbar Mr. Wolfgang Tretbar is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft. He is also Member of the Personnel Committee at the Company. Additionally, he acts as Works Council Chairman of Pierburg GmbH, Nettetal plant. After completing his secondary education in 1970, Wolfgang Tretbar underwent a toolmaker training program at one of the predecessors to Pierburg in Nettetal-Lobberich, successfully completing it in 1974.

Klaus-Guenter Vennemann Mr. Klaus-Guenter Vennemann is Member of the Supervisory Board of Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft since May 10, 2016. He serves on the Boards of Rheinmetall Automotive AG (company associated with Rheinmetall AG), NANOGATE AG, Plastic-Design GmbH (company associated with NANOGATE AG), Dr Rudolf Kellermann GmbH (Member of Advisory Board).