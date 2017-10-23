Edition:
Banco Santander Rio SA (RIO.BA)

RIO.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

44.65ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$2.35 (+5.56%)
Prev Close
$42.30
Open
$42.40
Day's High
$44.75
Day's Low
$42.40
Volume
76,880
Avg. Vol
35,984
52-wk High
$45.00
52-wk Low
$24.50

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Jose Luis Enrique Cristofani

2002 Chairman of the Board

Guillermo Ruben Tempesta Leeds

2004 First Vice Chairman of the Board

Jose Marcial Melian

2015 Chief Technology Management, Operations and Corporate Services

Luis Alberto Aragon

2015 Senior Manager of Management and People Development, Organization and Costs

Raul Alejandro Butti

2017 Senior Manager of Global Corporate Banking

Marcos Devoto

2015 Departmental Manager of Financial Management

Sergio Galvan

2015 Senior Manager of Corporate Communications & Media Studies

Luis Miguel Garcia Morales

2015 Senior Manager of Commercial Banking

Guillermo Glattstein

2015 Departmental Strategic Planning Manager

Arnaldo Gomez Yiche

2017 Departmental Manager in Charge of the Senior Management of Controls and Administrations

Marisa Lupi

2011 Senior Manager of Transformation, Efficiency and Quality

Adriana Moreyra

2015 Senior Manager of Internal Audit

Jorge Edgardo Thomas

2015 Senior Risk Manager

Victor Gonzalo Barallat Lopez

49 2017 Director

Oscar Luis Correa

2017 Director

Carlos Alberto Gindre

2017 Director

Alejandra Kindelan Oteyza

2017 Director

Angel Oscar Agallano

2017 Director

Norberto Oscar Rodriguez

2017 Director

Fernando Omar de Illana

Independent Director

Alberto Piedrafita

2007 Independent Director

Maria Gabriela Grigioni

2017 Trustee

Jorge Luis Perez Alati

2017 Trustee

Diego Maria Serrano Redonnet

2017 Trustee
Biographies

Name Description

Jose Luis Enrique Cristofani

Mr. Jose Luis Enrique Cristofani serves as Chairman of the Board of Banco Santander Rio S.A. since February 28, 2002. He holds a degree in Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Guillermo Ruben Tempesta Leeds

Jose Marcial Melian

Luis Alberto Aragon

Raul Alejandro Butti

Marcos Devoto

Sergio Galvan

Luis Miguel Garcia Morales

Mr. Luis Miguel Garcia Morales serves as Senior Manager of Commercial Banking of Banco Santander Rio S.A. since 2015. He had been on the Bank's Board since February 28, 2002 till March 29, 2012. He holds a degree in Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Guillermo Glattstein

Arnaldo Gomez Yiche

Marisa Lupi

Adriana Moreyra

Jorge Edgardo Thomas

Victor Gonzalo Barallat Lopez

Mr. Victor Gonzalo Barallat Lopez serves as Director of Banco Santander Rio S.A. since April 21, 2017. He has also served as Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Santander Colombia SA and Santander Bancorp. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and graduated in Mine Engineering from Universidad Politecnica de Madrid.

Oscar Luis Correa

Carlos Alberto Gindre

Alejandra Kindelan Oteyza

Angel Oscar Agallano

Norberto Oscar Rodriguez

Fernando Omar de Illana

Alberto Piedrafita

Maria Gabriela Grigioni

Jorge Luis Perez Alati

Diego Maria Serrano Redonnet

