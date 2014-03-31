Edition:
United Kingdom

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd (RKFO.NS)

RKFO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

668.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-24.45 (-3.53%)
Prev Close
Rs692.45
Open
Rs684.45
Day's High
Rs696.85
Day's Low
Rs665.10
Volume
25,661
Avg. Vol
44,151
52-wk High
Rs714.00
52-wk Low
Rs255.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Mahabir Jalan

65 Executive Chairman of the Board

Pawan Kedia

55 Finance Director, Whole-Time Director

Rajesh Mundhra

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Naresh Jalan

38 Managing Director, Executive Director

Yudhisthir Madan

66 2012 Additional Director

Padam Khaitan

63 2005 Non-Executive Director

Ram Singh

57 2013 Non-Executive Director

Aditi Bagri

2014 Additional Independent Director

Partha Bhattacharyya

2016 Additional Independent Director

Sandipan Chakravorty

2016 Additional Independent Director

Amitabh Guha

2014 Additional Independent Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Mahabir Jalan

Mr. Mahabir Prasad Jalan is Executive Chairman of the Board of Ramkrishna Forgings Limited. He holds a B.E. (Hens.) in Mechanical Engineering from BITS, Pilani and has about 2 decades of experience in forgings. He is an experienced technocrat poessing all the qualities of a businessman and is the driving force behind the success of the Company. After his graduation in Mechanical Engineering in the year 1970 he has served companies including Orient Paper Mills Ltd., Spinning Accessories Ltd, Jaipur, Shalimar Wires Limited, Calicut Engg Works Limited at different levels. Working at different organizations at different levels helped Mr. Jalan to possess the insight of the forging unit. His career, which started, from the shop floor eventually culminated into his first independent ventures Managing partner of Tribeni Steel Forgings in the year 1974. He holds Directorship in M/s. Basuki Portfolio (P) Ltd.

Pawan Kedia

Mr. Pawan Kumar Kedia is Finance Director, Whole-Time Director of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. He is a Bachelor of Commerce with a Diploma in Taxation. He has experience of about 25 years in companies. He started his careerfrom M/s C. L Saraf& Co. and then worked as Commercial Manager in M/s Vishnu Straw Board and Indana Group for5 (five)to 10 (ten)years respectively. BeforejoiningtheCompany in 1998, as Commercial Manager (Finance&Accounts), he worked with M/s Khaitan India Limited as Internal Auditor for 2 (two) years.

Rajesh Mundhra

Mr. Rajesh Mundhra is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd.

Naresh Jalan

Mr. Naresh Jalan is Managing Director, Executive Director of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd.

Yudhisthir Madan

Mr. Yudhisthir Lal Madan is Additional Director of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd.

Padam Khaitan

Shri. Padam Kumar Khaitan is Non-Executive Director of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. He is an Attorney at Law. He has experience in Legal Matters for 37 years. He is a Partner of MIs. Khaitan & Co. prestigious &well known legal firm. He started his career with Khaitan & Co. as an Article Clerk and later he worked as Legal Associate and now he is Partner. He is Director of RungamatteeTea & Industries Ltd. Cheviot Agro & Industries Ltd. Cheviot Company Ltd. Williamson Magor & Co. Ltd. Woodside Parks Ltd. R. V. Investment & Dealers Ltd. SIL Investments Ltd. SCM Investment &Trading Company Ltd. Khaitan Consultants Ltd. A nHo ci (East) Ltd. lime Levenge Instruments Pvt. Ltd. He. alternate Director of Manjushree Plantations Ltd.

Ram Singh

Mr. Ram Tawakya Singh is Non-Executive Director of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd.

Aditi Bagri

Partha Bhattacharyya

Sandipan Chakravorty

Amitabh Guha

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Mahabir Jalan

18,656,000

Pawan Kedia

1,827,000

Rajesh Mundhra

--

Naresh Jalan

14,965,000

Yudhisthir Madan

--

Padam Khaitan

--

Ram Singh

--

Aditi Bagri

--

Partha Bhattacharyya

--

Sandipan Chakravorty

--

Amitabh Guha

--
As Of  31 Mar 2014

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading