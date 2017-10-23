Cosan Logistica SA (RLOG3.SA)

Name Description

Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello Mr. Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello serves as the Chairman of the Board of Cosan Logistica S.A. since April 30, 2015. He is also director and chairman of Cosan Limited. Mr. Mello has more than 30 years of experience in the management of large companies. He has also served as general director and chairman of the board of directors of Costa Pinto S.A. since 1980, vice president of Pedro Ometto S.A. Administracao e Participacoes since 1980, director of Cosan Portuaria since 1998, chairman of the board of directors of FBA from 2001 until its merger into Corona, and is currently the chairman of the boards of Cosan, Comgás and Raízen. He also holds the position of director of UNICA, the Sugarcane Agroindustry Association of the State of Sao Paulo (UNICA—Uniao da Agroindustria Canavieira do Estado de Sao Paulo). Prior to joining Cosan, he worked from 1971 to 1973 as an advisor to the board of executive officers of UNIBANCO União de Bancos Brasileiros S.A., and from 1973 to 1980 as chief financial officer of Indústrias Votorantim S.A. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo (1972).

Mario Augusto da Silva Mr. Mario Augusto da Silva serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Cosan Logistica S.A. since May 2, 2016.

Marcos Marinho Lutz Mr. Marcos Marinho Lutz serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Cosan Logistica S.A He is Vice Chairman of the Board of the company since September 17, 2015. Prior to this, he served as Chief Executive Officer of the company. He also acts as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Comgas, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Logum and Member of the Board of Directors of Raizen. He also served as Chief Executive Officer of the company. He holds a Masters in Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and a Bachelors degree in Naval Engineering from the Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo.

Marcelo Eduardo Martins Mr. Marcelo Eduardo Martins serves as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Cosan Logistica SA. Prior to this, he served as Director of Investor Relations of the company. He also holds the position of chief financial and investor relations officer of Cosan Limited and serves on Cosan Limited’s board of directors. His duties include identifying acquisition opportunities and implementing takeovers as well as business development activities for which the company may have strategic interest in the future. In July 2007, Mr. Martins was appointed as an executive officer of Aguassanta Participações S.A. Prior to joining the Cosan Group, Mr. Martins was the Chief Financial and Business Development Officer of Votorantim Cimentos between July 2003 and July 2007 and, prior to that, head of Latin American Fixed Income at Salomon Smith Barney (Citigroup) in New York. He has significant experience in capital markets, having worked at Citibank (where he began his career as a trainee in 1989), Unibanco, UBS and FleetBoston. He has a degree in Business Administration from the Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV), majoring in finance.

Paula Kovarsky Ms. Paula Kovarsky serves as Director of Investor Relations of Cosan Logistica S.A. since May 2, 2016.

Marcelo de Souza Scarcela Portela Mr. Marcelo de Souza Scarcela Portela serves as Chief Legal Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Cosan Logistica SA. He holds a Law degree (1983) and a Masters in Commercial Law (1988) from the Universidade de Sao Paulo and a post-graduate specialization from McGill University, Montreal, Canada (1990). He has also advised the Company in corporate, litigation, contracts and advisory issues, in addition to commercial and civil law in general.

Burkhard Otto Cordes Mr. Burkhard Otto Cordes serves as the Member of the Board of Directors of Cosan Logistica S.A. since April 30, 2015. He served as Cosan Limited’s board of directors since 2008. Mr. Cordes has worked in financial markets. He worked at Banco BBM S.A., a company owned by Grupo Mariani, where he worked at its commercial division focusing corporate and middle market segments. Before holding his current position, he had worked at IBM Brasil in its financial division. He graduated in business administration from Fundação Armando Álvares Penteado (1997) and he holds a master’s degree in finance from IBMEC-SP (2001).

Mailson Ferreira da Nobrega Mr. Mailson Ferreira da Nobrega serves as the Independent Director of Cosan Logistica S.A. He served as Cosan S.A.’s board of directors since November 2007. He is an economist and was Brazil’s Minister of Finance from 1988 to 1990. He was previously Technical Consultant and Chief of Project Analysis Department at Banco do Brasil; Coordination Chief of Economic Affairs of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce and Secretary General of the Ministry of Finance. He performed as the chief executive officer of the European Brazilian Bank—EUROBRAZ, in London. He is also member of the board of directors of the following companies: Abyara Planejamento Imobiliário, CSU Cardsystem S.A., Grendene S.A., Portobello S.A., Rodobens Negócios Imobiliários S.A., TIM Participações S.A. and Veracel Celulose S.A.