Relaxo Footwears Ltd (RLXO.NS)

Name Description

Ramesh Dua Mr. Mr. Ramesh Kumar Dua is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Relaxo Footwears Ltd. He is a Commerce Graduate, Rubber Technologist and a licentiate of LPRI, London. He is also a Director in Relaxo Rubber Private Limited and Marvel Polymers Private Limited besides being a Working Partner in Patel Oil Mills. He has more than 35 years of experience in Marketing, Production and Product Development in Rubber Footwear Industry. He holds 3147315 Equity Shares of the Company. He is a member of Shareholders'/Investors' Grievance and Share Transfer Committee of the Company.

Mukand Dua Mr. Mukand Lal Dua is Whole Time Director of Relaxo Footwears Ltd. He is a Science Graduate. He is also a Director in Relaxo Rubber Private Limited and Marvel Polymers Private Limited besides being a Working Partner in Patel Oil Mills. He has more than 40 years experience of Marketing, Production and Quality Control in Rubber Footwear Industry.

Nikhil Dua Mr. Nikhil Dua is Whole Time Director of Relaxo Footwears Ltd. He is a Commerce graduate and has done course from International School of Modern Shoe- making (Czech Republic). He has an experience of 18 years in the shoe division of the Company. He has rich knowledge with regard to product mix and market development in respect of footwear industry. He holds 450045 Equity Shares of the Company. He is a member of Audit Committee of the Company.

Deval Ganguly Mr. Deval Ganguly is Whole Time Director of Relaxo Footwears Ltd. He is B.Tech from IIT Kanpur.He has more than 32 years of experience in areas of Manufacturing, Project and Plant Management. He joined Relaxo Footwears Limited as President (Manufacturing) and remained associated with the Company for more than one year before his appointment to the Board of Directors. He holds 80 Equity Shares of the Company.

Vivek Kumar Mr. Vivek Kumar is Non-Executive Independent Director of Relaxo Footwears Ltd. He, is an Electrical Engineer from the University of Roorkee (now IIT Roorkee) and MBA from Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University. He has more than 19 years of corporate experience in india's leading business houses where he has been operational head besides setting up a number of electrical appliances plants. His contribution has been in the form of improved productivity, quality and efficiency. He is also a Management consultant to many Corporates in India and abroad in the areas of Quality, Productivity, Environment, Safety etc. Presently, he is Senior Professor of the Management Institute. He does not hold any Equity Shares of the Company. He is a member of Shareholders'/ Investors' Grievance and Share Transfer Committee of the Company.

Kuruvila Kuriakose Mr. Kuruvila Kuriakose is Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of Relaxo Footwears Ltd. He , is B.Sc (Special) in Mathematics with a high first class from Kerala University in the year 1970. He is an experienced financial professional from footwear Industry. He is also Director in Neo Land projects Private Limited, Microfin Securities Private Limited, Milliard Logistics Private Limited, Stellar Recreations Private Limited, Star Build Mart Private Limited and Naamah Retreats Private Limited. He is a member of Audit Committee. He does not hold any Equity Shares of the Company.