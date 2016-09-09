Royal Mail PLC (RMG.L)

Name Description

Peter Long Mr. Peter J. Long has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company., effective September 1, 2015. He has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board - Designate of the Company effective June 18, 2015 until July 23, 2015. From 2007 to 2014, Peter Long was Chief Executive of TUI Travel PLC and from 1996 to 2007 he served as Group Managing Director and then Chief Executive of First Choice Holidays PLC. Prior to joining First Choice he was Chief Executive of Sunworld and the travel division of International Leisure Group. His past Non-Executive Directorships include RAC plc, Rentokil Initial PLC, where he was the Senior Independent Director and Debenhams PLC.

Moya Greene Ms. Moya M. Greene is Chief Executive Officer, Director of Royal Mail PLC. Moya started her career in public service in 1979 and held various posts in a variety of departments, culminating in the position of Assistant Deputy Minister for Transport Canada. Her experience in the financial sector includes Managing Director, Infrastructure Finance, at TD Securities Inc., and Senior Vice President, and Chief Administration Officer, Retail Products, at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Her operating experience includes Senior Vice President for operational effectiveness at Bombardier. Moya became President and Chief Executive Officer of Canada Post Corporation in 2005. She has been Chief Executive Officer of Royal Mail since 2010.Currently Director of Tim Hortons in Canada, Member of both Audit Committee and Human Resources and Compensation Committees at Tim Hortons Inc. Chairman of the Remuneration Committee at Purolator Inc. Formerly she was Vice-Chairman of Purolator Courier Ltd, a Canadian express parcel company.

Stuart Simpson Mr. Stuart Simpson has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Director of the Company effective 20 July 2017. He is currently serves as Director - Group Finance of Royal Mail PLC. Stuart joined Royal Mail in 2009. He was appointed as Director of Group Finance in July 2015. Prior to this, he was Deputy Chief Operations Officer and has been a member of the Chief Executive's Committee since 2014. He has also held senior operational and finance positions within the Royal Mail's core UK business. Before joining the Company, he worked in the automotive industry where he held senior roles in both finance and strategy, based in the UK and internationally. Stuart is a chartered accountant.

Rico Back Mr. Rico Back is a Chief Executive Officer, GLS. Rico was appointed Chief Executive Officer of GLS in October 1999.Rico was founding manager of German Parcel in 1989, which was acquired by the Group in 1999. He is a member of the CEC and a member of the Supervisory Board of Raben Group, a haulage contractor.

Stephen Cameron Mr. Stephen Cameron is a Deputy Chief Operations Officer of the Company. He was appointed Deputy Chief Operations Officer in August 2015 alongside role as Operations Strategy Director. He joined Royal Mail in 1985 and has worked across all aspects of the operation notably as Operations, Process and Programme Director and Territory Director. He was successfully led the initial phase of Royal Mail’s comprehensive transformation programme across UK operations. Stephen is a Fellow of the Association of Project Managers.

Sue Whalley Ms. Sue Whalley is a Chief Operating Officer of Royal Mail PLC. Sue Whalley joined Royal Mail in 2006 and was appointed to the Group Executive Team in June 2009. She is responsible for development of Group and Post Office strategy and for the relationship with the Regulator. Before joining Royal Mail in September 2006 she worked at Mckinsey and Company for 17 years, the last 6 of which were as a partner in their London office. She was also co leader of Mckinsey's European Marketing and retail practices. She has an MA from Cambridge University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Maaike De Bie Ms. Maaike De Bie is a General Counsel of the Company. She was appointed General Counsel in April 2016. She joined Royal Mail in January 2014 and appointed Acting General Counsel in September 2015. Previously General Counsel for the EMEA division of GE Capital Commercial Distribution France, a financial services unit of the General Electric Company. She has held other senior international legal roles at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Ernst & Young LLP and White & Case LLP.

Stephen Agar Mr. Stephen Agar is Managing Director - Consumer and Network Access of Royal Mail PLC. Before joining Royal Mail Group. Stephen was appointed Managing Director, Consumer & Network Access, commencing October 2011. As such, Stephen is responsible for the regulated letters business (both USO and Access).Stephen is a barrister who started his career in the Government Legal Service before moving to Racal Electronics plc. He joined Royal Mail in 1991 and previous roles with Royal Mail include Business Strategy Director, Regulatory Affairs Director and MD, Royal Mail Wholesale.

Jack Bertram Mr. Jack Bertram is a Managing Director - Strategy, Pricing and Growth of the Company. He was appointed as Managing Director, Strategy, Pricing and Growth in January 2016. He is a Partner at McKinsey & Company focused on strategy, transformation and growth in travel, post and logistics sectors.

Shane O'Riordain Mr. Shane O'Riordain is Managing Director - Strategy and Communications, Pricing, Regulation and Government Affairs of Royal Mail PLC.Shane was appointed Managing Director, Communications in November 2010, joining from Lloyds Banking Group. He has subsequently assumed responsibility for Strategy, Regulation and Pricing.Shane was previously Group Corporate Affairs Director at a number of FTSE 10 companies (Lloyds Banking Group and HBOS), as well as at Halifax and Flemings. In these roles, his responsibilities spanned customer, business-to-business and City PR, issues management, internal communications, sponsorship, community investment, and government relations at both UK and EU levels. Previously, Shane was a diplomat in the Irish Diplomatic Service, with postings in Dublin, Belfast and Washington DC. Shane has a degree in Public Administration, Masters’ degrees in Business Administration and Organisational Behaviour and is an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute.

Jon Millidge Mr. Jon Millidge is a Group Human Resources Director of Royal Mail PLC. Jon was appointed Group HR Director in February 2014. He is also Chairman of National Design Consultancy Ltd and a Pension Scheme Trustee of the Royal Mail Defined Contribution Plan.Jon joined Royal Mail in 1985 as a graduate and has worked across all of the businesses of the Group, notably as HR Director in Royal Mail Letters (2003 – 2004), Parcelforce Worldwide (2000 – 2003) and Subscription Services (1997 – 1998) and as General Manager in the Post Office (1999 – 2000). He was previously Company Secretary from May 2010 to February 2014 and prior to that was the Acting Group HR Director. Jon is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and of The Chartered Institute of Personnel Development..

Mick Jeavons Mr. Mick Jeavons is a Chief of Staff of the Company. He was appointed Chief of Staff in June 2015. Mick is a chartered accountant and has performed a wide range of senior roles in Royal Mail, most recently as Corporate Finance Director responsible for Group Investment, Procurement and the UK Finance teams. Previous to this he was Group Financial Controller and Finance Director of Group Property.

Mike Newnham Mr. Mike Newnham is a Chief Customer Officer of Royal Mail PLC. Previously, Mike led the Consumer division of Orange in the UK for two years. Prior to that, Mike held a number of executive board positions at Orange, including running the Consumer Sales and Service operations and leading Orange’s B2B business. Mike joined Orange as the UK CFO. Before joining Orange, Mike was a director at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Telecoms, Media and Technology practice. Mike has a BA Honours degree in Management Science and is a qualified Chartered Accountant.

Rita Griffin Ms. Rita Griffin is Non-Executive Director of the company. She is currently Chief Operating Officer, Global Petrochemicals, BP, one of three main divisions of BP's downstream business, for which she is responsible for both the performance delivery and strategic development. Having been with the BP group for over 30 years, Rita has held a number of lead positions within their manufacturing, logistics, retail and functional organisations. She is also a non-executive director of BP's joint venture in China, Shanghai Secco Petrochemical Company Limited.

Catherine Keers Ms. Catherine Jane Keers is no longer serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Royal Mail plc, with effect from 28 February 2018. Cath was previously Customer Director and Marketing Director of 02 UK and has held various marketing, strategy and business development roles at Next, Sky TV, Avon and Thorn EMI. She is Currently a Non-Executive Director of Telefónica Europe, Home Retail Group plc and the insurance group Liverpool Victoria Friendly Society Limited (LV=). Cath has chaired the Remuneration and Nomination Committee at LV= since May 2011 and has chaired the Remuneration Committee at Home Retail Group since July 2012.

Paul Murray Mr. Paul Murray is a Non-Executive Independent Director of Royal Mail PLC. Paul has been Chairman of the Audit & Risk Committee since August 2009 and is Audit Committee Chairman at Qinetiq plc. External appointments (current and former) Trustee of Pilotlight and Non Executive director of Knowledge Peers plc, Naked Energy Ltd, Qinetiq Group plc and Ventive Ltd. Formerly Senior Independent Director of Taylor Nelson Sofres plc and Group Finance Director of Carlton Communications plc and of LASMO plc. He is Currently Non-Executive Director of Independent Oil and Gas plc, Naked Energy Ltd, Qinetiq Group plc and Ventive Ltd. In addition, Paul is a Treasurer of Pilotlight. Formerly Senior Independent Director of Taylor Nelson Sofres plc and Non-Executive Director of Thomson SA and of Tangent Communications plc.

Orna NiChionna Ms. Orna G. Ni-Chionna is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Royal Mail PLC. Currently Chair of the Advisory Board at Eden McCallum LLP, a Non- Executive Director of Saga Plc and a Trustee of the National Trust. Formerly Senior Independent Director of HMV plc, Northern Foods plc and BUPA, and a Non-Executive Director of Bank of Ireland UK Holdings plc and Bristol & West plc.Orna is a former Partner at McKinsey & Company, where she specialised in serving retail and consumer clients.