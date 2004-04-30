Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd (RMT.NS)

Name Description

Prakash Sanghvi Shri. Prakash M. Sanghvi is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd. He has experience in the metals industry. He has 35 years of experience. He is Director of Ratnamani Tube India Ltd.

Jayantilal Sanghvi Shri. Jayantilal M. Sanghvi is Whole-Time Director of Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd. He is an entrepreneur with sound administrative and organisational skills. He has 32 years of experience.

Shantilal Sanghvi Shri. Shantilal M. Sanghvi is Whole-Time Director of Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd. He was a Director on the Board of erstwhile Ratnamani Engineering Ltd. with effect from 27th September 1988. He also worked as a Whole-time Director on the Board of erstwhile Ratnamani Fine Tubes Pvt. Ltd. He has 30 years of experience.

Vinod Agrawal Dr. Vinodkumar Mahavirprasad Agrawal is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd. He holds MBBS. He has 40 years experience.

Divyabhash Anjaria Shri. Divyabhash Chandrakant Anjaria is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Ratnamani Metals and Tubes Ltd. He is PGDM (Finance) from IIM, Ahmedabad. He has 20 years experience with Citibank N. A. out of which 7 years in India and 13 years in Africa, Middle East and Europe. His experience covered Trade Finance, Treasury and Investment Banking and Financial Control Functions. He is a member of the Executive Committees of the Derivatives and Capital Market Segment of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Mr. Anjaria’s Management Services Firm ‘International Financial Solutions Pvt. Ltd’ had advised the Government of Gujarat on developing an International Financial Centre – resulting in the GIFT project in the State. He is Director of Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd., Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers Company Ltd., Gujarat International Finance Tec-city Co. Ltd., International Financial Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Indian Institute of Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. and Gujarat Techmarkets Pvt.Ltd.