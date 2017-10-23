Renova Energia SA (RNEW11.SA)

Name Description

Ricardo Lopes Delneri Mr. Ricardo Lopes Delneri has served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Renova Energia SA since August 19, 2011. Prior to this, he was Member of the Executive Board and Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Company between July 23, 2010 and August 19, 2011. He is Founding Partner of the Company. Since his graduation, he has been Entrepreneur, having funded and administrated Tudor Asset Management. In 2000, he was engaged in the Brazilian electricity industry through the creation of Enerbras Centrais SA. He is Officer for the Small and Medium Size Energy Producers Association – APMPE and participates in the establishment and improvement of regulatory benchmarks for renewable energy sources in Brazil. He graduated in Business Administration from Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP) in 1992.

Cristiano Correa de Barros Mr. Cristiano Correa de Barros serves as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations, Business Development Officer and Member of Executive Board of Renova Energia S.A. He began his career in Cemig, in 1979, with posts in Corporate Planning, Financial Control, Corporate Risk Management and Compliance. At Cemig Page 2 of 2 This text is a translation, provided for information only. The original text in Portuguese is the legally valid version. He was Chief Officer for Finance and Holdings, Chief Investor Relations Officer and a member of the Board of Directors. Gasmig he was Chief Officer for Finance, Administration and Sales and a member of the Audit Board. He has also served as a member of the Board of Directors and Audit Board of various companies of the group. He is member of Audit Board of Operador Nacional do Sistema – ONS (Brazilian national system regulator) since April 2014. At Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica – TAESA, he has served as a member of the Board of Directors and he served as Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer from August 2012. He has degrees in electrical engineering from Pontifícia Universidade Católica of Minas Gerais (PUC/Minas Gerais), awarded in 1978, in economic engineering, from UFMG, in analysis of data processing system, from UFMG; and Certificate from the Project Analysis Certificate Program – ID/USA.

Fernando Chein Muniz Mr. Fernando Chein Muniz serves as Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Light SA since December 9, 2015. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidade Federal de Goiás, MBA in Corporate Finance from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro and MBA in Business Administration from Funadacao Getulio Vargas.

Alvaro de Freitas Gouveia Silva Mr. Alvaro de Freitas Gouveia Silva has been appointed as Chief Engineering and Operating Office and Member of the Executive Board of Renova Energia SA effective May 5, 2014. Prior to this he developed his career in the electrical industry, worked in Furnas Centrais Eletricas, ABB Portugal, Endesa Energia and Gamesa Energia. He served as Cheif Executive Officer, General Director and Managing Director in Gamesa Energia.

Luiz Eduardo Bittencourt Freitas Mr. Luiz Eduardo Bittencourt Freitas has served as Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Renova Energia SA since June 23, 2010. He worked 10 years in Brazilian law firms, such as Pinheiro Neto Advogados, Machado, Meyer, Sendacz e Opice Advogados and Mattos Filho, Veiga Filho, Marrey Jr e Quiroga Advogados. In 2009, he acted as in-house Counsel for EDP – Energias do Brasil SA, having participated in the project financing for Pecem I thermal power plant. He graduated in Law from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo in 2002. In 2004, he received a degree in Arbitration and Civil Procedure from Universita degli Studi di Milano and a Masters of Business Administration in Corporate Finance from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Ricardo de Lima Assaf Mr. Ricardo de Lima Assaf has served as Legal and Purchasing Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Renova Energia SA since January 6, 2014. He has acted more than 10 years in the electric power sector. Before joining Renova Energia SA, he was partner at the Machad o Meyer Sendacz e Opice office for more than seven years. He strated his career in the Felsberg e Associados office. He graduated as a lawyer from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie and holds a specialization in Public Law from Fundacao Getulio Vargas.

Ney Maron de Freitas Mr. Ney Maron de Freitas serves as the Chief Environment Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Renova Energia SA. He joined the Company in 2007. He acted as Technician in Natural Resources in the Environmental Resources Center of the State of Bahia, when he performed the functions of Environmental Licenses Officer and Chief of Staff, between 2003 and 2006, having also worked at Braskem SA, in the areas of Quality, Productivity, Safety, Health and Environment of the Basic Input Units - UNIB. He acts as Partner-Member of the Environment Commission of the Brazilian Bar Association - Bahia Chapter. He graduated in Civil Engineering from Universidade Federal da Bahia in 1989, in Law from Universidade Catolica do Salvador - UCSAL in 2005 and has a specialization degree in Real Estate Business from Universidad del Salvador and a specialization in Environmental Law from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo.

Geoffrey Cleaver Mr. Geoffrey David Cleaver serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Renova Energia SA. He has been General Manager of Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, responsible for the FIPs area of the Bank. He joined Banco Real in 2004, after working for over eight years at Latin America Enterprise Fund Managers, where he was responsible for the investment portfolio of the funds LAEF I and LAEF II in Brazil, which held interest in Drogasil, Microlite, Cinemark Brasil, Tecto, Officenet and Mastersaf. Before that, he worked for 10 years at Banco JP Morgan SA, in the investment banking and private equity areas. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP).

Renato do Amaral Figueiredo Mr. Renato do Amaral Figueiredo has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Renova Energia SA since August 19, 2011. Prior to this, he acted as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Member of the Executive Board, and Co-Chief Executive and Operations Officer of the Company. He is Founding Partner of the Company. Since his graduation, he has been Entrepreneur, having founded and administrated Tudor Asset Management. In 2000, he started working in the Brazilian electricity industry through the creation of Enerbras Centrais Eletricas SA. He graduated in Electrical Engineering from Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP) in 1993 having gained experience in the prospecting and development of such projects.

Evandro Leite Vasconcelos Mr. Evandro Leite Vasconcelos has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Renova Energia SA since February 24, 2008. He is the founder and has been the managing partner of Explora Investimentos since 2007. He was the founding and managing partner for Constellation Asset Management (2002-2007) in which he co-managed the FIA and Long-Short funds. Previously he was the manager of office of the controllers of Anheuser Busch – Inbev and Lojas Americanas (1999-2002). He began his career as an analyst at Banco Pactual (1993-1999). He gained a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais in 1980, a Master's in Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) in 1989, and a Masters of Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 1999.

Fernando Henrique Schuffner Mr. Fernando Henrique Schuffner Neto has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Renova Energia SA since August 19, 2011. He has acted at CEMIG havig held various positions. He was Professor of Electrical Engineering at Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Minas Gerais between 1985 and 2005. He was also Member of the Board of Directors of CREA from 1999 till 2001, among other positions. He gained a Masters of Business Administration in Business Management from Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC), a degree in Electrical Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Minas Gerais in 1982 and a Master's in Automation from Universidade Estadual de Campinas in 1984.

Mailson Ferreira da Nobrega Mr. Mailson Ferreira da Nobrega serves as an Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Renova Energia SA. Between 1985 and 1987, he held the position of Executive Officer of European Brazilian Bank - Eurobraz, representing Banco do Brasil in London. In 1987, he was appointed Secretary General of the Ministry of Finance and became Minister of Finance in 1988. He participated in the development of the Bresser plan in 1987 and led the Verao plan in 1989. As Minister, he chaired the National Monetary Council and the Confaz and integrated the Boards of Directors of the IMF, World Bank and IDB. In 1990, he founded MCM Consultores Associados and, in 1997, Tendencias Consultoria Integrada, where he remains Partner. He is Member of the Board of Directors of various companies in Brazil and abroad. He graduated in Economics from Centro Universitario de Brasilia in 1974.