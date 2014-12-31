Edition:
Richards Packaging Income Fund (RPI_u.TO)

RPI_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

29.00CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.25 (+0.87%)
Prev Close
$28.75
Open
$28.85
Day's High
$29.00
Day's Low
$28.46
Volume
1,750
Avg. Vol
8,888
52-wk High
$30.10
52-wk Low
$23.30

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Donald Wright

69 Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustees

David Prupas

73 President, Chief Operating Officer

Gerry Glynn

58 2004 Chief Executive Officer, Trustee

Enzio Di Gennaro

2005 Chief Financial Officer

Tim McKernan

1982 President and Director of McKernan Packaging

Terry Edwards

2005 Vice President - US Operations

Susan Allen

2017 Trustee

Wayne McLeod

75 2004 Independent Trustee

Derek Ridout

72 2004 Independent Trustee

Rami Younes

63 2005 Independent Trustee
Biographies

Name Description

Donald Wright

Mr. Donald Arthur Wright is an Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Richards Packaging Income Fund. Mr. Wright holds Director positions on various boards of directors and is currently President and CEO of Winnington Capital Group Inc. Mr. Wright was Deputy Chairman of TD Bank Financial Group from 2001 to 2002 and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TD Securities Inc. from 1998 to 2002.

David Prupas

Mr. David L. Prupas is President, Chief Operating Officer of Richards Packaging Income Fund.

Gerry Glynn

Mr. Gerry Glynn is Chief Executive Officer, Trustee of Richards Packaging Income Fund. Mr. Glynn has been Chief Executive Officer of Richards Canada since November 2002. Prior to that, Mr. Glynn was Chief Financial Officer of Data Business Forms Ltd. from 1994 to 2000.

Enzio Di Gennaro

Mr. Enzio Di Gennaro is Chief Financial Officer of Richards Packaging Income Fund.

Tim McKernan

Mr. Tim McKernan is President and Director of McKernan Packaging of Richards Packaging Income Fund.

Terry Edwards

Mr. Terry Edwards is Vice President - US Operations of Richards Packaging Income Fund.

Susan Allen

Ms. Susan Allen serves as Trustee of the Company. Ms. Allen is a recently retired PwC Assurance partner with over 30 years of experience which spans a number of industries, namely consumer and industrial products, in both Canada and the United States. She was the first woman in PwC elected to sit on PwC's global partnership board, was a member of PwC's global steering committee and was emerging company practice leader for PwC Canada, where she founded and chaired PwC Canada's annual Vision to Reality conference for chief executive officers. Ms. Allen has been recognized with the Women's Executive Network Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada award. She is currently a board member and audit committee chair for a large, privately held North American promotional marketing company, and a director on the Mississauga Arts Council, Living Arts Centre and National Ballet of Canada.

Wayne McLeod

Mr. Wayne M. E. McLeod is an Independent Trustee of Richards Packaging Income Fund. Mr. McLeod holds Director positions on various boards of directors. Mr. McLeod retired in 1999 from CCL Industries Inc., where he served as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

Derek Ridout

Mr. Derek M. Ridout is an Independent Trustee of Richards Packaging Income Fund. Mr. Ridout holds Director positions on various boards of directors. Mr. Ridout was Chairman of the Board of Minacs Worldwide Inc. from 2003 to 2004. Prior to that, Mr. Ridout was Chief Executive Officer for Perigee Investment Counsel Inc. from 2001 to 2003.

Rami Younes

Mr. Rami E. Younes is an Independent Trustee of Richards Packaging Income Fund. Mr. Younes holds Director positions on various boards of directors. Mr. Younes served as President of CCL Container, a division of CCL Industries Inc. from 1980 to 2006.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Donald Wright

--

David Prupas

387,902

Gerry Glynn

394,301

Enzio Di Gennaro

288,444

Tim McKernan

375,000

Terry Edwards

195,709

Susan Allen

--

Wayne McLeod

--

Derek Ridout

--

Rami Younes

--
As Of  31 Dec 2014

