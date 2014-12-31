Richards Packaging Income Fund (RPI_u.TO)

Name Description

Donald Wright Mr. Donald Arthur Wright is an Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Richards Packaging Income Fund. Mr. Wright holds Director positions on various boards of directors and is currently President and CEO of Winnington Capital Group Inc. Mr. Wright was Deputy Chairman of TD Bank Financial Group from 2001 to 2002 and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TD Securities Inc. from 1998 to 2002.

David Prupas Mr. David L. Prupas is President, Chief Operating Officer of Richards Packaging Income Fund.

Gerry Glynn Mr. Gerry Glynn is Chief Executive Officer, Trustee of Richards Packaging Income Fund. Mr. Glynn has been Chief Executive Officer of Richards Canada since November 2002. Prior to that, Mr. Glynn was Chief Financial Officer of Data Business Forms Ltd. from 1994 to 2000.

Enzio Di Gennaro Mr. Enzio Di Gennaro is Chief Financial Officer of Richards Packaging Income Fund.

Tim McKernan Mr. Tim McKernan is President and Director of McKernan Packaging of Richards Packaging Income Fund.

Terry Edwards Mr. Terry Edwards is Vice President - US Operations of Richards Packaging Income Fund.

Susan Allen Ms. Susan Allen serves as Trustee of the Company. Ms. Allen is a recently retired PwC Assurance partner with over 30 years of experience which spans a number of industries, namely consumer and industrial products, in both Canada and the United States. She was the first woman in PwC elected to sit on PwC's global partnership board, was a member of PwC's global steering committee and was emerging company practice leader for PwC Canada, where she founded and chaired PwC Canada's annual Vision to Reality conference for chief executive officers. Ms. Allen has been recognized with the Women's Executive Network Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada award. She is currently a board member and audit committee chair for a large, privately held North American promotional marketing company, and a director on the Mississauga Arts Council, Living Arts Centre and National Ballet of Canada.

Wayne McLeod Mr. Wayne M. E. McLeod is an Independent Trustee of Richards Packaging Income Fund. Mr. McLeod holds Director positions on various boards of directors. Mr. McLeod retired in 1999 from CCL Industries Inc., where he served as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board.

Derek Ridout Mr. Derek M. Ridout is an Independent Trustee of Richards Packaging Income Fund. Mr. Ridout holds Director positions on various boards of directors. Mr. Ridout was Chairman of the Board of Minacs Worldwide Inc. from 2003 to 2004. Prior to that, Mr. Ridout was Chief Executive Officer for Perigee Investment Counsel Inc. from 2001 to 2003.