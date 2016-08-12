Redefine International PLC (RPLJ.J)

Name Description

Gregory Clarke Mr. Gregory Allison Clarke is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Redefine International PLC. He has over 30 years’ experience of working for and running large international public corporations across Europe, Australia and South Africa. Between 2002 and 2009 he was a Chief Executive of Lend Lease Corporation, an ASX 50 international corporation specialising in property investment, development and construction. Between 1994 and 2000 he worked for groups owned by Cable and Wireless, ultimately being promoted to CEO of Cable and Wireless Communications Plc. He is currently Chairman of The Football League, a role he has held since 2010, and Chairman of the Meteorological Office.

Michael Watters Mr. Michael John Watters is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Redefine International PLC. He is a qualified engineer with a BSc Eng (Civil) Degree and an MBA. He has over 27 years’ experience in the investment banking and real estate industries. He has held directorships of some of South Africa’s top rated listed property funds including Sycom Property Fund and Hyprop Investments Limited as well as the Sapphire Retail Fund in the UK. Mike is a Non-executive Director of Redefine Properties and the International Hotel Group and is Chairman of the Redefine BDL Hotel Group.

Stephen Oakenfull Mr. Stephen Oakenfull is Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Redefine International PLC. He is a CFA charterholder with a BSc (Hons) Degree in Construction Management. Prior to joining the Redefine Group, Stephen worked for DTZ Corporate Finance in London and as a management consultant for Turner & Townsend, an international construction and management consultancy, Both in South Africa and London. Stephen was previously COO of the Investment Adviser to Redefine International.

Donald Grant Mr. Donald Grant is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is a Chartered Accountant having trained at Coopers & Lybrand in New Zealand. Upon moving to the UK, he had ten years working within various banking and broking institutions prior to moving into the property sector. Mr. Donald joined the Group in 2015 from fellow FTSE 250 constituent Capital & Counties Properties PLC where he had spent the last seven years and held the position of financial controller.

Adrian Horsburgh Mr. Adrian Horsburgh is Executive Director, Property Director of the Company. He joined Redefine International in March 2014 following a 30 year career with Jones Lang LaSalle (“JLL”) (formerly King Sturge), where he most recently held the role of Retail Investment Director. Adrian first joined King Sturge as a trainee surveyor in the investment department. He qualified as a Chartered Surveyor while at the firm and was appointed an equity partner in 1992. On the merger of King Sturge with JLL in 2011 he was appointed an International Director of the merged company. Adrian has worked exclusively in the investment sector with a specialisation in retail and shopping centres.

Bernie Nackan Mr. Bernie Nackan is Non-executive Director of the Company effective April 1, 2014. Over 40 years working in finance, investment and property. He was financial editor of the Rand Daily Mail, an Executive Director of Sage Group from 1974 until his retirement in 2003 and was a member of the Collective Investment Scheme Advisory Committee for over ten years which, amongst other things, investigated and reported or advised on any policy, administrative, technical or supervisory matter concerning collective investment schemes in South Africa. He is currently a Non-executive Director of two companies listed on the JSE: Redefine Properties, which holds a significant shareholding in the Company; and Fountainhead Property Trust Managers Limited.

Marc Wainer Mr. Marc Wainer is Non-Executive Director of Redefine International PLC. He has more than 35 years’ experience in the property industry in South Africa, including founding Investec Property Group, Investec Bank’s property division. Marc is Chairman and an Executive Director of listed South African property group Redefine Properties which he founded. Marc is also a Non-executive Director of the Cromwell Property Group, Fountainhead Property Trust Managers Limited and Hyprop Investments Limited, a South African listed retail property fund.

Michael Farrow Mr. Michael James Wills Farrow is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Redefine International PLC. He holds an MSc in Corporate Governance and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Secretaries and Administrators. He is a founder director of Consortia Partnership Limited, a Jersey licensed trust company; following seven years as an executive director and trustee of a substantial family trust whose main activity was property investment and development in the UK, central Europe and California. He currently sits on the boards of both UK listed and private property companies and funds. From 1993 – 1997 he was a group company secretary of Cater Allen, Jersey and, prior to that, a regular army officer.

Susan Ford Ms. Susan Ford is Non-Executive Independent Director of Redefine International PLC. She is a Chartered Accountant with over 30 years’ experience working within various organisations overseeing finance, strategy and governance matters. Sue was a co-founder and former finance director for Metric Property Investment PLC, a UK-REIT, prior to its merger with London & Stamford PLC to form London Metric Property PLC.

Robert Orr Mr. Robert S. Orr is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a Chartered Surveyor with significant experience of the German and European real estate markets. He worked for Jones Lang LaSalle for over 29 years, during which time he was country manager for Germany and later the group’s European CEO. In 2005 Robert founded the International Capital Group for Jones Lang LaSalle, establishing cross-border relationships with international investors seeking real estate investment opportunities. Robert currently serves as a Non-executive Director for Tishman Speyer Properties UK Limited, an adviser to UK and European Investments and Wainbridge Capital and a senior adviser to Canaccord Genuity Limited. Robert is also a trustee of Dementia UK.