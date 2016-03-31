Reliance Power Ltd (RPOL.NS)

Name Description

Anil Ambani Shri. Anil Dhirubhai Ambani is Non Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Reliance Power Ltd. He is the Chairman of our Company, Reliance Capital Limited, Reliance Infrastructure Limited, Reliance Communications Limited and Reliance Defence and Engineering Limited. He is also a director of Reliance Defence Limited. He is the President of the Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. He is a member of Stakeholders Relationship Committee of Reliance Communications Limited. With a master’s degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Shri Ambani is credited with having spearheaded the Reliance Group’s first forays into the overseas capital markets with international public offerings of global depository receipts, convertibles and bonds. Shri Ambani has been associated with a number of prestigious academic institutions in India and abroad: Member of Wharton Board of Overseers, the Wharton School, U.S.A. Member of the Presidents Global Counsel, New York University, U.S.A. Member of Advisory Board of Warwick Business School, UK One of the Founders of Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad. ISB has established formal partnership with International Business Schools- Wharton and Kellogg.

N. Venugopala Rao Shri. N. Venugopala Rao is Chief Executive Officer, Whole Time Director of the Company. He is power sector professional with over 34 years of experience in project development, project finance, project planning contracts management and finance and accounts.

Murli Purohit Shri. Murli Manohar Purohit was Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. Shri Purohit is a Fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India as well as an Associate member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. He has around 24 years of experience in corporate compliance and secretarial functions.

Darius Kaklia Shri. Darius J. Kaklia is Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. He is a Commerce and Law Graduate from the University of Bombay. He was enrolled as an Advocate of the Bombay High Court in 1973 and qualified as a Solicitor from Bombay in 1976. He also qualified as a Solicitor of the Supreme Court of England in 1982. He is a partner of Mulla & Mulla & Craigie Blunt & Caroe, Advocates and Solicitors. He commenced his practice as a commercial Lawyer having built an extensive transaction practice and court practice having an extensive background in corporate commercial matters, setting up of Joint Ventures, Mergers and Acquisitions, ADRs and GDRs as well as real estate transactions and disputes and litigations related to these sectors and areas of practice and has also extensive experience in power sector. He specializes in the power sector litigation and Projects, acting for large Power Companies and has advised consortium for the bids with respect to the 4,000 MW Ultra Mega Power Projects that have been proposed by the Power Finance Corporation of India. Has regularly appeared before the MERC, the Bombay High Court and in the Supreme Court of India with respect to various litigations in relation to disputes including in the power sector. He was a Lecturer in law at K. C. Law College (University of Bombay) and was also appointed as an examiner by the University of Bombay. He is a Director of Companies of repute including Aditya Birla Finance Limited and Reliance Broadcast Network Limited. He is also Chairman of Rosa Power Supply Company Limited, a Material Unlisted Indian Subsidiary of the Company. He is a Member of the Audit Committee, the Stakeholders Relationship Committee (Formerly known as Shareholders / Investors Grievance Committee), Risk Management Committee, Employees Stock Option Scheme (ESOS) Compensation Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee (Formerly known as Environment, Health, Safety, Security, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Committee) of the Company.

V. Chaturvedi Dr. V. K. Chaturvedi is Non Independent Non-Executive Director of Reliance Power Ltd. He is a former Chairman & Managing Director of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited. He also been a Member of the Atomic Energy Commission, Government of India and Chairman of World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO), Tokyo Centre and also a Governor in the International WANO Board, London for 2 years. Dr. Chaturvedi is a gold medalist in mechanical engineering (1965 batch) from Vikram University and later he did his post-graduation in nuclear engineering from BARC training school, Mumbai. He has over 47 years of experience in relation to design, construction, commissioning and operation of nuclear power plants. He was conferred the ‘Padma Shri’ in the year 2001, one of India’s highest civilian awards. He is also a recipient of number of other prizes and awards. He is presently Member of Audit Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee (Formerly known as Shareholders / Investors Grievances Committee), Employees Stock Option Scheme (ESOS) Compensation Committee, Risk Management Committee, Corporate Social Responsibility Committee (Formerly known as Environment, Health, Safety, Security, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Committee) and Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company. He is also a Director in Reliance Infrastructure Limited and a Member of the said Company’s Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

Sateesh Seth Shri. Sateesh Seth is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the company. He is a Fellow Chartered Accountant and a law graduate. He has vast experience in general management. Shri Sateesh Seth is also on the Board of Reliance Telecom Limited, Reliance Infrastructure Limited, Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group Limited, Reliance Defence and Aerospace Private Limited, Reliance Defence Systems Private Limited, Reliance Defence Technologies Private Limited and Reliance Defence Limited. He is a Member of the Audit Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Employees Stock Option Scheme (ESOS) Compensation Committee of the Company. He is a member of the Audit Committee of Reliance Telecom Limited.

Rashna Khan Smt. Rashna Khan is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. She is a Law graduate from Government Law College Mumbai (University of Bombay) and qualified as a Solicitor with the Bombay Incorporated Law Society and Law Society London. Smt. Khan has worked with Mulla & Mulla & Craigie Blunt & Caroe, Advocates and Solicitors and with Dhruve Liladhar & Co., Advocates and Solicitors, in various capacity before she became partner of Mulla & Mulla & Craigie Blunt & Caroe, Advocates and Solicitors, since the year 2009. She specializes in the field of civil litigation including attending matters in the high Court, Supreme Court, Company Law Board, Income Tax Tribunal, Arbitration, Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Opinion and documentation work. She is also on the Board of The Supreme Industries Limited. She is also Chairman of Vidarbha Industries Power Limited, a Material Unlisted Indian Subsidiary of the Company. She is a Member of Audit Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Risk Management Committee and Employees Stock Option Scheme (ESOS) Compensation Committee of the Company. She is the Chairman of Audit Committee of Vidarbha Industries Power Limited. She was appointed as an Independent Director not liable to retire by rotation for a period of three consecutive years by the shareholders of the company through postal ballot resolution passed on September 27, 2014, effective from the said date.