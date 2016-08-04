RPS Group PLC (RPS.L)

Name Description

Kenneth Lever Mr. Kenneth Lever is Non-Executive Group Chairman of the Board of the Company. Ken Lever has extensive international business experience having served as a Finance Director of Alfred McAlpine Plc, Albright and Wilson Plc and Tomkins Plc. He was Chief Executive of XChanging Plc between 2010 and 2015 and is currently a Non-Executive Director of Biffa Plc, Blue Prism Group Plc, Gresham House Strategic Plc and Vertu Motors Plc.

John Douglas Mr. John Matheson Douglas is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. John Douglas has had a career in strategic and operational management on an international scale. Most recently, John was Chief Executive of Coffey International Limited, an Australian listed business operating in similar markets to RPS, until its successful sale to Tetra Tech Inc. in February 2016. Prior to joining Coffey in 2011, John spent 15 years with Boral, the international building materials group, latterly as Divisional Managing Director in Australia. John was previously a consultant with Boston Consulting Group. In his early career, he worked for engineering companies in Australia and the UK. John is a civil engineer from Adelaide University and has an MBA from London Business School. He will be based in the UK. The only public company of which John Douglas has been a director over the last five years is Coffey International Limited in Australia.

Gary Young Mr. Gary Young is Finance Director, Executive Director of R P S Group PLC. Mr. Young graduated from Southampton University in 1982 and qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1986 with Price Waterhouse. Before joining RPS he held a number of finance director roles including positions within Rutland Trust plc and AT&T Capital. He joined RPS in 2000 and was appointed to the Board later that year.

Allison Bainbridge Ms. Allison M. Bainbridge has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective from June 1st 2017. Allison Bainbridge, since 2011, has been the Group Finance Director of Vp plc ("Vp"), a quoted specialist in the equipment rental business serving international markets including rail, water, construction, civil engineering, house building and oil and gas. Prior to joining Vp, Allison held various senior finance positions with Yorkshire Water and Kelda Group Limited, being Group Finance Director of the latter from 2008 to 2010. Allison is a Chartered Accountant who trained and worked with Price Waterhouse from 1986 to 1992. Allison graduated in economics from Birmingham University and went on to take an MA in economics at Leeds University. On joining the RPS Board, Allison will also become Chair of the Audit Committee.

Elizabeth Peace Ms. Elizabeth Peace, CBE., is Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 11 July 2017. Liz Peace has enjoyed a wide ranging and senior level career spanning both public and private sectors. Between 2002 and 2014 she was Chief Executive of the British Property Federation having previously served for 12 years as Company Secretary and Director of Corporate Affairs for QinetiQ plc. Prior to that Liz enjoyed a highly successful career as a civil servant holding a number of senior positions within the Ministry of Defence. She was awarded the CBE in 2008. Liz is a Non-Executive Director of Redrow Plc until 31 August 2017 and served as a Non-Executive Director of Morgan Sindall Group Plc between 2012 and 2017. She also holds other non-executive, voluntary and advisory positions including as Chair of the Shadow Government Property Agency, Chair of Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation, Non-Executive Director of The Howard de Walden Estate, non-executive adviser at Holtby Turner and Chair of the property industry charity LandAid.