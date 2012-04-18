RTL Group SA (RRTL.DE)

Name Description

Thomas Rabe Mr. Thomas Rabe has been Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of RTL Group SA as of April 18, 2012. He has been a Non-Executive Director of RTL Group SA since January 1, 2006. He also acts as Member of the Audit, Compensation and Nominating Committees of the Company. He has been the Chairman of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer of Bertelsmann AG, now Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA, since January 1, 2012. Mr. Rabe holds a Business diploma and a Doctorate in Economics from the University of Cologne. He started his career in 1989, at the European Commission in Brussels. From 1990 to 1996, he held various senior positions at Forrester Norall & Sutton, currently known as White & Case, in Brussels, as well as at the State Privatization Agency Treuhandanstalt and at a venture capital fund in Berlin. In 1996, he joined Cedel International, which has become Clearstream, following the merger with Deutsche Borse Clearing, where he was appointed as CFO and Member of the Management Board in 1998. In 2000, Mr. Rabe became Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of RTL Group SA. In March 2003, he was also appointed as Head of the Corporate Centre with responsibility for the Luxembourgish activities the Company. He was Chief Financial Officer and Head of the Corporate Centre of Bertelsmann AG from January 1, 2006 to December 31, 2011. He also serves as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Symrise AG.

Martin Taylor Mr. Martin Taylor has been Vice Chairman of the Board and Non-Executive Independent Director of RTL Group SA since December 2004. He has been Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company since July 25, 2000. He also acts as Chairman of the Nominating and Compensation Committee of the Company and Member of the Audit Committee. Mr. Taylor began his career as Financial Journalist with Reuters and the Financial Times. He then joined Courtaulds plc, becoming Director in 1987, and then Chief Executive of Courtaulds Textiles plc on its demerger in 1990. He moved to Barclays plc in 1993, as Chief Executive Officer, a post he held until the end of 1998. From 1999 to 2003, Mr. Taylor was Chairman of WH Smith PLC, and from 1999 to 2005, International Advisor to Goldman Sachs. He has worked on various projects for the British Government, and served for five years as Member of its Council for Science and Technology.

Elmar Heggen Mr. Elmar Heggen has been Chief Financial Officer, Head of Corporate Centre, Member of Executive Committee and Executive Director of RTL Group SA since April 18, 2012. In his capacity as CFO and Head of the Corporate Centre of RTL Group, Mr. Heggen controls Finance and Legal. He also oversees the Group's operations in Luxembourg and Spain, and UFA Sports. In 1992, he started his career at the Felix Schoeller Group, becoming Vice President and General Manager of Felix Schoeller Digital Imaging in 1999. He joined the RTL Group Corporate Centre in 2000, as Vice President of Merger and Acquisitions, and in January 2003, was promoted to Senior Vice President of Controlling and Investments. From July 2003 until December 2005, he was Executive Vice President of Strategy and Controlling, and from December 2005 until his current post, he served as Executive Vice President of Regional Operations and Control of the Company. Since January 2006, Mr. Heggen has been serving on the RTL Group's Executive Management team. Mr. Heggen has a degree in Business Management from European Business School. He also received a Masters of Business Administration in Finance from University of Wales.

Christopher Baldelli Mr. Christopher Baldelli has been Chief Executive Officer of RTL Radio France of RTL Group SA since August 1, 2009. He is also a Member of the Company's Operations Management Committee. He joined RTL Group’s subsidiary Groupe M6 in June 2006 as its Secretary General of Programming. Since November 2006 he had been CEO of M6 Thematique, directing the company’s thematic TV channels such as W9, Teva and Paris Premiere. Before joining Groupe M6, Mr. Baldelli worked in various executive positions for the public TV channel France 2 (1999 to 2005), including Managing Director from June 2002 to August 2005, and for the media division of the Lagardere group (1997 to 1999). After graduating from Ecole Normale Superieure de Saint-Cloud, Mr. Baldelli graduated from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris. From 1991 to 1997, he held various positions as a high civil servant, specialized in media regulation.

Nicolas de Tavernost Mr. Nicolas de Tavernost has been Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board Groupe M6 at RTL Group SA since May 2000. He is also a Member of the Company's Operations Management Committee. He started his career in 1974, at the French Foreign Trade Department. In 1976, he moved to Zurich to become secretary for the French Chamber of Commerce. One year later, he returned to France as Press Spokesperson for the Ministry for Post and Telecommunications, working under Mr. Norbert Segard. From 1981 to 1986, Mr. de Tavernost headed various governmental delegations, and eventually worked as Director of the Audiovisual Activities at Lyonnaise des Eaux. In 1987, he joined M6 as Managing Director, and became president of M6 Publicite in 1988. Mr. de Tavernost is a graduate of Institut d'etudes politiques de Bordeaux.

Philippe Delusinne Mr. Philippe Delusinne has been Chief Executive Officer of RTL Belgium (formerly TVI SA), an RTL Group SA company, since March 2002. He also sits on the Company's Operations Management Committee. He graduated from Sterling College with a Masters of Business Administration. He started his career in 1982, in the advertising business after an academic background in Law and Marketing. He held different positions in the Account Department of Ted Bates, Publicis and FCB. In 1988, he was appointed as Deputy Managing Director at McCann Erickson, and in 1993, became Chief Executive Officer of Young & Rubicam. After an experience of 20 years in managing local and international clients in the advertising business and participating in the media business revolution he was appointed to his current position in the Company. In June 2009 he was elected President of the Association of Commercial Television in Europe (ACT) for a two-year period.

Cecile Frot-Coutaz Ms. Cecile Frot-Coutaz has been Chief Executive Officer of FremantleMedia, a RTL Group SA company, since July 2012. She is a Member of the Company's Operations Management Committee. She earned her MBA from the Insead business school in 1994. When Pearson purchased the assets of Grundy Television, Ms. Frot-Coutaz was named Corporate Strategy Executive for the newly created Pearson TV. She then spearheaded the subsequent acquisition and integration of All-American Fremantle into the Pearson Television Group. After a short stint in San Francisco creating online and interactive strategies for Pearson Television, Ms. Frot-Coutaz joined the North American headquarters of the newly rebranded FremantleMedia in Los Angeles, where she served as Executive Vice President, Commercial and Operations until her promotion to COO of Production in 2002, and CEO in 2005.

Christophe Goossens Mr. Christophe Goossens has been Chief Executive Officer of RTL Luxembourg at RTL Group S.A. since January 2017. He joined RTL Luxembourg in April 2007 as Station Manager and Director of Luxradio (Eldoradio) and was promoted to the post of Station Manager at RTL Radio Loetzebuerg in October 2012. Prior to that, he was a partner in the Luxembourg-based mobile messaging and micro-payment service provider Mpulse and served in various capacities at telecoms operator Tango, also based in the Grand Duchy. Mr. Goossens graduated from the ICHEC Brussels Management School with a degree in Economics and Finance.

Bert Habets Mr. Bert Habets has been Chief Executive Officer of RTL Nederland at RTL Group SA since February 1, 2008. He sits on the Company's Operations Management Committee. He joined the RTL Group in 1999, as Project Manager in the Business Development unit of CLT-UFA. In March 2001, he was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Holland Media Group, which was rebranded into RTL Nederland in August 2004. Mr. Habets holds a Master of Economics and Fiscal Law degree from Universiteit Maastricht, and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Universitat de Barcelona.

Anke Schaeferkordt Ms. Anke Schaeferkordt is Chief Executive Officer - RTL Television and Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland at RTL Group S.A. since April 19, 2017. She was Co-Chief Executive Officer, Member of Executive Committee, Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RTL Television and Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland of the RTL Group S.A. from April 18, 2012 to April 19, 2017. She was Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RTL Television and Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland at RTL Group SA until September 2005. She was Member of the Company's Operations Management Committee and sits on the Executive Board of Bertelsmann Management SE, RTL Group's majority shareholder. After studying Business Administration, she began her professional career at Bertelsmann AG in 1988. In 1991, she went to Cologne to become an Executive Assistant for Sales Controlling and Strategic Planning at RTL plus, and one year later, was appointed as Head of the Controlling Department. From 1993 to 1995, Ms. Schaeferkordt acted as Director in charge of the Corporate Planning and Controlling Division at RTL. In 1995, she moved to VOX television, where she was in charge of business affairs, and in 1997, she was also named Program Director. From 1999 to 2005, Ms. Schaeferkordt was CEO of VOX. In February 2005, she was appointed as Chief Operating Officer and Deputy CEO of RTL. In these offices, she was responsible for Finance, Technical, Information and Media Policy, as well as General Secretary, the IP Sales Organization and the broadcaster VOX. She was also in charge of the RTL Group’s holdings in the n-tv and Super RTL networks. Ms. Schaeferkordt currently serves as a Member of the Supervisory Boards of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, and of Software AG, Darmstadt, as well as Groupe M6.

Henning Tewes Mr. Henning Tewes has been Chief Executive Officer of RTL Hrvatska at RTL Group S.A. since July 2014. He is Member of the Company's Operations Management Committee. He joined RTL Group in 2005 and was Vice President Corporate Strategy before becoming part of the management team of Alpha TV in Greece, most recently as Programme Director. In July 2012, Mr. Tewes became Managing Director of the Luxembourg-based, RTL Group-led news exchange Enex. Prior to joining RTL Group, Mr. Tewes worked for the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, a German NGO where he was Country Director for Poland and Belarus. He holds a Masters in Political Science, History and Economics from Oxford University, a Ph.D. from Birmingham University, and an MBA from Insead (France/Singapore).

Gabriella Vidus Ms. Gabriella Vidus has been Chief Executive Officer of RTL Hungary at RTL Group S.A. since July 1, 2015. She is Member of the Company's Operations Management Committee. Prior to her appointment, she was R-time General Manager and RTL Klub Sales Director from 2008 until 2015. She began her career as a client service manager at TV2/MTM-SBS Televizio RT in 1997. She became Head of Sales at RTL Klub in 2002 and following the creation of R-time in 2004 her tasks have also included leading its sales team and dealing with sales partners, such as Cartoon Network, MGM and Discovery Channel. Ms. Vidus has a Master’s degree in Economics and Marketing.

Gert Zimmer Mr. Gert Zimmer has been Chief Executive Officer of RTL Radio Deutschland at RTL Group SA since 2004. He has also been acting as Senior Vice President of Radio Central and Northern Europe at the RTL Group since 2004 and is Member of the Company's Operations Management Committee. After completing his studies in Telecommunications at the Georg-Simon-Ohm-Hochschule Nurnberg, he began his career in the radio broadcasting sector in 1982, as an intern at Armed Forces Radio and Television Services (AFN Nuremberg). Later, he served at Radio C (Bozen, Italy) and Neue Welle Franken (Nuremberg) as News Editor and Presenter, and as Head of Music at Neue Welle Franken. From 1986 to 1988, he acted as Program Director of Radio Charivari Nuremberg, and was involved in starting other Charivari stations in various Bavarian cities. From 1989 to 1992, Mr. Zimmer worked as Consultant and Producer for the BCI Group, a European consulting company for radio and television stations and a music production house with investments in various other media companies. In 1993, he became a co-owner of the BCI Group, and served as CEO of the company until 2003.

Eduardo Zulueta Mr. Eduardo Zulueta has been Managing Director Mabuat (Spain) within RTL Group SA since 2003. He is also a Member of the Company's Operations Management Committee. Previously, he worked as Managing Director Spain and Portugal of Producciones Fremantle SA, a subsidiary of FremantleMedia. Before joining FremantleMedia, he held various management positions in the Spanish media industry, as Program and Content Director of Via Digital, and as Managing Director of Multicanal and Molinare. He has been responsible for the launch of various theme channels, including Hollywood, Odisea, Panda, Sol Musica and Canal de Historia, and television programs, such as Precio Justo, Audacia, Furor, Trato Hecho and Ay mi madre, in both Spain and Portugal. Mr. Zulueta received his Bachelors degree in International Economics from Georgetown University, and holds a Masters degree in International Finance from Columbia University.

Francesco Costadura Mr. Francesco Costadura has been Executive Vice President Human Resources at RTL Group S.A. since August 1, 2016. He joined RTL Group as Vice President Corporate Strategy and Business Development in 2002, and was appointed Managing Director, Rights Trading, of CLT-UFA in 2004. Three years later, he joined RTL Group’s HR department as Senior Vice President HR. In this capacity, he has been managing all HR-related aspects of RTL Group’s Corporate Centre and the Group’s Luxembourg-based entities. He has been affiliated with the Bertelsmann Group since 1992 and held various executive positions – including the general management of companies as Managing Director – at Arvato, CLT-UFA and AOL Europe. Mr. Costadura holds a diploma in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Karlsruhe (Germany) and an MBA from Harvard Business School (United States).

Oliver Fahlbusch Mr. Oliver Fahlbusch has been Senior Vice President Business Development and Regional Operations CEE & Asia at RTL Group S.A. since January 1, 2017. Prior to this, he was Senior Vice President Business Development & Emerging Markets at the Company from September 2015. He acted as Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications & Marketing at the Company from July 1, 2012. He is also a permanent guest on the Company's Operations Management Committee. After completing his studies in Media and Communication Sciences at Freie Universitaet Berlin, Mr. Fahlbusch held positions in Bertelsmann AG's Corporate Communications department from April 2000 to July 2006. He became a member of the Bertelsmann spokesperson group in March 2001 and was promoted to Vice President Media Relations in January 2004. He joined RTL Group in August 2006 as Deputy Head of Corporate Communications. Since then, he has served as a media spokesman for RTL Group, produced the Group's Annual Report and a series of print publications, and was involved in all of its internal and external communications projects.

Andrew Buckhurst Mr. Andrew Buckhurst has been Senior Vice President Investor Relations of RTL Group SA since 2006. He joined the RTL Group as Senior Controller in August 2000. From 2003 until 2006, he headed the External Communications Department of the RTL Group, in addition to his role in the Investor Relations Department. After being qualified as Chartered Accountant with Ernst & Young in England, he joined AEA Technology, Harwell as Financial Analyst. In 1995, he started at Oriflame International in Belgium, where he was Corporate Controller and Group Treasurer before becoming Regional Finance Controller in Athens.

Vincent de Dorlodot Mr. Vincent de Dorlodot has been General Counsel of RTL Group SA since April 2000. He also sits on the Company's Operations Management Committee. He started his career in 1990, as Attorney working for a law firm, De Bandt, Van Hecke et Lagae, currently known as Linklaters De Bandt. In 1995, he joined Groupe Bruxelles Lambert as Corporate Counsel, a position he held until joining the Company. Mr. De Dorlodot studied Law at Universite catholique de Louvain, and at Leiden University. He received his Masters degree in Law from Duke University in 1994, and an LLB degree in Law from the same university.

Thomas Goetz Mr. Thomas Goetz has been Non-Executive Director of RTL Group S.A. since April 2015. He has been General Counsel at Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA since January 2014. From 2009 to 2013, he was Co-Head of Mergers and Acquisitions at Bertelsmann. Prior to this he worked for two years as Senior Vice President Mergers and Acquisitions. He graduated from the University of Bayreuth with a doctorate in law in 1999. A year earlier, during his studies, he joined Bertelsmann’s Corporate Legal department as an in-house lawyer.

Rolf Hellermann Mr. Rolf Hellermann has been Non-Executive Director at RTL Group S.A. since August 2015. In 2004, he joined Bertelsmann’s Corporate Controlling and Strategy department, and in 2008 he was appointed Vice President in charge of corporate controlling and investment controlling for the divisions Random House, Arvato and Direct Group. During his Bertelsmann career, Mr. Rolf Hellermann has also completed postings at RTL Group in Luxembourg and Gruner + Jahr in Hamburg. Since 2012, he has been Executive Vice President Corporate Controlling & Strategy at Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA. In addition to this function he became Chief Financial Operations of Arvato in July 2015. He studied Business Administration in Vallendar, Los Angeles and Nancy and completed his studies with a doctorate from the WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management.

Bernd Hirsch Mr. Bernd Hirsch has been Non-Executive Director at RTL Group S.A. since April 20, 2016. He has acted as Chief Financial Officer at Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA since April 1, 2016. He began his career at the auditing firm Arthur Andersen in Stuttgart. Most recently he served as CFO at the global supplier of fragrances and flavorings Symrise AG. Since December 2009, his responsibilities at the MDAX-listed company included the accounting, controlling, finance, treasury, investor relations and risk management departments. Prior to joining the Symrise management board, he worked for seven years at the Carl Zeiss Gruppe. He is a Business graduate.

Bernd Kundrun Mr. Bernd Kundrun has been Non-Executive Director of RTL Groupe SA since April 18, 2012. He studied Business Economics at the universities of Muenster and Innsbruck. In 1984, he started his career as Executive Assistant at the Bertelsmann Club. In 1993, he was appointed Chairman of the Board of Management of Bertelsmann Club. In 1994, Mr. Kundrun became Managing Director of Premiere Medien in Hamburg. He was appointed member of the Executive Board of Gruner + Jahr in August 1997 and was responsible for the newspaper division until October 31, 2000. From November 2000 to January 2009, Mr. Kundrun was President of Gruner + Jahr's Executive Board and the company's CEO. During this time, he was also a member of the Executive Board of Bertelsmann. Since February 2009, he has been partner of the online donation platform betterplace.org and since 2010, he has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of gut.org. At the end of 2009, Mr. Kundrun founded the Start 2 Ventures Beteiligungsgesellschaft which provides online startups with initial capital. Furthermore he is a member of the Board of Directors of Neue Zuericher Zeitung and of the Supervisory Board of CTS Eventim.

Rolf Schmidt-Holtz Mr. Rolf Schmidt-Holz has been Non-Executive Director of RTL Group SA since April 18, 2012. He is Member of the Company's Nominating and Compensation Committee. He has been an independent business founder and investor since April 2011 and was the CEO of Sony BMG Music Entertainment from February 2006 (since October 2008, Sony Music Entertainment) to March 2011. Prior to this appointment, he served the company as Chairman of the Board since August 2004. From January 2001 to August 2004, he was Chairman and CEO of Bertelsmann Music Group (BMG). At the same time, Mr. Schmidt-Holtz was a member of the Bertelsmann AG Executive Board (since 2000) and headed the BMG division, which consisted of the Sony BMG Music Entertainment joint venture and BMG Music Publishing. He also served the Bertelsmann Board as Chief Creative Officer. Mr. Schmidt-Holtz was also a member of the Supervisory Boards of Gruner + Jahr and RTL Group. He has been member of the Bertelsmann Stiftung Foundation's Board of Trustees. Prior to helming BMG, he served as Chief Executive Officer of CLT-UFA. He later oversaw the merger of CLT-UFA with Pearson Television to form the RTL Group. Mr. Schmidt-Holtz is an examined lawyer and studied political science and psychology. He is Co-Founder and Chairman of the Just Software AG and Co-Founder and Partner of the Hanse Ventures BSJ GmbH.

Jacques Santer Mr. Jacques Santer has been Non-Executive Independent Director of RTL Group SA since December 9, 2004. He has been serving as Chairman of the Board of CLT-UFA since May 2004. His career covered a variety of political roles, including Member of the European Parliament between 1974 and 1979, and between 1999 and 2004; Prime Minister of Luxembourg from 1984 until 1995, and President of the European Commission from 1995 until 1999. He was Managing Director of Compagnie Nationale a Portefeuille, and Director of Pargesa and Groupe Bruxelles Lambert.