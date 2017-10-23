Rogers Sugar Inc (RSI.TO)

Name Description

M. Dallas Ross Mr. M. Dallas H. Ross has been appointed as Chairman Elect of the Company effective on Feb. 1, 2017. He was Independent Director of Rogers Sugar Inc. Mr. Ross is the Chairman of the Audit Committee for Lantic Inc. and for Rogers Sugar Income Fund. Mr. Ross is the Founder and General Partner of Kinetic Capital Partners, a substantial private equity investment group formed in 2000. Prior to 2000, Mr. Ross was Managing Director of Investment Banking for ScotiaMcLeod in Vancouver and prior to that, Manager Director, Mergers and Acquisitions for ScotiaMcLeod in Toronto where he started in 1985. Prior to 1985, Mr. Ross was with Ernst & Whinney Chartered Accountants where he originally qualified as a Chartered Accountant before becoming active in consulting, insolvency and business valuation work. Mr. Ross is active on the Board of approximately six (6) different organizations , one other of which is also publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the balance which are private investee companies of Kinetic Capital Partners . He sits on numerous committees, including Audit Committees, of most of these organizations .

John Holliday Mr. John Holliday has been appointed as President, Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective May 1, 2015. Mr. Holliday is an accomplished executive with rich experience in the North American food processing industry, bringing with him in excess of 30 years of experience in the industry. Prior to his appointment as president and chief executive officer of the corporation and Lantic, Mr. Holliday was president, North American operations, of Canada Malting and Great Western Malting, in Calgary, Alta. Mr. Holliday has also previously held senior positions at Cargill and the J.M. Smucker Company. Mr. Holliday is a graduate of Kansas State University, majoring in milling and feed science.

Gary Collins Mr. Gary M. Collins has been appointed as Director of the Company effective February 1, 2017. Mr. Collins previously served as a Director of Lantic for more than 5 years from July 2007 to September 2012.

Dean Bergmame Mr. Dean Bergmame is an Independent Director of Rogers Sugar Inc. From 1998 to 2008, Mr. Bergmame was Senior Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer of St.Laurence Cement Inc. and prior to 1998, Mr. Bergmame held various senior finance positions with Redpath Industries Ltd., including Vice-President Finance and Secretary, Mr. Bergmame is a Certified General Accountant (“CGA”) and is a member of the CGA Association of Ontario.

Michel Desbiens Mr. Michel P. Desbiens serves as an Independent Director of Rogers Sugar Inc. From October 2002 to March 2003, Mr. Desbiens was President and Chief Executive Officer of Quebecor World Inc. From 1994 to 2000, Mr. Desbiens was President and Chief Executive Officer of Donohue Inc., and was responsible for the supervision of the financing activities of Donohue Inc.’s operations. Mr. Desbiens sits on various boards.