Renishaw PLC (RSW.L)

Name Description

David McMurtry Sir David R. McMurtry, CBE, RDI, FREng, CEng, FIMechE, is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Renishaw P L C. He was Formerly employed by Rolls-Royce plc, Bristol, for 17 years, holding the positions of Deputy Chief Designer and Assistant Chief of Engine Design for all Rolls-Royce engines manufactured at Filton, Bristol. Invented the original measuring probe in the early 1970s and co-founded Renishaw with John Deer in 1973. Responsible for group technology.

D. John Deer Sir D. John Deer is an Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Renishaw P L C. He Trained as a mechanical engineer and worked for Rolls-Royce plc, Bristol, for 14 years. Co-founded Renishaw with Sir David McMurtry in 1973, serving as Managing Director from 1974 to 1989. Primarily involved in the commercial direction of the Group, with particular emphasis on marketing and the establishment of the Group’s whollyowned subsidiaries. Responsible for Group manufacturing and Chair of the overseas marketing subsidiaries.

Allen Roberts Mr. Allen C. G. Roberts, FCA, is an Group Finance Director, Executive Director of Renishaw P L C. He is Qualified as a chartered accountant in 1972 and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Joined Renishaw in 1979 and appointed to the Board of Renishaw plc in 1980. Heads Group finance, business systems and Wotton Travel Ltd. He is Responsible for the healthcare regulatory and quality assurance functions. He Reports to the Board on corporate social responsibility matters.

Leo Somerville Mr. Leo Somerville is a President, Renishaw North America of the Company. He was President of Renishaw Inc., a subsidiary of Renishaw P L C. He Joined Renishaw in 1984. He Initially served as Business Manager for machine tool probing and calibration products at Renishaw, Inc. • Became President of Renishaw, Inc. in 1993 and appointed to Executive Board in 2004. • Appointed as a member of the International Sales and Marketing Board in 2008. He Became President, Renishaw North America upon a re-organisation of the management of the region in 2016.

Norma Tang Ms. Norma Tang is a General Counsel, Company Secretary of Renishaw P L C. She Qualified as a solicitor in 1988 and since then has specialised in company and commercial legal matters, advising business clients and as an inhouse counsel. Heads the legal and company secretariat function, advising the Board on legal compliance and governance matters.

Dave Wallace Mr. Dave Wallace is a Director and General Manager, CMM, Styli and Fixturing Products of Renishaw P L C. He Joined Renishaw in 1989 through Renishaw’s sponsored student scheme. Worked in various functions of the business including a one-year secondment at Renishaw’s German subsidiary, before being appointed Director and General Manager for the CMM products line in 2002. Appointed to the Executive Board in 2008.

William Lee Mr. William Lee is an Executive Director, Group Sales and Marketing Director of the Company. He was Director and General Manager, Machine Tool and Laser and Calibration Products of the company. He Joined Renishaw in 1997. holds a degree in physics from Oxford University and an MBA from Bath University. He Became Director and General Manager for the laser and calibration products line in 2007 and subsequently Director and General Manager of the machine tool products line in 2014.

Geoffrey McFarland Mr. Geoffrey McFarland is a Group Engineering Director, Executive Director of Renishaw P L C. He Graduated with a BEng in computer-aided mechanical engineering at Heriot-Watt University, and subsequently worked for several years as a research associate. After working briefly in the high-volume manufacturing electronic sector, joined Renishaw in 1994. Appointed to the Board of Renishaw plc in 2002. Responsible for Group engineering and Group IP and patents.

Carol Chesney Ms. Carol T. Chesney, BA, FCA, is an Non-Executive Director of Renishaw P L C., She was Appointed to the Board of Renishaw plc in October 2012. She is Chartered accountant who worked at Arthur Andersen for seven years in audit services. She is Currently Company Secretary of Halma plc, having also been Group Financial Controller.

Kath Durrant Ms. Kath Durrant is an Non-Executive Director of the Company. She was until recently the Group HR Director at Rolls-Royce plc and a member of the Executive team. She Held a variety of senior positions at AstraZeneca plc, including Vice President, HR and Communications for its research and development division. Until recently was the Group HR Director at Rolls-Royce plc and a member of the executive team. Currently an Advisory Board member for the Lancaster University Management School.

John Jeans Mr. John Jeans CBE CEng is an Non-Executive Director of Renishaw P L C., with effect from April 11, 2013. He is Currently chair of the Council of Cardiff University, Imanova and UK Biocentre Ltd. Board member of the University and College Employers Association. Leads Innovate UK’s Stratified Medicine Advisory Board. Appointed advisor to the Prime Minister at the Office of Life Sciences in June 2014.